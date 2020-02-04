India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Semi Final Match at Potchefstroom: Pakistan Two Down, India on Top
OUT! The pressure tells on Fahad! He had been at the crease for 15 balls without getting off the mark, and he decides to pull Ravi Bishnoi over mid-on for a six. However, the wily Bishnoi slides in the googly, the ball takes Fahad's outside edge and the ball loops up to the fielder at cover. He goes for a duck, and Pakistan are 34/2 at the end of nine overs.
13:40 (IST)
OUT: Sushant Mishra comes in for the second over. And he is greeted with a four. That's a good start by Hurraira. There is an appeal for a caught-behind but the umpire calls it a wide. But in the same over the batsman edges one and is out. It's 9/1.
13:01 (IST)
TOSS: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first.
12:30 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the big match between India and Pakistan U-19 teams from Potchefstroom. The Indian colts will be hopeful of making it to yet another final after beating arch-rivals in the semis. It couldn't be a bigger occasion for these young players.
14:12 (IST)
14:26 (IST)
Pakistan would be looking to bat a few more overs and take the sting out of the game. India are upbeat right now and on the look for more wickets, but till Pakistan tide over this period of play, they will not be able to accelerate. The score reads 45/2 at the end of 12 overs.
14:22 (IST)
Eleven overs have passed here, and India are extending a vice-like grip on this match so far. The score is 42/2, and Rohail Nazir and Haider will view this period of play as key to establishing some sort of a foothold in the match for Pakistan.
14:05 (IST)
Pakistan would hope to exercise some sort of control on proceedings now, now that the effect of the fall of the first wicket has settled. At the end of seven overs, Pakistan are 32/1.
13:57 (IST)
Haider is looking in good form here. He cracks two boundaries here in one over and Tyagi is rattled. The score now moves to 26/1 after 5 overs.
13:51 (IST)
Mishra is bowling with a lot of zing here. He is pitching it in short and the batsmen seem to have no clue. A great spell by Mishra here. After 4 overs the score now moves to 17/1.
13:46 (IST)
Another great over by Tyagi as he creates a couple of more opportunities but doesn't get a wicket. After 3 overs the score is 11/1.
13:35 (IST)
Kartik Tyagi starts the proceedings for India and he would be looking for early wickets. The ball comes in a mile and the batsman is almost yorked. Great bowling this by the youngster. Four runs come from the over. Pakistan are 4/0.
13:25 (IST)
From 68 for 5, Australia had another revival with Liam Scott, who came in as a concussion substitute after Corey Kelly injured himself while fielding in the last over of the Indian innings, joining Fanning. The two put on 81 for the sixth wicket, with Scott scoring 35 off 71 with two fours and a six. However, they too could not take the game deep as Scott was caught behind off Ravi Bishnoi.
13:15 (IST)
India would have had hopes of an early finish but Sam Fanning and wicketkeeper-batsman Patrick Rowe revived the innings with a 51-run stand for the fifth wicket. The duo was slow but steadied the ship, trying to take the game deep. But just when they would have had hopes of making it count, India returned to Tyagi, who got Rowe nicking behind in the second ball of his second spell.
13:08 (IST)
Australia's chase was rocked early when they lost three in the first over off Kartik Tyagi, including a first-ball run out. Fraser-McGurk was run out trying a quick single from mid off, before Tyagi got Mackenzie Harvey and Lachlan Hearne off successive balls, Harvey falling lbw to a dodgy decision while Hearne being bowled by a full ball. The slide continued, as 5 for 3 became 17 for 4 with Oliver Davies nicking Tyagi to slip in the third over.
12:59 (IST)
Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar followed by a four-wicket haul by Kartik Tyagi helped India beat Australia by 74 runs in the Super League quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Jaiswal (62 off 82) and Atharva (55 off 54) lifted India to 233 for 9 before Tyagi picked up 4 for 24 to bundle out Australia for 159 in 43.3 overs.
12:52 (IST)
“But we surely gave it all, credit to the Indian bowlers. We were right on top in the first 40 overs. Their tailenders scored 80 runs in the last 10 overs and that changed things,” Harvey said. It was Sam Fanning’s 75 however that kept Australia in the hunt till the late in the chase. “Unfortunately, our top-order couldn't get going but credit to Fanning. It wasn't the greatest of dressing room atmospheres after being 4/3. If we would have got to a great start, it might have been a different story. We are looking forward to the rest of the matches.”
12:46 (IST)
“Ball was swinging a bit today so I was trying to hit consistent areas as I had bowled a few wides in the last two games and that worked,” Tyagi explained after the game. While Garg promised there would be no let up in intensity after having spent many months preparing for this, Australia captain Mackenzie Harvey felt they lost in the final stages of the Indian innings.
12:46 (IST)
12:41 (IST)
“We knew we had a score to defend when we had 230. And that first over (Kartik Tyagi’s over where Australia lost three wickets) was amazing.” Tyagi, who bowled with fire, rattled Australia in the very first over with two wickets after they lost the first of a run-out of the first delivery. The pacer finished with four wickets and the Player of the match award.
12:35 (IST)
Defending champions India had quite the scare against Australia in their quarter-final before Atharva Anolekar came to the party with an unbeaten 55. It was his late charge after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 62 that eventually kept India in the game and the skipper Priyam Garg praised the efforts. “Our start was very good but they bowled well then (with the new ball). We lost three wickets cheaply but we came back well. We thought it was a good score. With our bowling line-up, we thought even 180 would be a fine score,” Garg said after the match.
Pakistan Under-19 vs India Under-19 (YOUTH ODI)
Super League Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 04 February, 2020
Pakistan Under-19
46/2
(12.3) RR 3.68
India Under-19
14:26 (IST)
Pakistan would be looking to bat a few more overs and take the sting out of the game. India are upbeat right now and on the look for more wickets, but till Pakistan tide over this period of play, they will not be able to accelerate. The score reads 45/2 at the end of 12 overs.
14:22 (IST)
Eleven overs have passed here, and India are extending a vice-like grip on this match so far. The score is 42/2, and Rohail Nazir and Haider will view this period of play as key to establishing some sort of a foothold in the match for Pakistan.
14:05 (IST)
Pakistan would hope to exercise some sort of control on proceedings now, now that the effect of the fall of the first wicket has settled. At the end of seven overs, Pakistan are 32/1.
13:57 (IST)
Haider is looking in good form here. He cracks two boundaries here in one over and Tyagi is rattled. The score now moves to 26/1 after 5 overs.
13:51 (IST)
Mishra is bowling with a lot of zing here. He is pitching it in short and the batsmen seem to have no clue. A great spell by Mishra here. After 4 overs the score now moves to 17/1.
13:46 (IST)
Another great over by Tyagi as he creates a couple of more opportunities but doesn't get a wicket. After 3 overs the score is 11/1.
13:35 (IST)
Kartik Tyagi starts the proceedings for India and he would be looking for early wickets. The ball comes in a mile and the batsman is almost yorked. Great bowling this by the youngster. Four runs come from the over. Pakistan are 4/0.
13:25 (IST)
From 68 for 5, Australia had another revival with Liam Scott, who came in as a concussion substitute after Corey Kelly injured himself while fielding in the last over of the Indian innings, joining Fanning. The two put on 81 for the sixth wicket, with Scott scoring 35 off 71 with two fours and a six. However, they too could not take the game deep as Scott was caught behind off Ravi Bishnoi.
13:15 (IST)
India would have had hopes of an early finish but Sam Fanning and wicketkeeper-batsman Patrick Rowe revived the innings with a 51-run stand for the fifth wicket. The duo was slow but steadied the ship, trying to take the game deep. But just when they would have had hopes of making it count, India returned to Tyagi, who got Rowe nicking behind in the second ball of his second spell.
13:08 (IST)
Australia's chase was rocked early when they lost three in the first over off Kartik Tyagi, including a first-ball run out. Fraser-McGurk was run out trying a quick single from mid off, before Tyagi got Mackenzie Harvey and Lachlan Hearne off successive balls, Harvey falling lbw to a dodgy decision while Hearne being bowled by a full ball. The slide continued, as 5 for 3 became 17 for 4 with Oliver Davies nicking Tyagi to slip in the third over.
12:59 (IST)
Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar followed by a four-wicket haul by Kartik Tyagi helped India beat Australia by 74 runs in the Super League quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Jaiswal (62 off 82) and Atharva (55 off 54) lifted India to 233 for 9 before Tyagi picked up 4 for 24 to bundle out Australia for 159 in 43.3 overs.
12:52 (IST)
“But we surely gave it all, credit to the Indian bowlers. We were right on top in the first 40 overs. Their tailenders scored 80 runs in the last 10 overs and that changed things,” Harvey said. It was Sam Fanning’s 75 however that kept Australia in the hunt till the late in the chase. “Unfortunately, our top-order couldn't get going but credit to Fanning. It wasn't the greatest of dressing room atmospheres after being 4/3. If we would have got to a great start, it might have been a different story. We are looking forward to the rest of the matches.”
12:46 (IST)
“Ball was swinging a bit today so I was trying to hit consistent areas as I had bowled a few wides in the last two games and that worked,” Tyagi explained after the game. While Garg promised there would be no let up in intensity after having spent many months preparing for this, Australia captain Mackenzie Harvey felt they lost in the final stages of the Indian innings.
12:41 (IST)
“We knew we had a score to defend when we had 230. And that first over (Kartik Tyagi’s over where Australia lost three wickets) was amazing.” Tyagi, who bowled with fire, rattled Australia in the very first over with two wickets after they lost the first of a run-out of the first delivery. The pacer finished with four wickets and the Player of the match award.
12:35 (IST)
Defending champions India had quite the scare against Australia in their quarter-final before Atharva Anolekar came to the party with an unbeaten 55. It was his late charge after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 62 that eventually kept India in the game and the skipper Priyam Garg praised the efforts. “Our start was very good but they bowled well then (with the new ball). We lost three wickets cheaply but we came back well. We thought it was a good score. With our bowling line-up, we thought even 180 would be a fine score,” Garg said after the match.
