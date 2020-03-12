Live Score, India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Match at Dharamsala: Rain Causes Further Delay in Toss

DELAY: Expect further delays as it has started to rain again and the covers are back again. Stay tuned for further updates.
12:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome to yet another India series, this time at home against South Africa. Indians are back to the ODI format, and the good news is that Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan will be making a comeback here.
13:23 (IST)
13:34 (IST)
South Africa first visited India in 1991 in what was the most historic and significant tour for the nation. It was their maiden official international series in the post-Apartheid era. The series consisted of three ODIs and it was the first time South Africa was playing the format officially.
13:23 (IST)
13:20 (IST)
De Kock replaced Du Plessis as skipper of the ODI team for the three-match series against England, when Du Plessis was surprisingly left out in a clear signal that his tenure was headed to an end. Du Plessis then quit as South Africa captain across all three formats of cricket, but said he would remain available for selection and after also being left out for the 3-0 home series win against Australia over the last fortnight, was restored to the squad for the three matches in India.
13:13 (IST)
“It’s still great to have him around. The experience he has picked up over the years will be a great help to us in this series. “He’s been given a chance to have a break. I feel it was important for him to put his feet up for a little bit and regather his thoughts.”
13:07 (IST)
New South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has welcomed the return to the One Day International squad of his predecessor Faf du Plessis as they prepare to meet India in Dharamsala on Thursday. “Faf plays big role for us from a leadership point of view. He’s here to help out a lot of the younger guys in the team, and he still adds a lot of value to us and he also knows he has lot of value to give to this team,” De Kock told a news conference on the eve of the match.
13:01 (IST)
The toss in Dharamsala for the first #INDvSA ODI is set to be delayed due to wet patches.
The board's announcement comes in the backdrop of growing doubts over the IPL, which is scheduled to begin on March 29. There have been reports that the Maharashtra government has banned ticket sales for the IPL, while the Karnataka government has decided to wait and watch. India has so far reported around 60 cases of coronavirus infected people.
12:51 (IST)
The board said it has issued mandates to airlines, hotels and state associations about 'thorough sanitization' of all facilities that the team will use during the tour. The BCCI also listed measures taken to ensure safety of spectators, saying all washrooms in the stadiums will be stocked with sanitizers and hand-wash liquids. The state associations will also ensure that the public has access to information and education material on the COVID-19 through posters and public announcements.
12:45 (IST)
* washing hands with soap & water for a minimum of 20 seconds,
* use of hand sanitizers,
* covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,
* reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness,
* avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,
* avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised,
* avoid close contact & interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies.
12:41 (IST)
The BCCI said they have been monitoring the situation and educating players, support staff and the respective state associations about the standard guidelines set by the government health ministry and the World health Organization (WHO).
The board listed the Do’s and Don’ts of personal hygiene including but not limited to:
12:39 (IST)
With COVID-19 (Coronavirus) gripping all walks of life including sports events around the world, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has released a list of precautions taken to avoid spreading of the virus during the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning with the first game in Dharamsala on Thursday.
12:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome to yet another India series, this time at home against South Africa. Indians are back to the ODI format, and the good news is that Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan will be making a comeback here.
Live Score, India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Match at Dharamsala: Rain Causes Further Delay in Toss
HIGHLIGHTS
13:34 (IST)
South Africa first visited India in 1991 in what was the most historic and significant tour for the nation. It was their maiden official international series in the post-Apartheid era. The series consisted of three ODIs and it was the first time South Africa was playing the format officially.
13:20 (IST)
De Kock replaced Du Plessis as skipper of the ODI team for the three-match series against England, when Du Plessis was surprisingly left out in a clear signal that his tenure was headed to an end. Du Plessis then quit as South Africa captain across all three formats of cricket, but said he would remain available for selection and after also being left out for the 3-0 home series win against Australia over the last fortnight, was restored to the squad for the three matches in India.
13:13 (IST)
“It’s still great to have him around. The experience he has picked up over the years will be a great help to us in this series. “He’s been given a chance to have a break. I feel it was important for him to put his feet up for a little bit and regather his thoughts.”
13:07 (IST)
New South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has welcomed the return to the One Day International squad of his predecessor Faf du Plessis as they prepare to meet India in Dharamsala on Thursday. “Faf plays big role for us from a leadership point of view. He’s here to help out a lot of the younger guys in the team, and he still adds a lot of value to us and he also knows he has lot of value to give to this team,” De Kock told a news conference on the eve of the match.
13:01 (IST)
