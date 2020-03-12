Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live Score, India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Match at Dharamsala: Rain Causes Further Delay in Toss

Cricketnext Staff | March 12, 2020, 1:34 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:23 (IST)

    DELAY: Expect further delays as it has started to rain again and the covers are back again. Stay tuned for further updates. 

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to yet another India series, this time at home against South Africa. Indians are back to the ODI format, and the good news is that Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan will be making a comeback here. 

13:34 (IST)

South Africa first visited India in 1991 in what was the most historic and significant tour for the nation. It was their maiden official international series in the post-Apartheid era. The series consisted of three ODIs and it was the first time South Africa was playing the format officially.

13:23 (IST)

DELAY: Expect further delays as it has started to rain again and the covers are back again. Stay tuned for further updates. 

13:20 (IST)

De Kock replaced Du Plessis as skipper of the ODI team for the three-match series against England, when Du Plessis was surprisingly left out in a clear signal that his tenure was headed to an end. Du Plessis then quit as South Africa captain across all three formats of cricket, but said he would remain available for selection and after also being left out for the 3-0 home series win against Australia over the last fortnight, was restored to the squad for the three matches in India.

13:13 (IST)

“It’s still great to have him around. The experience he has picked up over the years will be a great help to us in this series. “He’s been given a chance to have a break. I feel it was important for him to put his feet up for a little bit and regather his thoughts.”

13:07 (IST)

New South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has welcomed the return to the One Day International squad of his predecessor Faf du Plessis as they prepare to meet India in Dharamsala on Thursday. “Faf plays big role for us from a leadership point of view. He’s here to help out a lot of the younger guys in the team, and he still adds a lot of value to us and he also knows he has lot of value to give to this team,” De Kock told a news conference on the eve of the match.

13:01 (IST)
12:58 (IST)

The board's announcement comes in the backdrop of growing doubts over the IPL, which is scheduled to begin on March 29. There have been reports that the Maharashtra government has banned ticket sales for the IPL, while the Karnataka government has decided to wait and watch. India has so far reported around 60 cases of coronavirus infected people.

12:51 (IST)

The board said it has issued mandates to airlines, hotels and state associations about 'thorough sanitization' of all facilities that the team will use during the tour. The BCCI also listed measures taken to ensure safety of spectators, saying all washrooms in the stadiums will be stocked with sanitizers and hand-wash liquids. The state associations will also ensure that the public has access to information and education material on the COVID-19 through posters and public announcements.

12:45 (IST)

* washing hands with soap & water for a minimum of 20 seconds,

* use of hand sanitizers,

* covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,

* reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness,

* avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,

* avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised,

* avoid close contact & interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies.

12:41 (IST)

The BCCI said they have been monitoring the situation and educating players, support staff and the respective state associations about the standard guidelines set by the government health ministry and the World health Organization (WHO).

The board listed the Do’s and Don’ts of personal hygiene including but not limited to:

12:39 (IST)

With COVID-19 (Coronavirus) gripping all walks of life including sports events around the world, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has released a list of precautions taken to avoid spreading of the virus during the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning with the first game in Dharamsala on Thursday.

12:34 (IST)

Hello and welcome to yet another India series, this time at home against South Africa. Indians are back to the ODI format, and the good news is that Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan will be making a comeback here. 

Live Score, India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Match at Dharamsala: Rain Causes Further Delay in Toss

India vs South Africa, Latest Updates:South Africa first visited India in 1991 in what was the most historic and significant tour for the nation. It was their maiden official international series in the post-Apartheid era. The series consisted of three ODIs and it was the first time South Africa was playing the format officially.

PREVIEW: Hardik Pandya's eagerly-awaited international comeback adds a lot of context to India's three-match ODI campaign against South Africa starting Thursday where the hosts would be aiming to put the New Zealand tour behind them. Amid the ever-rising danger of coronavirus and threat of rain once again playing spoilsport, Pandya's all-round flamboyance will keep skipper Virat Kohli in a good headspace as he would be desperately trying to forget the 0-3 mauling in the last series in New Zealand. Pandya last played an ODI against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Manchester and his last international game was a T20 against the Proteas in Bengaluru in September last year.

He forced his way back into the national team with his all-round performances at the DY Patil Corporate Cup, where he looked completely fit and ready to go. Skipper Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri has spoken openly about ODIs being least of priority in a World T20 year. But his men can ill-afford to lose another series against an inexperienced South African side which is buoyed after crushing Australia 3-0 in their own den. Especially having lost five international games (two Tests included) on trot, the Indian skipper, enduring one of his rarest of rare bad patches in last six years will be keen to buck the trend.

Kohli managed just 75 runs against the Kiwis, and going by his standards the Indian skipper would be itching to silence his critics, who have raised eyebrows after his statement on ODIs not having context in the current calendar. The presence of Pandya along with a fit-again senior opener Shikhar Dhawan (shoulder dislocation) and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (sports hernia surgery) makes India favourite on paper against a South African side that comprises of seasoned campaigners like Quinton d Kock, Faf du Plessis and David Miller in their ranks. The three players automatically pick themselves in the playing XI while Manish Pandey might just get a longer run at No 6 now that Kedar Jadhav has finally been dropped from the squad.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is yet to recover from a calf injury, Dhawan's return would lend valuable experience to the Indian top-order, which badly missed both the openers in New Zealand Dhawan had dislocated his shoulder during the final ODI against Australia at home and missed the New Zealand series. Bhuvneshwar's return will give India good depth during the slog overs where Shardul THakur had seemed completely misfit. Mohammed Shami has been rested for the series after getting a blow on his shoulder in the second Test in New Zealand.

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to be the lone spinning option on a seamer-friendly Dharamsala track unless team management feels the urge to include Kuldeep Yadav in the team. South Africa, on the other hand, are coming into the tour brimming with confidence after whitewashing Australia in the three-ODI series. Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, who were rested for the ODIs against Australia, are part of South Africa's touring party. Since quitting as captain, du Plessis has not had a good run and would like to do the course correction in his most preferred format. Heinrich Klaasen and Kyle Verreynne, both of whom played crucial roles in South Africa's ODI series win over Australia, would look to carry on their form in India while Temba Bavuma, who suffered a hamstring strain and missed the last two ODIs against Australia, has also returned.

Janneman Malan earned his maiden India tour call as the 16th member of the squad after his match-winning ton in the second ODI against Australia. This will be South Africa's maiden ODI at this venue while India have played four ODIs here, losing two and winning two. The side batting second has won three of the four contests at the ground.

