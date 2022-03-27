CricketNext

Live: India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Latest Score And Updates: Shafali Verma Leads Bright Start For IND-W in Christchurch

Live: India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Latest Score And Updates: Shafali Verma Leads Bright Start For IND-W in Christchurch

Live Score India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup: Here you can follow live score and updates from INDW vs SAW live Women's World Cup match from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

News18.com | March 27, 2022, 07:16 IST
Live Score India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup

INDW vs SAW Live Score Women's ODI World Cup: India captain Mithali Raj opted to bat first against South Africa after winning the coin toss. Two changes they have made to their eleven today with veteran Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav benched for this crucial contest while Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma have been given a go. South Africa also made two changes dropping Tazmin Brits and Tumi Sekhukhune for Lara Goodall

Mar 27, 2022 07:16 IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: Shafali Receiving Treatment

So Shafali Verma is being attended to by the Indian team physio. A delay in the proceedings as Shafali receives some treatment on her left knee. Hopefully, this isn’t something serious. All well, she’s up again and ready to resume.

Mar 27, 2022 07:14 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live: IND-W Make 68 Runs in Powerplay

A solid start from the two Indian openers, especially Shafali Verma as they have scored 68 runs from 10 overs. Shafali has belted 46 off 32 while  Mandhana is on 17 off 29.

Mar 27, 2022 07:09 IST

Live Cricket Score Women's World Cup 2022: Another Big Over For India

A boundary each to Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the over. Mandhana drove one through covers while Shafali drilled one past her batting partner to send the ball past the boundary. 13 runs from the over. India 62/0 in 9 overs.

Mar 27, 2022 07:07 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Live Updates: 50 up For India

Shafali Verma lifts one over mid-off from Ayabonga Khaka for a couple of runs that also take India’s score past the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs. This has been a superb start from India.

Mar 27, 2022 07:05 IST

Live Cricket Score Women's World Cup 2022: Mandhana Gives a Reminder

Well, we all have been mesmerised by Shafali Verma so far. However, Smriti Mandhana gives a timely reminder to everyone with pull to deep midwicket for her second boundary. Four runs from the over. India 49/0 in 8 overs.

Mar 27, 2022 07:02 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Live Updates: Shafali Continues to Collect Boundaries

More aggression from Shafali Verma. She has drilled one from Ayabonga Khaka past mid-off for her sixth boundary of the innings. Six runs from the over take India to 45/0.

Mar 27, 2022 06:58 IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Score: Another Quiet Over

Marizanne Kapp continues. Starts her third over with a wide. And allows just two singles in it. India 39/0 in 6 overs after opting to bat first.

Mar 27, 2022 06:55 IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: First Bowling Change

So after that expensive 17-run over, Shabnim Ismail has been taken off the attack. And replaced by right-arm pacer Ayabonga Khaka. Shafali Verma gets a four off her after charging down the track and punching it through covers. India 36/0 in 5 overs. Shafali 27 off 18, Smriti Mandhana 6 off 13.

Mar 27, 2022 06:51 IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live: A Quiet Over

Just a couple of singles in the second over of Marizanne Kapp after the carnage in the previous over bowled by Shabnim Ismail. India 32/0 in 4 overs after opting to bat first in Christchurch.

Mar 27, 2022 06:49 IST

Live Cricket Score Women's World Cup 2022: Shafali Cuts Loose

4,4,4. A hat-trick of boundaries to Shafali Verma as she wades through Shabnim Ismail, one of the fastest bowlers of the world cup. That’s Shafali her team wanted to see all along. She flicked the first ball to fine leg and then guided the next to third man region before flicking the third delivery to to fine leg after walking across for her third four in a row. 17 runs came in the over – 16 from Shafali and one via wide. India 30/0 in 3 overs.

Mar 27, 2022 06:42 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Live Updates: Boundary From Mandhana

Marizanne Kapp joins from the other end. Smriti Mandhana is offered a low full toss and the India opener times it well to send it through extra cover for her first boundary. That turned out to be the only scoring shot of the over. Five runs from it including a wide. India 13/0 in 2 overs.

Mar 27, 2022 06:37 IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Score: Shafali Starts With a Four

Smriti Mandhana got off the mark with a single while Shafali Verma started with a push through covers for a boundary. A couple of runs to Shafali off the final delivery of the over from Shabni Ismail took the total from it to eight runs. India 8/0 in 1 over.

Mar 27, 2022 06:30 IST

India vs South Africa Live Score: All Set For The Big Game

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma – the two India openers – are out in the middle. Shabnim Ismail, right-arm pacer, has the new ball. Here we go!

Mar 27, 2022 06:23 IST

Time For The National Anthems

Players of the two teams are in the middle for their national anthems.

Mar 27, 2022 06:17 IST

South Africa Captain Sune Luus At The Toss

I don’t think the wicket will change too much. It’s still a world cup match (on it being an inconsequential match for SA). We have to hit our straps and take the confidence into the semifinals. It’s not just a game we can relax. We want to play our best cricket.

Mar 27, 2022 06:16 IST

India Captain Mithali Raj At The Toss

 Yesterday’s game was played on the same track. The spinners might get some help in the second innings (on why she chose to bat first). It’s a good wicket to bat when the sun is out. It’s all about holding our nerves, being composed and playing our best cricket. We understand the importance of winning today’s game.

Mar 27, 2022 06:09 IST

South Africa Playing XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (captain), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

Mar 27, 2022 06:09 IST

India Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mar 27, 2022 06:08 IST

Team Changes - Two For India And Two For South Africa

India have made two changes to their playing XI from the last match. Veteran Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav have been dropped and in walk Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma. South Africa also made two changes dropping Tazmin Brits and Tumi Sekhukhune for Lara Goodall and Masabata Klaas.

Mar 27, 2022 06:05 IST

IND-W vs SA-W Toss!

India captain Mithali Raj has won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa today.

and Masabata Klaas.

Preview

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC ODI World Cup from Hagley Oval Christchurch. India will take on the Proteas women in a do-or-die clash to keep their hopes alive for the semifinals spot.

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition.

It has been a rather up-and-down campaign for India in the tournament. In one match, they are a winning side but in the very next game, they end up as the losing team. Sample this: against West Indies, they made 317 and won by 144 runs. In the very next match against defending champions England, they were all out for 134 and lost by four wickets.

In India’s batting at the World Cup, losing wickets in clusters has become a regular occurrence. Against Pakistan, they were 114/6 before Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar saved the day with a 122-run partnership. When facing New Zealand, they were 95/5 and eventually lost by 62 runs. India was 78/3 against the West Indies before Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed centuries.

When facing England, India were tottering at 86/7 and were bowled out for 134. Against Australia, they lost two wickets within the first 10 overs and two in successive overs in the last ten stage. When facing Bangladesh, India slipped from 74/0 to 74/3 and were 108/4 before Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana staged a rescue act.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas

