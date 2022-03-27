Live: India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Latest Score And Updates: Shafali Verma Leads Bright Start For IND-W in Christchurch

Read more

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC ODI World Cup from Hagley Oval Christchurch. India will take on the Proteas women in a do-or-die clash to keep their hopes alive for the semifinals spot.

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition.

It has been a rather up-and-down campaign for India in the tournament. In one match, they are a winning side but in the very next game, they end up as the losing team. Sample this: against West Indies, they made 317 and won by 144 runs. In the very next match against defending champions England, they were all out for 134 and lost by four wickets.

In India’s batting at the World Cup, losing wickets in clusters has become a regular occurrence. Against Pakistan, they were 114/6 before Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar saved the day with a 122-run partnership. When facing New Zealand, they were 95/5 and eventually lost by 62 runs. India was 78/3 against the West Indies before Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed centuries.

When facing England, India were tottering at 86/7 and were bowled out for 134. Against Australia, they lost two wickets within the first 10 overs and two in successive overs in the last ten stage. When facing Bangladesh, India slipped from 74/0 to 74/3 and were 108/4 before Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana staged a rescue act.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas

