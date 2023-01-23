CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live Score India Women vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I Updates: Harmanpreet and Co Look to Continue Winning Momentum

Live Score India Women vs West Indies Women Tri-Series 3rd T20I: Here you can follow live score and updates of INDW vs WIW cricket match from Buffalo Park in East London.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 21:12 IST

East London

Live Score India Women vs West Indies Women Updates (AFP Image)

INDW vs WIW Tri-Series T20I Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live score India Women vs West Indies Women T20I match from Buffalo Park, East London. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co started the Tri-series on a positive note with a crucial win over South Africa to kickstart their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Indian team will be aiming to continue the winning momentum when they take on the West Indies in the third match of the women’s T20I tri-series at the Buffalo Park Stadium in East London on Monday night. Read More

Jan 23, 2023 21:12 IST

Live Score India Women vs West Indies Women 3rd T20I Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India Women vs West Indies Women T20I match from Buffalo Park, East London.

Despite missing the services of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur due to an illness apart from Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur and Shikha Pandey, India were able to get a 27-run win over hosts South Africa in the first match of the tri-series.

Though four out of the top five batters, including stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, fell for single-digit scores, the 76-run partnership between Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur helped India reach a respectable 147 after being 69/5 at one stage.

Amanjot was the star for India in her first international match against South Africa, making a fine 30-ball 41 not out after coming out to bat at number seven. Deepti, on the other hand, was at her all-round best, making a 23-ball 33 and taking 3/30 with her off-spin, with other spinners coming good too.

On what date will the match between India Women and West Indies Women be played?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will be played on January 23.

Where will the match between India Women and West Indies Women be played?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London.

What time will the match between India Women and West Indies Women begin?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST on January 23

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India Women and West Indies Women?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between India Women and West Indies Women?

The match between India Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

