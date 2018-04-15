Live Score IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK in Mohali: Ashwin Prepares for Tough CSK Test

In the previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab had succumbed to a four-wicket loss. Chasing a modest target of 156, RCB got off to the worst start possible as Axar Patel removed opener Brendon McCullum on the second ball of the innings itself. Virat Kohli came out to bat early and he put on a good partnership with Quinton de Kock to steady the Bangalore ship. The duo started hitting boundaries from the word go to take the attack to the Punjab bowlers.
Fleming was also fielded questions on his team having been forced to shift its home games out of Chennai to Pune over Cauvery water dispute protests. "There's obviously been a lot going on. I guess the positive is that we have had two wins out of two. There haven't been great performances, but..fighting wins, which sometimes at the start of the tournament are more valuable. Yet disappointed to be leaving Chennai, we set our auctions to pick a team that was based on conditions in Chennai,” he said. About playing in Pune, he said, "Whether the Pune pitch is the same it was 12 months earlier, we will have to wait and see when we get there. We know some characteristics of that ground, which is again a positive. Does it replace Chepauk, no it doesn't. But we will get our players get used to the conditions (at Pune) as quick as we can."
About Raina, Fleming said, "We can't replace him. He is one of the best performer in the IPL and highest run scorer, so we can't replace him, but we have just got to find a way to minimise his loss. We have got good players in our set up. Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay who has played here (in Mohali) last year... So, these are guys with points to prove with international experience and when they get the chance they would do their best to do what Suresh Raina can do."Fleming also said that another player Lungi Ngidi had flown back to South Africa owing to a family exigency and the side is set to miss the services of the pace bowler on "seam friendly" Mohali tracks.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are likely to miss Suresh Raina, about which chief coach Stephen Fleming said the team has to find a way to minimise the loss of key injured player Suresh Raina. After opening their campaign with a bang defeating Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener, MS Dhoni led CSK pulled off yet another thrilling chase the other day beating Kolkata Knight Riders. However, losing Raina is a big loss for the team.
Raina is ruled out of next game against Kings XI Punjab after sustaining a calf muscle injury during the match against KKR. "Raina will certainly miss this game, the blessing is that we've got another four days in between and there might be a chance that he is fit again for the next game," he said.
The KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.
Local player KL Rahul, who fashioned the victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, justified why the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for him.
Rahul smashed a 30-ball 47 against RCB and had Punjab not lost wickets in quick succession, they could have notched up a bigger total than the 155 they managed while batting first.
A cause of concern for KXIP is the form of their top batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has made 12 and 4 in the two games while in the bowling department, Mohit Sharma looked off colour against RCB.
Ashwin has been in good form with his bowling and has contributed with the bat as well. Playing his maiden innings as a captain, Ashwin has also been marshalling his men nicely. In the batting department, there are high expectations from Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the opening match, but failed with the bat against RCB. Punjab's bowlers are doing a fine job with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman surprising the batsmen with his unconventional deliveries. He was even rewarded with the prize wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Apart from Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye add depth to Punjab's bowling attack.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the second game of the day as Kings XI Punjab take on Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. It will be the third game for both teams.
After opening their campaign with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings are in red-hot form for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team.
CSK have enough depth in their batting line-up with the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Billings and Bravo. The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Jadeja and Imran Tahir can be a potent force as they are complemented by Deepak Chahar, Watson and Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after yesterday's loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
