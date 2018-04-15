Live Score IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK in Mohali: Ashwin Prepares for Tough CSK Test

18:41(IST)

Fleming was also fielded questions on his team having been forced to shift its home games out of Chennai to Pune over Cauvery water dispute protests. "There's obviously been a lot going on. I guess the positive is that we have had two wins out of two. There haven't been great performances, but..fighting wins, which sometimes at the start of the tournament are more valuable. Yet disappointed to be leaving Chennai, we set our auctions to pick a team that was based on conditions in Chennai,” he said. About playing in Pune, he said, "Whether the Pune pitch is the same it was 12 months earlier, we will have to wait and see when we get there. We know some characteristics of that ground, which is again a positive. Does it replace Chepauk, no it doesn't. But we will get our players get used to the conditions (at Pune) as quick as we can."