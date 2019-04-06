Live Score IPL 2019, SRH vs MI Match in Hyderabad: Pandey Departs as Hyderabad Crumble

SRH vs MI in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (April 6) from 08:00 PM onwards. SRH vs MI live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.
PREVIEW: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have won both their matches in the lead up to their crucial encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 6th. With Sunrisers sitting pretty at the top of the table and Mumbai aiming to bridge the gap, the stage is set for a cracking encounter.
Mumbai have the ability to topple any team on their day, and doing a number on in-form SRH is not beyond the realm of possibility. To counter SRH’s batting firepower, Mumbai have the experienced Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks. The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal are capable of turning on their double act when the going gets tough in the middle. Even Jason Behrendorff, playing in his first IPL match of the season came up with a match-winning performance against CSK. On the other hand, Mumbai are stocked with the firepower that Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard provide at different positions in the batting lineup.
However, Sunrisers have proven over the last few seasons that consistency is their biggest forte. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was named stand-in captain for their last match against Delhi Capitals is back in form – a much-needed boost for the franchise. The Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have also proven that on the Hyderabad pitch, they are extremely hard to contend with. A win for Sunrisers Hyderabad will further take them up the top of the table, while a loss would keep things tight at the top of the table in this still-evolving season of the IPL.
Players to watch out for
Jason Behrendorff: Fresh off the boat from the ODI series against Pakistan, Jason Behrendroff is already looking like an inspired addition to the Mumbai Indians bowling attack. His figures of four overs, no maidens, 22 runs and two wickets were instrumental in restricting Chennai Super Kings to just 133/8 in 20 overs. In the absence of Lasith Malinga who is in Sri Lanka for club cricket, Behrendorff will look to trouble the SRH batsmen – specially compatriot David Warner.
Rashid Khan: Well, Rashid Khan is a threat in every game he plays. But at the risk of sounding like stating the obvious, the young leg-spinner has just been handed the reigns of the Afghanistan national team in the T20 format. Captaining one’s national team is a huge honour, and Rashid just might have that extra spring in his step as he looks to trouble the MI batsmen. Who knows how much more he is capable of?
TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES
Mumbai Indians: Mumbai will be without the services of veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who flew back to Sri Lanka immediately after putting in an impressive performance in their win against Delhi Capitals, realizing that the domestic Sri Lankan competition was crucial to improving his chances of making the World Cup squad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to be able to choose from a full squad.
Probable XI
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma ©, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rasikh Salam/Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Full Squads
Mumbai Indians: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K. Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan