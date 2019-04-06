Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Live Score IPL 2019, SRH vs MI Match in Hyderabad: Struggling Mumbai Look to Pollard-Hardik for Recovery

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2019, 9:09 PM IST

Match 19, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 06 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (decided to bowl)

21:11(IST)

Siddharth Kaul is bowling really beautifully at the moment and getting some movement as well from the pitch, Hardik and Pollard have a big job ahead of them if Mumbai Indians are to reach a challenging score here

21:06(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, Mumbai are really falling apart here. Bairstow knocks the bails out of his hands here, but then he still has enough time to dislodge the stump. Ishan Kishan's torrid stay at the crease ends. He departs for 17 off 21 and Mumbai are 65/5

20:58(IST)

WICKET! Kaul strikes yet again, again its the knuckle ball and Krunal Pandya looks to go for the pull here but he has just lobbed it in the air. Simple catch for Bairstow and Mumbai continue to struggle here. They are now 63/4 as Krunal departs for 6.

20:54(IST)

That's a disastrous decision by the umpire, that was hit on the pad and went away for runs but its given a wide! Bairstow can't believe it and rightly so. Rashid concedes 9 runs in that over, Mumbai Indians are 61/3

20:52(IST)
20:47(IST)

FOUR! That's hit well and finds the boundary, this looks like a pitch that will assist the slower bowlers. That makes the role of Indian batsmen even more crucial for the visiting side. Ishan has also taken his time to settle here, he will be looking to get the runs now!

20:41(IST)

WICKET! Quinton de Kock departs now, that's clearly pressure paying dividends for Sunrisers Hyderabad here. de Kock looks to force the matters, but its a slower ball. He has to generate all the power here, that's what leads to his downfall here as he holes out to Deepak Hooda in the deep. Mumbai are in all sorts of trouble here, they are now 43/3

20:39(IST)

Runs coming only in 1s and 2s at the moment for Mumbai, looks like onus will again be on Pandya and Pollard to up the ante late on in the innings.  Sunrisers Hyderabad also holding back Rashid Khan at the moment. 

20:36(IST)

Ishan Kishan is the new man out for Mumbai Indians, he will certainly have a point to prove here coming in place of Yuvraj Singh into the team. Important partnership now between the two keepers here, the pitch certainly seems a bit sluggish, especially against spin!

20:32(IST)
20:28(IST)

WICKET! Sandeep Sharma strikes now for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Suryakumar Yadav looks to go for the sweep there. Its the knuckle ball and he is completely deceived there. Maybe he has got his foot outside the line there? He decides to review, but unfortunately for him its umpire's call both the times. Mumbai keep the review but lose a wicket, they are now 28/2 after 5 overs here.

20:23(IST)

Suryakumar Yadav gets a boundary early here, on top of the bounce and absolutely smothers it past the bowler for a boundary. He got great timing on that one. Only two sixes and four in the innings for Mumbai Indians there!

20:18(IST)

WICKET! Nabi strikes early yet again for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma has to walk back early here. He looks to hit square against the spin, gets it from the toe end of the bat and Deepak Hooda has taken a comfortable catch at mid-wicket here. Rohit departs for 11 and Mumbai Indians are 14/1

20:14(IST)

SIX! Mumbai Indians slowly upping the ante here, this one is on middle and leg, de Kock picks it and just deposits it into the stands. The Protea needed that after playing a couple of dot balls!

20:12(IST)

Rohit Sharma looks to go for the scoop shot there, but gets himself in bit of a tangle and is hit on the bicep! Mumbai Indians scamper through for a quick single, not a shot you usually associate with Rohit!

20:07(IST)

SIX! Rohit Sharma makes Sunrisers pay their, that's just class. He picks it from his pad and in typical style deposits it over the leg-side boundary for a maximum. That should get him going and give Mumbai Indians a move on.

20:05(IST)

CLOSE CALL! Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their review here, its the big man Rohit Sharma. The ball swings and wraps Rohit on the pads, that looked plumb but the umpire turns it down. Bhuvi consults Bairstow and goes for a review, replays though show a thin inside edge and Rohit survives. Next one is hit in the air but Sidharth Kaul has dropped a sitter, he seems to have lost that one in the lights!

20:01(IST)

Rohit Sharma is opening the proceedings here along with Quinton de Kock. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball here! We should be in for an intriguing contest between India's opening bowler and opening batsman!

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 19:57(IST)

I feel Ishan Kishan should have been playing from the start, since he was an integral member of the squad last year and was striking the ball really well. Yuvraj was bought in the auction at the end, but better late than never!

19:53(IST)
19:49(IST)

Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma, says he wanted to bat first. States they wanted to try a different strategy. Mentions they have a few plans against the opposition and they now have to execute it. Admits the last game was a great win. Further adds they have a very good bowling attack and they back their bowlers to defend any total. Informs there are two changes as Lasith Malinga goes out for Alzarri Joseph and Yuvraj Singh is replaced by Ishan Kishan.

19:46(IST)

Hyderabad skipper, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, says they want to bowl first. Informs Williamson is close to 100 percent but they do not want to risk him. Informs they are unchanged.

19:41(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

19:39(IST)

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah

19:34(IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have ton the toss and elected to field first here.

19:16(IST)

We are just 15 minutes away from the toss here, the pitches in Hyderabad have been paradise for batting so far. Can we expect something similar today? It will be intriguing to see the kind of surface on offer today! Mumbai Indians have a range of strokemakers in their team and they will be happy if the pitch is a batting paradise

19:11(IST)

It isn’t too often that Rashid Khan’s name doesn’t feature among the top wicket-takers in competitions he competes in. Rashid has been frugal as ever – his economy rate this season is 5.81 – but he has only three wickets to show for all his good work. It won’t be too long before he collects a big haul of wickets. Also keep a close eye on Mohammad Nabi, who has 6 wickets in the two matches this season and also scored the winning runs in the previous match. When MI have the ball in hand, the responsibility of striking early and separating the dangerous pair of Warner and Bairstow will fall on the shoulders of Jasprit Bumrah.

18:59(IST)

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have aggregates of 264 runs and 246 runs respectively. The third highest run-aggregate in the tournament is Andre Russell’s 159. The third highest run-aggregate in the SRH line-up is Vijay Shankar’s 100 runs. Those numbers best illustrate how much of a force Warner and Bairstow have been at the top. The Mumbai Indians will want their top three to give a better account of themselves. Barring two single-digit scores, MI’s top three has got starts in every innings. Yet, in 12 innings together, they have only contributed a total of 331 runs. MI, who have repeatedly been rescued by Hardik Pandya, need Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav to convert starts to big scores.

18:50(IST)

When it comes to the bowling, SRH have one of the best attacks in the tournament. While stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning to form against Delhi Capitals on Thursday was a welcome sight, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have already shown what they are capable of on Indian tracks which have all taken turn.
With the Uppal wicket likely to be a sporting one, it will definitely be a battle of equals on Saturday as SRH and MI both look to bag two points from the game. 

18:43(IST)

But MI will definitely miss the services of Lasith Malinga as the Sri Lankan has flown back to play domestic cricket in an effort to be eligible for selection for the World Cup squad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to form augurs well for the visitors as they will look at him to not only finish the innings on a high, but also pick crucial wickets in the middle of the innings.
 

SRH vs MI in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (April 6) from 08:00 PM onwards. SRH vs MI live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have won both their matches in the lead up to their crucial encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 6th. With Sunrisers sitting pretty at the top of the table and Mumbai aiming to bridge the gap, the stage is set for a cracking encounter.

Mumbai have the ability to topple any team on their day, and doing a number on in-form SRH is not beyond the realm of possibility. To counter SRH’s batting firepower, Mumbai have the experienced Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks. The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal are capable of turning on their double act when the going gets tough in the middle. Even Jason Behrendorff, playing in his first IPL match of the season came up with a match-winning performance against CSK. On the other hand, Mumbai are stocked with the firepower that Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard provide at different positions in the batting lineup.

However, Sunrisers have proven over the last few seasons that consistency is their biggest forte. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was named stand-in captain for their last match against Delhi Capitals is back in form – a much-needed boost for the franchise. The Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have also proven that on the Hyderabad pitch, they are extremely hard to contend with. A win for Sunrisers Hyderabad will further take them up the top of the table, while a loss would keep things tight at the top of the table in this still-evolving season of the IPL.

Players to watch out for

Jason Behrendorff: Fresh off the boat from the ODI series against Pakistan, Jason Behrendroff is already looking like an inspired addition to the Mumbai Indians bowling attack. His figures of four overs, no maidens, 22 runs and two wickets were instrumental in restricting Chennai Super Kings to just 133/8 in 20 overs. In the absence of Lasith Malinga who is in Sri Lanka for club cricket, Behrendorff will look to trouble the SRH batsmen – specially compatriot David Warner.

Rashid Khan: Well, Rashid Khan is a threat in every game he plays. But at the risk of sounding like stating the obvious, the young leg-spinner has just been handed the reigns of the Afghanistan national team in the T20 format. Captaining one’s national team is a huge honour, and Rashid just might have that extra spring in his step as he looks to trouble the MI batsmen. Who knows how much more he is capable of?

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Mumbai Indians: Mumbai will be without the services of veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who flew back to Sri Lanka immediately after putting in an impressive performance in their win against Delhi Capitals, realizing that the domestic Sri Lankan competition was crucial to improving his chances of making the World Cup squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to be able to choose from a full squad.

Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma ©, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rasikh Salam/Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K. Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan
