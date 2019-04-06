Live Score IPL 2019, SRH vs MI Match in Hyderabad: Struggling Mumbai Look to Pollard-Hardik for Recovery

19:11(IST)

It isn’t too often that Rashid Khan’s name doesn’t feature among the top wicket-takers in competitions he competes in. Rashid has been frugal as ever – his economy rate this season is 5.81 – but he has only three wickets to show for all his good work. It won’t be too long before he collects a big haul of wickets. Also keep a close eye on Mohammad Nabi, who has 6 wickets in the two matches this season and also scored the winning runs in the previous match. When MI have the ball in hand, the responsibility of striking early and separating the dangerous pair of Warner and Bairstow will fall on the shoulders of Jasprit Bumrah.