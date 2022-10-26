New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Rain Delays Toss in Melbourne

Read more

Afghanistan, a team that needs to urgently address its batting and fielding after the departments proved to be their undoing against England in Perth as they started their campaign with a defeat.

When will the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will take place on October 26, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Possible XIs

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

