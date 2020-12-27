- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
New Zealand vs Pakistan (TEST)
NZ vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 26 December, 2020
New Zealand
328/6
(123.5) RR 2.65
Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2, NZ vs PAK at Mount Maunganui: Kane Williamson Departs for 129; NZ 301/5 at Lunch
Check New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2 Live score Live Streaming Online NZ vs PAK Mount Maunganui Test:New Zealand would look to bat freely during the post Lunch session and try and get close to 400-run mark. Whereas, Pakistan would see this as an opportunity to keep New Zealand close to 350-run mark. Will we see Pakistan bat in the Post Lunch session?
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 27, 2020, 5:57 AM IST
Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2, NZ vs PAK at Mount Maunganui | New Zealand would look to bat freely during the post Lunch session and try and get close to 400-run mark. Whereas, Pakistan would see this as an opportunity to keep New Zealand close to 350-run mark. Will we see Pakistan bat in the Post Lunch session?
Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2, NZ vs PAK at Mount Maunganui
Day 1 Recap
We are all set to begin Day 2 as the two overnight batsmen Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls will resume their innings for New Zealand. Pakistan players are out in the middle too and are ready to go as well. Mohammad Abbas will start the proceedings for Day 2. Here we go...
Who will come out on top? How long will New Zealand bat? Many of such questions would be answered as the day unfolds. Stay tuned for the same as we bring you all the coverage of the game.
Coming to Pakistan now, they started brilliantly but a few dropped chances and a missed review opportunity against Kane Williamson has made their task a lot difficult. Though the new ball is just 7 overs old and if Pakistan can make some early inroads in the morning session then it could be another enthralling day.
After an absorbing day of Day 1 of a Test match we move onto Day 2. Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan. Having recovered from 13/2, New Zealand finished the day with three down and 222 runs on the board. The good news for them is their ever reliable skipper is still unbeaten on 94 runs and they would hope that he goes on to score a daddy hundred and take New Zealand to a total from where they can win easily.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking