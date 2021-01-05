Match Highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3: Williamson Scores Double as NZ Punish Lacklustre PAK

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Oman
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Oman
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Oman
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Pakistan vs New Zealand (TEST)
PAK vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 03 January, 2021
Pakistan
297/10
(83.5) RR 3.54
8 /1
(11.0) 0.73
New Zealand
659/6
(158.5) RR 4.15
Match Highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3: Williamson Scores Double as NZ Punish Lacklustre PAK
Check New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3, Live score Live Streaming Online NZ vs PAK: A brilliant session to cap of an even brillant day for the hosts. Having started 11 runs adrift of Pakistan's total of 297 runs. The pair of Williamson and Nicholls set out on a mission as they went after the bowling of Pakistan and soon wiped out the deficit to get New Zealand into the lead. In the process they both went past their respective hundreds as Pakistan kept on searching for wickets. The duo went from strength to strength as they stretched the lead beyond 200.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 5, 2021, 12:04 PM IST
Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3, NZ vs PAK | A brilliant session to cap of an even brillant day for the hosts. Having started 11 runs adrift of Pakistan's total of 297 runs. The pair of Williamson and Nicholls set out on a mission as they went after the bowling of Pakistan and soon wiped out the deficit to get New Zealand into the lead. In the process they both went past their respective hundreds as Pakistan kept on searching for wickets. The duo went from strength to strength as they stretched the lead beyond 200.
Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3, NZ vs PAK
Day 2 Recap
Kane Williamson surpassed 7,000 test runs and Henry Nicholls completed his seventh test century as New Zealand built a 103-run lead over Pakistan by lunch Tuesday on the third day of the second cricket test.
Williamson was 153 not out and Nicholls was 138 in a record partnership for New Zealands fourth wicket against all nations which was worth 329 at the break.
New Zealand resumed Tuesday at 286-3, just 11 runs short of Pakistans first innings of 297. Williamson posted his 24th test century on the second day and resumed at 112 and Nicholls, who is impeded by a calf injury, was 89.
Despite his injury Nicholls was given the all-clear to continue his innings and he reached his century from 212 balls in 287 minutes with 10 fours. His innings was far from chanceless: he was caught behind at 3 but reprieved by a no-ball call and dropped by Mohammad Rizwan off Shaheen Afridi at 86.
Nicholls offered another chance on day three but was dropped by Azhar Ali at gully and, on 133, offered a sharp return catch to Naseem Shah which the bowler couldnt hold.
At 123 Williamson passed 7,000 career runs in tests, joining Ross Taylor (7,379) and Stephen Fleming (7,172) as one of only New Zealanders who have reached that mark. When his partnership with Nicholls reached 272 it became New Zealands highest for the fourth wicket, exceeding the 271 by Taylor and Jesse Ryder against India at Napier in 2009.
Nicholls’ injury caused him obvious discomfort, especially when running between wickets. He did as much as he could to overcome the inconvenience by striking 15 fours and a six.
Williamson faced 247 balls to pass 150 for the eighth time in his career, looking at his best when he unleashed his cover drive.
His current innings follows his career-best 251 in the first test against the West Indies this summer and his 129 in the first test against Pakistan. Nicholls score follows his personal best 174 in the second against the West Indies and his 56 in the first test of this series.
New Zealand scored briskly, adding 114runs in the session from 28 overs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking