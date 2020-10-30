Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Latest Updates Live Score: Pakistan are taking on Zimbabwe in a 3-ODI series and as many T20Is. The 1st ODI is on shortly and all the games are happening at Rawalpindi. Zimbabwe last played international cricket just pre-lockdown while Pakistan have played against England recently and also hosted a domestic tournament for their players.

Live Score, Pak vs Zim, 1st ODI, Today's Match at Rawalpindi | Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (WK), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Carl Mumba, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Live Score, Pak vs Zim Today's Match at Rawalpindi

Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Toss - Pakistan have won the toss. THEY WILL BAT FIRST!

Missing international cricket amidst this League humdrum? Then worry not, cause it is back! Yes, Pakistan are taking on Zimbabwe in a 3-ODI series and as many T20Is. The 1st ODI is on shortly and all the games are happening at Rawalpindi. Zimbabwe last played international cricket just pre-lockdown while Pakistan have played against England recently and also hosted a domestic tournament for their players. They are on an advantage on that front, plus the home conditions. Let's see how Zimbabwe plan their game out...

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first ODI: Pakistan will host Zimbabwe today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the first ODI game. Zimbabwe are on a tour of Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is.

Before this series, Pakistan went to England where they had a disappointing tour. Babar Azam-led side will be trying their best to recover from the losses of England tour. For that, they will be expecting their key players like Azam, Abid Ali and Shaheen Afridi to deliver with bat or ball. Pakistan team players were recently seen in action in National T20 Cup 2020 tournament. They have been playing for quite some time after easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, so they are expected to be in their natural flow.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be relying on Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams and Wesley Madhevere to perform well. Madhevere had an excellent debut series against Bangladesh with both bat and ball. They have a good middle order and their bowling line-up also looks well-rounded.

When will the first ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The match will be played on October 30.

Where will the first ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

What time will the first ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe begin?

The match will begin at 12.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the first ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be broadcast on Sony Six.

How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be live-streamed on Jio TV and Sony Liv app.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz and Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Chamu Chibhabha, Richmond Mutumbami, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani or Carl Mumba and Tendai Chatara