Live Score Pakistan vs Australia Semifinal T20 World Cup Live Updates: 'Dominant' Pakistan Face 'Underdogs' Australia in Quest to Reach Final

The cricketing powerhouse will clash to book a place in the big-ticket final where they will face New Zealand.

Pakistan have played dominant cricket in the tournament so far as they were the only unbeaten side during the Super 12 stage. The Asian giants have put up collective performances in all of their matches and are front-runners to lift the trophy. On the other side, Australia, probably for the first time in the last three decades entered the tournament as underdogs. They have won four out of their five matches in the tournament and are raring to win their maiden T20 World Cup title.

In the run-up to the World Cup, Australia had lost five straight series, suffering defeats against Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. But they have performed well in the tournament with big players like David Warner returning to form at the right stage.

Un a major relief for Pakistan, opener Mohammad Rizwan and middle-order batter Shoaib Malik have been declared fit by the medical team to take part in the semifinal clash.

Both Rizwan and Malik were down with mild flu and fever and had stayed away from training on the eve of the game. However, they have tested negative for Covid-19 twice in three days.

Both Rizwan and Malik have been a crucial part of the Pakistan batting unit in the tournament so far. Especially attacking opener Rizwan is in the form of his life and has scored 214 runs in five games in the ongoing World Cup. Malik, on the other hand, has shown his class at different stages during this tournament and made crucial runs in the middle-order. He smashed 50 off just 18 balls against Scotland, the joint-fastest in this World Cup with KL Rahul.

Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

