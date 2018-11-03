Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

LIVE Score, Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dubai: Babar Approaches Half-century

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 3, 2018, 12:03 AM IST

2nd T20I, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 02 November, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

00:04(IST)

SIX! That shot will relief some pressure for Pakistan, Asif Ali gets one straight from the middle and hits it over mid-wicket for a maximum. In fact he seems to have done some damage to himself. Seems to be holding his calf. Pakistan are now 95/1

00:00(IST)

Another clean over from de Grandhomme comes to an end. But they need wickets now, which are not coming at the moment. He just gives away five runs in the over. Pakistan are 88/1 in 12 overs. 

23:56(IST)

Asif Ali goes for a big shot and there is a chance for a wicket. But de Grandhomme misses a catch on the boundary. This could prove costly for the Kiwis. On the last ball of the over Babar gets a four. Pakistan are 83/1 after 11 overs. 

23:53(IST)

The pressure is mounting on the Pakistanis to score the runs quickly. This de Grandhomme over brings five runs only. But the good part is that they have wickets in hand. Pakistan are 75/1 in 10 overs. 

23:50(IST)

Now leg-spinner Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. Again he starts with a loosener and is hit for a four by Asif Ali. Rest of the over reaps another four runs. Pakistan are 70/1 in 9 overs. 

23:47(IST)

After Zaman's departure, things have slowed down for the Pakistanis. de Grandhomme gives away only four runs in the over. Pakistan are 61/1 in 8 overs. 

23:44(IST)

Ajaz comes back into the attack and it's a good over by him. He just gives away 7 runs. It's 57/1 after 7 overs. 

23:40(IST)

Another over and Babar Azam starts with yet another four. But they are not running well between the wickets as three run out chances are created in de Grandhomme over. It's 50/1 after 6 overs. 

23:35(IST)

OUT: Now it's Babar Azam's turn to start a fresh over with a bang. He gets a brilliant four through covers. But on the other end, Zaman doesn't connect a shot well and Williamson takes a stunner to dismiss the danger man for 24. Pakistan are 41/1.

23:31(IST)

A great over by Tim Southee as he gives away just two runs in the over. This should give some confidence to other bowlers as well to contain some runs. Pakistan are 35/0 in 4 overs. 

Catch India vs West Indies LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on In.com.logo

23:27(IST)

Adam Milne comes into the attack now. But Zaman has decided to go for his shots and hits the express bowler for a towering six over mid-wicket. This is good batting by Pakistan as they take their score to 33/0 in 3 over. 

23:23(IST)

Zaman is in punishing mood at the moment. He is taking the attack to Kiwi bowlers and hits Southee for two boundaries in the same over. New Zealand need to get rid of these openers quickly. It's 22/0 after 2 overs. 

23:18(IST)

Ajaz Patel will start the proceedings for New Zealand and Zaman starts with a cracking four. On the next ball, he hits a similar shot with the same result, Pakistan are off to a great start. 11 runs come from the over. Pakistan are 11/0 after 1 over. 

23:12(IST)

This has been a good comeback by the Kiwis after they were 91/4 in 14 overs at one stage. Now the onus is on New Zealand bowlers to deliver. 

23:08(IST)
23:02(IST)

A couple of doubles to end the innings for New Zealand and they have managed to cross 150. It might be a challenging total on this pitch, which has really slowed down in the middle here. Munro provided a good start there but Pakistan spinners fought back well here, New Zealand have set Pakistan a total of 154 to win here.

23:00(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust for New Zealand there, Southee looks to steal a single but that's again casual running. Sarfraz relays the ball to Shaheen who dislodges the stumps. New Zealand are 149/7 here

22:58(IST)

WICKET! Shaheen gets his third wicekt of the day, Seifert looks to go straight down the ground but he only manages to sky that one. It was another slower delivery from Shaheen Afridi. He departs for 11 and New Zealand are 149/6

22:56(IST)

Hasan Ali with a really expensive over there, he concedes 16 runs in that over. Anderson getting a boundary and then also getting a maximum in the over. New Zealand have almost reached 150 there, they are now 148/5 after 19 overs. Can they get a strong finish here

22:50(IST)

Excellent over from Shaheen Afridi there, he concedes just 1 run in that over and New Zealand are now 126/5. Two overs remaining and it will be interesting to see how it goes from here

Catch India vs West Indies LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on In.com.logo

22:47(IST)

WICKET! Big wicket for Pakistan, it Shaheen Afridi who strikes at the right time. It's a slower ball and Williamson looks to heave it over square leg but ends up hitting the ball straight to him. He failed to pick the slower ball there and has to depart for 37. New Zealand are now 125/5

22:45(IST)

Hasan Ali's ordinary day with the ball continues here but New Zealand will relish this. Again, a six followed by a couple of boundaries in the over. It helps the Kiwis pick 16 runs there and NZ are 125/4 here

22:41(IST)

Williamson providing yet another masterclass here, places the ball for a boundary off Shadab here. If New Zealand can somehow crawl to 150 here, they will feel that they can make a match out of this one. New Zealand are 109/4 here after 16 overs

22:37(IST)

Corey Anderson finds the boundary now for New Zealand, twice in the over and it was much needed for the visitors. First a slog towards the cow corner and that's followed by another similar shot on the final delivery. New Zealand are 106/4 here

22:32(IST)

Corey Anderson has come out to join captain Kane Williamson in the middle here, key for New Zealand will be to ensure that someone bats with Williamson and provides a late surge. Currently 14 overs have been bowled and NZ are 92/4

22:30(IST)
22:25(IST)

WICKET! This is suicidal from Taylor, the ball is hit straight to Asif Ali in the deep and Kiwis look to steal a two there. The running between the wicket has been poor and this is an excellent throw from the deep. Taylor knows he is gone and walks back even as it is referred to the third umpire. NZ are 84/4

22:22(IST)

"Yeh gya to kaam ban jayega", Sarfraz certainly knows the value of Ross Taylor's wicket here. Another quiet over as Imad Wasim concedes just 4 runs and New Zealand are 76/3 here after 12 overs

22:19(IST)

Shadab Khan now concedes just 4 runs in the over. These two players more than happy to deal in 1s and 2s at the moment, NZ might look to take the attack to Pakistan late in the innings.

22:17(IST)

Ross Taylor has come out to join Kane Williamson in the middle here, the key for New Zealand will be to ensure that these two play the maximum amount of deliveries. They are the most experienced pair and lot will be riding on their shoulders in Kiwis are to reach a fighting total

Catch India vs West Indies LIVE. Off the pitch. Only on In.com.logo

LOAD MORE

LIVE Score, Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dubai: Babar Approaches Half-century

Image: AP

Loading...
Match 1 Result: Left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi defended 17 runs in the last over as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by two runs in a thrilling finish to the first Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. New Zealand needed six off the last delivery to tie the match but experienced batsman Ross Taylor managed just a boundary as New Zealand - set 149 to win - finished at 146-6 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The victory gave world number one ranked Pakistan their seventh consecutive win since July and 15th in 17 Twenty20 internationals this year.

The live telecast of the match between Pakistan vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) will start at 9:30 PM on November 2nd (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on sonyliv.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Pakistan, who are on a roll after whitewashing Australia 3-0 in Dubai on Sunday, now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the last two matches in Dubai on Friday and Sunday. Mohammad Hafeez top-scored with 45 in Pakistan's 148-6 after they won the toss and batted. Taylor finished with a 26-ball 42 not out with three boundaries but could not keep the run rate down as New Zealand needed 53 in the last five overs. That was in contrast from the first five overs of their innings, dominated by opener Colin Munro's 42-ball 58 with three sixes and six boundaries. Pakistan's varied bowling, led by Hasan Ali with 3-35, pulled them back significantly. Munro opened up in style, hiting two sixes and a four off Imad Wasim's fifth over of the innings before greeting Hasan with a six and a boundary to complete New Zealand's fifty in just 5.4 overs. But Pakistan dismissed Glenn Phillips (12), Munro, captain Kane Williamson (11) and Colin de Grandhomme (six) as New Zealand stalled at 89-4. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed praised his team's 'never-say-die' approach in bowling.
"New Zealand are a tough team, but we knew overs 6-12 were crucial and we had to restrict them there," said Sarfraz. "I thought Shaheen and Hasan were superb and we were once again led admirably by bowlers."
Williamson believed his team came close to victory. "We weren't far away, I thought we were quite good for large parts," said Williamson. "Pakistan pulled back after Munro's knock -- they are world number one for a reason."
Earlier, Pakistan lost in-form Babar Azam for seven in the third over while Sahibzada Farhan fell for one as they struggled to 10-2 before Hafeez and Asif Ali (24) lifted them during their 67-run stand for the third wicket. Hafeez hit five boundaries and a six in his 36-ball knock while Asif's 21-ball innings had a six and a boundary. Pakistan managed 81 runs in the last ten overs with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed chipping in with a 26-ball 34 which had three boundaries and a six. Imad Wasim smashed a six and boundary in the last over to finish with 14 not out while Faheem Ashraf made 10 not out. For New Zealand, pace bowler Adam Milne finished with 2-28 while Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi and de Grandhomme took a wicket apiece.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk), Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
colin munrocorey andersoncricket live scoreFakhar ZamanKane WilliamsonLive Cricket ScoreNew Zealand vs Pakistannz vs pakNZ vs Pak Live Scorepak vs nz 2nd t20ipak vs nz live scorepakistan vs new zealand 2018pakistan vs new zealand 2nd t20iPakistan vs New Zealand Live Scorepakistan vs new zealand live updatesross taylorshaheen shahTim Southee

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...