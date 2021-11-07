CricketNext

Pakistan vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today's Match at Sharjah: Can Pakistan Make Five in Five?

Pakistan vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: Can Pakistan Make Five in Five?

Pak vs Sco Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: Check out live cricket stream, ball by ball commentary of today’s Pakistan vs Scotland match being played at Sharjah.

News18.com | November 07, 2021, 18:34 IST
Live Score PAK vs SCO ICC world cup 2021 Today cricket score Pakistan vs Scotland where and how to watch live streaming live hotstar star sports

Pakistan vs Scotland, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Former champions Pakistan will look to continue their invincible run when they play minnows Scotland in their inconsequential last Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Read More

Nov 07, 2021 18:34 IST

Solid Top Order

Pakistan’s openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been on fire and when they failed to do the job, their middle-order rose to the occasion, while six-hitting machine Asif has proved to be one of the best finishers in the tournament so far.

Nov 07, 2021 18:29 IST

Only Time Pakistan Was Pushed Back in the Tournament.

Afghanistan did make life difficult for them for a while but Asif Ali deposited four sixes in six balls to bail them out before Pakistan sealed their semifinal spot with a 45-run win over Namibia in their last match.

Nov 07, 2021 18:25 IST

Can Makistan Make it Five in Five?

Pakistan, who had claimed the title in 2009, have been simply sensational in the tournament so far and have bossed around other teams in their group to seal a place in the last-four with four convincing wins. If arch-rivals India were blown away by 10 wickets, New Zealand were outclassed by five wickets, in the team’s first two matches.

Read more

Pakistan Team News

Pakistan, who had claimed the title in 2009, have been simply sensational in the tournament so far and have bossed around other teams in their group to seal a place in the last-four with four convincing wins. If arch-rivals India were blown away by 10 wickets, New Zealand were outclassed by five wickets, in the team’s first two matches.

Afghanistan did make life difficult for them for a while but Asif Ali deposited four sixes in six balls to bail them out before Pakistan sealed their semifinal spot with a 45-run win over Namibia in their last match.
Pakistan’s openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been on fire and when they failed to do the job, their middle-order rose to the occasion, while six-hitting machine Asif has proved to be one of the best finishers in the tournament so far. Although they have contributed, the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik will hope to be more consistent and look to stay till the end.

In the bowling department, the pace duo of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi have been their best bowlers with seven and five wickets respectively so far, while spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, too, have done the job asked of them. The only worrying thing will be the form of seamer Hasan Ali, who has gone for runs. With the semifinal spot assured, Pakistan might look to rest a few players and give others opportunities in the inconsequential match.

