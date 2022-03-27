PBKS vs RCB Live Score And Updates IPL 2022 Match 3: Faf du Plessis' Bangalore Look to Start Season on High vs Mayank Agarwal's Punjab

Live now
PBKS vs RCB Probable XIs:
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul
Punjab Kings have enjoyed an edge over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the head to head record. In the 28 contests played between the two sides, Punjab emerged victorious on 15 occasions as Bangalore are just two behind them with 13.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Match 3 from DY Patil Academy, Mumbai. The two teams in search of their maiden IPL trophy look to start the new season on high under new leaders in their camps.
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he will play his first match for RCB without the captaincy responsibility after 9 years. Both teams have done some serious business in the IPL 2022 mega auction to re-enforce their teams. Punjab will be without Kagiso Rabada in their opening match, while RCB will miss the services of their star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff.
Maxwell is away for his marriage while Hazlewood is in Pakistan with the Test side and will miss three matches at least, so is pacer Behrendorff.
But RCB still have some good options in players like Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen etc. A lot of focus will be on Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Karthik, representing the team for the second time.
On the other hand, the Kings will miss the services of Jonny Bairstow, who is in the West Indies with the England Test side in their first game, and also Kagiso Rabada as he has just finished his ODI engagement for South Africa against Bangladesh.
In the absence of Rabada their bowling attack looks quite thin and they would hope that back-up players deliver the goods against a strong RCB batting unit.
There will also be a lot of focus on the explosive Shahrukh Khan who was bought back in the auction for a whopping Rs 9 crore for his excellent season at the domestic cricket across formats.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.
