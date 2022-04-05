Live Score RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Faf du Plessis' Bangalore Face Tough Challenge Against High-Flying Rajasthan Royals

Read more

the top of the table and looking more settled on the paper as well as on the field. After just two matches, they are touted as the title contenders this year. While on the other side, Bangalore had a mixed start to the season where they lost the first match to Punjab and then beat in-form KKR to catch momentum.

In the first two matches, RCB failed to put up a collective performance, in the PBKS clash, the batters displayed a solid performance by posting a 205 on the scoreboard but the bowlers failed to defend it. In the second match, it was absolutely contrasting when they struggled to chase down 129 after a disciplined bowling performance.

For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, like he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred. He would however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs.

After his half-century in the first game, RR skipper Sanju Samson was unable to convert the start against Mumbai Indians. Knowing his ability to hit sixes at will, Samson would be more than keen to find consistency and lead from the front.

On the bowling front, RR are unlikely to tinker with their combination. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini held their nerve against Kieron Pollard and were right on the money. Eight overs of Ashwin and Chahal can turn the game on its head and their contribution could prove decisive.

For Bangalore, their bowlers led by Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga performed their task with perfection against KKR. While Hasaranga will be key in stopping Samson and Co, pacers David Willey, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, who combined to take four wickets against KKR, would need to come good again.

Also death overs specialist Harshal Patel will have to be at his best if RCB aim to contain a powerful RR batting unit. More than the bowling, batting has been a concern for RCB.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

