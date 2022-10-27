South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Confident BAN Face SA Pace Test in Sydney

Read more

teams sharing a point each. The Temba Bavuma-led side might have felt hard done internally considering the two points were theirs to take but they have no regrets and will be aiming for their first win in what is expected to be a closely fought contest.

What date ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh will take place on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Bangladesh be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Bangladesh begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Possible XIs

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

