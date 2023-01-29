Live Score: South Africa vs England, 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein Live Updates and Scorecard

The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will look to pocket the ODI series against the reigning world champions England when they lock horns with each other in the second encounter on Sunday in Bloemfontein. The hosts won the opening game on Friday by a 27-run margin, nullifying the fantastic start produced by Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in the chase of 299.

Roy made 113 for England and his opening stand of 146 off 118 balls with Malan (59) appeared to put the visitors on course for an easy win chasing 299. But England went from 146-0 inside 20 overs to 271 all out as South Africa’s fast bowlers turned it around to win the game in Bloemfontein.

Anrich Nortje claimed 4-62, Sisanda Magala 3-46 and Kagiso Rabada 2-46 for South Africa.

England wobbled first when it lost Malan, Ben Duckett (3) and debutant Harry Brook (0) for six runs in the space of three overs, with Magala taking two of those wickets in his first ODI in a year.

England was still in a strong position until Nortje forced skipper Jos Buttler out caught behind at the start of a blistering late spell that brought him three of his wickets and ended England’s hopes.

Buttler’s departure for 36 left England 234-6 and with Sam Curran the only recognized batsman left.

Nortje steamed in to remove Jofra Archer for a duck and legspinner Tabraiz Shamsi sealed the victory by getting Olly Stone caught and bowled, although Shamsi juggled and nearly dropped the catch. He held on and sprinted away to celebrate.

England had nearly six overs left when Stone was last man out.

South Africa took a 1-0 lead in a three-match series that was postponed in late 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the teams have waited more than two years to finally play.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here