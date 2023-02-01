Live Score SA vs ENG 3rd ODI: Check South Africa vs England Latest Updates From Kimberley

Live SA vs ENG 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs England third ODI match from Diamond Oval, Kimberley. Temba Bavuma and Co. have played quality cricket so far in the series to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead and England are desperate to claim a consolation victory in the last match. The English bowlers have not been up to the mark in the first two matches and now the pressure mounts on them to display their ability on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, South African captain Temba Bavuma hit a century to lead his team to a series-clinching five-wicket win in the second one-day international against England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Bavuma hit 109 as South Africa chased down an England total of 342 for seven, winning with five balls to spare.

Bavuma battled cramps shortly before reaching his hundred. With his score on 96 there was a lengthy break while he received treatment. He reacted in emotional fashion when he hit the next ball from Adil Rashid through the covers for four.

What date will the third ODI match between South Africa and England be played?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will take place on February 1, Wednesday.

Where will the third ODI match South Africa vs England be played?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley, Northern Cape.

What time will the third ODI match South Africa vs England begin?

The third ODI match between South Africa and England will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs England match?

South Africa vs England third ODI match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England match?

South Africa vs England third ODI match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

South Africa vs England Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

