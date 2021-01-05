Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: SA on Brink of Series Sweep in Jo'Burg

Sri Lanka vs South Africa (TEST)

Check South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3, Live score Live Streaming Online SA vs SL : The Proteas are back at the crease as they chase a minimal target of 67 in the second innings at Johannesburg. Sri Lankans are in a hurry and it seems that they want to wrap up this game and fly back to home where England are awaiting them for two match Test series. Meanwhile SA are 7/0.

Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, SA vs SL: The Proteas are back at the crease as they chase a minimal target of 67 in the second innings at Johannesburg. Sri Lankans are in a hurry and it seems that they want to wrap up this game and fly back to home where England are awaiting them for two match Test series. Meanwhile SA are 7/0.

Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3, SA vs SL:

Lahiru Thirimanne comes forward for a chat as well! Says that it was a great fightback by the bowlers especially. Adds that they have to back it up with the bat and a lead of 150-plus will be a great bonus. Hitting the right areas was the plan with the ball, shares Lahiru. On the pitch, Lahiru replies that in the first innings, after Lunch, there wasn't much movement and calls the wicket unpredictable.

Lungi Ngidi is up for a chat! The speedster calls their performance on Day 2 below-par but not much they can do about it now. Feels that the pitch has quickened up a touch. Shares that on Day 1 it was jagging around a bit but there is still some nip and swing on offer. On his own performance, he calls it below-par as well and is a bit embarrassed to get two wickets by bowling down the leg side. Believes that a lead of 100 is something they will be comfortable chasing.

Pitch report - JP Duminy is near the surface and says that the pitch has a fine covering of grass and also has more consistency in terms of bounce until now. He reckons that Day 2 is generally considered as good for batting but the Sri Lankan bowlers bowled brilliantly led by Vishwa Fernando who swung the ball both ways. Also praises the young pacer for using different angles while bowling and talks about his releasing points from both over and around the wicket which confused the batsmen. JP feels that both teams will be very mindful of the threat that this pitch brings.

Weather report - It's partly cloudy and there are 40 percent chances of rain on Day 3. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius while the humidity will be in the high-50s.

Usually, Day 3 is a moving day in a Test. But this Test has moved quickly right from the first day. Yesterday, Sri Lanka tried to make a comeback and fought brilliantly both with the bat and ball. After conceding a lead of 145 in the first innings, the Islanders managed to wipe off the deficit and now lead by 5 runs. Captain Karunaratne has looked solid and Dickwella offered him good company last evening. The South Africa bowlers took 4 wickets courtesy some fine bowling by Lungi Ngidi but they did lack consistency. The hosts would look to be on the money and make use of the early morning conditions. Should be a cracking first hour.

11 wickets on the first day and 13 wickets on Day 2 - It's been a Test match dominated by the bowlers! But strangely, on both the days, it's a batsman who shone towards the end - Dean Elgar spent a night in the 90s after the opening day and then Dimuth Karunaratne went to bed last night 9 away from his century. A very vital morning session awaits us. Stay with us for more...

.....DAY 3.....

Right then! On Day 3, Sri Lanka would hope that they can build on their lead and set the hosts a sizable score to chase while South Africa, on the other hand, need to pick up the remaining wickets as quickly as possible. They still hold the cards at the moment and would hope that they can do better with the ball on Day 3. Day 3 will begin on Tuesday, 5th January 2021 at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Join us for that. Till then, cheers and take care.

In reply, Sri Lanka did not get off to a good start as they lost Kusal Perera for just one. But then, Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne built a brilliant stand and brought the visitors back in the game. Thirimanne fell against the run of play and that started a mini-collapse as they lost two more quick wickets. Since then, the Sri Lankan skipper and Niroshan Dickwella have managed to survive till Stumps. Karunaratne has looked superb and will hope that he can continue on Day 3. Dickwella has looked fidgety but has managed to survive. The bowling from South Africa was led by Lungi Ngidi as he has already picked up three wickets but needs support from the other end. They have been a little unlucky with the edges not going to hand. Overall, it was a hard-fought day.