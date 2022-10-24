Live Score South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Start Delayed Due to Rain After ZIM Opt to Bat

Read more

Live Score SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs Zimbabwe Group 2 T20 World Cup match from Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The Proteas will look to start the T20 WC campaign on a high after losing the T20I series to India recently. Zimbabwe have played quality cricket in the group stage where they beat Ireland and Scotland to reach the Super 12.

All eyes will be on South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma who has been going through a lean patch with the bat, his team needs him to come up big in the T20 World Cup. David Miller and Rilley Roussou will be key for them in the middle order while Quinton de Kock has to give them a solid start at the top.

On the other side, Sikandar Raza holds the key for Zimbabwe as he has been the standout performer for them in the past year.

What date T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will take place on October 24, Monday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarva, Blessing Muzarabani

