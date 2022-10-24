CHANGE LANGUAGE
South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Start Delayed Due to Rain After ZIM Opt to Bat

Live Score South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Start Delayed Due to Rain After ZIM Opt to Bat

SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Here you can find all live score and updates of South Africa and Zimbabwe T20 WC match from Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 12:44 IST

Hobart

Live Score South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates

Live Score SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs Zimbabwe Group 2 T20 World Cup match from Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The Proteas will look to start the T20 WC campaign on a high after losing the T20I series to India recently. Zimbabwe have played quality cricket in the group stage where they beat Ireland and Scotland to reach the Super 12.

Key Events

Key Events
Oct 24, 2022 13:56 IST

LIVE SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Updates

The start of the match has been delayed due to rain in Hobart.

Oct 24, 2022 13:55 IST

LIVE SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Craig Ervine at Toss

We will have a bat. Getting runs on the board will be a good start, the wicket will quicken up as the game goes on. Having played a few games, hopefully we will start off well. No changes for us. We had an incredible week and got some really important games coming up and hopefully we can put another good performance tonight.

LIVE SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Craig Ervine at Toss
Oct 24, 2022 13:55 IST

LIVE SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Temba Bavuma at Toss

We would have bowled first. We got four pacers and one spinner today. KG, Nortje, Parnell and Lungi and the one spinner in Kesh (Maharaj). The preparations have been good and looking forward to it. We got strong belief and confidence in our ability, we come into this tournament with good understanding and we will try to play our best cricket.

LIVE SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Temba Bavuma at Toss
Oct 24, 2022 13:40 IST

LIVE SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Toss Updates: Zimbabwe Playing XI

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Oct 24, 2022 13:39 IST

LIVE SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Toss Updates: South Africa Playing XI

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Oct 24, 2022 13:33 IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Toss Updates

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine wins the toss and elects to bat against South Africa in Hobart.

Oct 24, 2022 12:47 IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarva, Blessing Muzarabani

Oct 24, 2022 12:46 IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates

Welcome to our live blog of South Africa vs Zimbabwe Group 2 T20 World Cup match from Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Read more

Live Score SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs Zimbabwe Group 2 T20 World Cup match from Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The Proteas will look to start the T20 WC campaign on a high after losing the T20I series to India recently. Zimbabwe have played quality cricket in the group stage where they beat Ireland and Scotland to reach the Super 12.

All eyes will be on South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma who has been going through a lean patch with the bat, his team needs him to come up big in the T20 World Cup. David Miller and Rilley Roussou will be key for them in the middle order while Quinton de Kock has to give them a solid start at the top.

On the other side, Sikandar Raza holds the key for Zimbabwe as he has been the standout performer for them in the past year.

What date T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will take place on October 24, Monday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarva, Blessing Muzarabani

