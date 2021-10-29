Live Score West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Opt to Bowl; Gayle Set to Open

Read more

While West Indies have lost convincingly to England and South Africa, Bangladesh have gone down to Sri Lanka and England. They face a lot of issues with their batting and will have to do a lot better if they have to harbour any hopes of making it to the semi-finals. In many ways, West Indies and Bangladesh would take on each other in what can be a do-or-die battle in Sharjah at 03:30 PM.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

As things stand right now, West Indies batting has not been able to adapt and adjust to the UAE conditions and their big-hitters have found the sluggish conditions tricky.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played on Friday, October 29.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN)) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs:

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons/ Roston Chase, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk)/ Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/ Saumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain/ Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here