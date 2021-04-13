Live Streaming Cricket KKR vs MI, IPL 2021: How to Watch Live Online Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match And Stream Online on Disney+ Hotstar

In yet another exciting clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the most successful side in the tournament, Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 13, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The high-intensity match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Having faced a narrow defeat in their opening match against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to set things straight and get back to winning ways. Though there were a few noteworthy performances for Mumbai both with bat and the ball, the side never really looked like the dominant one against RCB in the season opener. With the possibility of including South Africa’s prolific wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock back in the playing XI against KKR, the Mumbai-based side will be hoping for a change in their fortune.

De Kock joined the MI camp a week before their RCB game after leaving the limited-overs series against Pakistan midway and had to undergo a 7-day mandatory quarantine, as per the IPL SOPs.

On the other hand, KKR had a solid start to their tournament as they comprehensively defeated David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match no 3. Banking on the fifties from Nitesh Rana and Rahul Tripathi, KKR posted a challenging total of 187 for 6 after being asked to bat first. In reply, their bowlers did a commendable job restricting SRH’s strong batting lineup to 177, thereby registering the 100th win for the Kolkata-based franchise in IPL.

KKR vs MI Live Blog, IPL 2021, Match 5

Who will get the upper hand in the high-octane clash – Morgan’s KKR or Rohit’s MI? For all cricket enthusiasts, we are here with when and where to watch the IPL KKR vs MI live match streaming details online.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The match will be played on Tuesday, April 13.

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 KKR vs MI match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match?

Fans can also live stream KKR vs MI online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn/Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here