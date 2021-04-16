Live Streaming Cricket PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021: How to Watch Live Online Today's Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings Match And Stream Online on Disney+ Hotstar

In yet another exciting clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with three time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, April 16, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-intensity match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings have started the season on a winning note defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) while the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings failed to defend a big total against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening game of the tournament.

CSK’ bowling attack is looking toothless at the moment and the side is over dependent on them. They are an ageing side and it was quite evident in the last game. The seven-wicket loss would have hurt Dhoni as his bowlers looked clueless during most parts of the game. They have a good record against the Punjab and he would want his side to draw inspiration from it.

On the other hand, Punjab skipper KL Rahul would be happy with the start his side has received in the tournament. They won against RR in a close contest by four runs holding onto their nerves in the final overs of the game. With the recent win they have got over their reputation of slow starters in the tournament, they would aim for a second win in this match.

However, it remains to be seen if CSK can earn their first points of the season or Punjab register their second consecutive win.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings be played?The match will be played on Friday, April 16.

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings be played?The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings begin?The IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK match will begin at 7.30 PM, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings?The Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings match?Fans can also live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C, WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur

