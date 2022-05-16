Live Streaming Cricket PBKS vs DC: How to Watch IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals on TV And Online in India

Fifth-placed Delhi Capitals need to win their remaining two matches in order to keep their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs alive. In their next match, Delhi will take on Punjab Kings on Monday. The match between Punjab and Delhi will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Delhi come into the fixture after clinching an eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a total of 160/6 in 20 overs. Delhi, during the run chase lost two wickets and reached the target with 11 balls remaining.

Punjab on the other hand, come into the fixture after registering a convincing 54-run triumph against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in their last encounter. The Mayank Agarwal-led side currently find themselves at sixth spot in the IPL standings. Punjab have so far collected 12 points from 12 matches.

Ahead of Monday’s (May 16) IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, here is all you need to know:

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The 64th IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 16, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here