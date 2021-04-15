- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Live Streaming Cricket RR vs DC, IPL 2021: How to Watch Live Online Today's Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Match And Stream Online on Disney+ Hotstar
Know when and where to watch Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live streaming.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 15, 2021, 5:52 PM IST
In yet another exciting clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, April 15, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-intensity match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.
Having faced a narrow defeat in their opening match against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Sanju Samson-led side will be looking to set things straight and get back to winning ways. Therewere a few noteworthy performances for the Royals – Chetan Sakriya picked three wickets, while Samson playing a captain’s knock of 119 runs couldn’t get his side over the line.
On the other hand, DC has a solid start to their tournament after they comprehensively defeated three time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the same venue. In that match, DC’s Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan picked two wickets each and were able to restrict MS Dhoni’s CSK to 188 runs. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw’s entertaining knocks at the top helped DC chase down a challenging total with ease. Dhawan scored 85 and Shaw pitched in with 75. Rishabh Pant, who was captaining for the first time, joined the party and scored 15 quick runs to see his side win.
The Royals will miss the services of Ben Stokes, the England all-rounder sustained a broken finger on his left hand in the match against the Kings. He’s been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. DC have no injury crisis at the moment.
RR vs DC Live Blog, IPL 2021, Match 7
Who will get the upper hand in the opening clash- Samson’s RR or Pant’s DC? For all cricket enthusiasts, we are here with when and where to watch the IPL RR vs DC live match streaming details online.
When will the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals be played?
The match will be played on Thursday, April 15.
Where will the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals be played?
The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals begin?
The IPL 2021 RR vs DC match will begin at 7.30 PMIST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals?
The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels.
How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match?
Fans can also live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya
Punjab Kings probable playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan
