Live Streaming Cricket Streaming WI vs PAK, 2nd Test: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan 2021 Online And in India

The West Indies vs Pakistan second Test starts from Friday at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. After a thrilling first Test at the same venue, which the hosts won on the penultimate day, both sides will now face-off in the second and final Test starting Friday. The opening Test of the two-match series went right down to the wire, but the hosts won the thrilling encounter by one wicket. On the final day’s play, chasing 168, the Windies registered one-wicket win on the back of an unbeaten 17 runs partnership between Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.

Earlier in the match, invited to bat first the visitors managed to post a modest total of 217 runs in their first innings. Courtesy of valuable contributions from Fawad Alam (56), skipper Babar Azam (30), and Faheem Ashraf (44). In reply, the posted 253, as skipper K Brathwaite scored a brilliant 97, with the help of 12 fours, while Jason Holder notched a half-century plus (58) individual score.

While the hosts posted a slender lead of 36-runs, they managed to bowl Pakistan to an even lower score of 203 in their second essay. Jayden Seales claimed his maiden Test fifer and became the youngest Windies bowler to claim the record, while Kemar Roach chipped in with three wickets. In the final innings, the Caribbean side needed 168 runs to seal victory, but Shaheen Afridi (4-50) and Hasan Ali (3-37) reduced the hosts chase to 151/9. With two wickets in hand and 26 runs needed for the win, Seales and Roach guided them to the now-famous one-wicket win.

Both the contending teams will be eyeing to put forth their best in the upcoming Test. Pakistan will look to make a comeback, while the Windies will look for a whitewash result.

WI vs PAK 2nd Test Team News and Injury Update: After Kieran Powell’s dual failure and Jomel Warrican’s place in the playing XI also under scrutiny, the hosts could bring Shai Hope into the picture.

Meanwhile, Pakistan may bring in Nauman Ali ahead of Yasir Shah, who wasn’t used much in the first Test. While top-scorers Fawad Alam and skipper Babazr Azam support their teammates, the pacers need to be on their toes in this game too.

When will West Indies vs Pakistan 2021 2nd Test match start?

The 2nd Test will get underway from Friday, August 20.

Where will the West Indies vs Pakistan 2021 2nd Test match be played?

The second Test match will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will West Indies vs Pakistan 2021 2nd Test match begin?

The second Test match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs Pakistan 2021 2nd Test match in India?

The second and final Test match will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Pakistan 2021 2nd Test match?

The two-match Test series between West Indies and Pakistan is available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs PAK 2nd Test, West Indies probable playing XI against Pakistan: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

WI vs PAK 2nd Test, Pakistan probable playing XI against West Indies: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali or Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi

