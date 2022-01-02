India vs South Africa 2021-22 Live Cricket Streaming Details: How to Watch IND vs SA 2nd Test on TV And Stream Online

The second Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa is set to be played from January 03 to January 07 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Men in Blue delivered an extraordinary performance during the first Test match to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

India created history during the first Test match as they breached the Centurion fort by securing a 113-run victory. It was the first time that an Asian nation defeated South Africa in Centurion in the purest format of the game. KL Rahul was the star performer for India as he slammed 123 runs during the first batting innings.

Meanwhile, it were the seamers who ensured a win for the Indian team. Playing the second Test, Virat Kohli’s team will hope to replicate their performance in the second Test match and take an unassailable lead.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance in their own backyard. Lungi Ngidi was the only positive for the Proteas against India as he picked six and two wickets respectively across two innings.

The hosts have also been dealt with a massive blow ahead of the second Test as their ace wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. It will be a do-or-die game for South Africa as losing the second Test means losing the series.

When will the India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd Test start?

The second Test of the three-match series will kickstart at 01:30 PM IST on January 3, Monday.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd Test be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

What time will the India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd Test begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd Test match?

South Africa vs India match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd Test?

South Africa vs India match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

South Africa probable playing XI against India: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India probable playing XI against the South Africa: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami

