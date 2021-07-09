Live Streaming Cricket West Indies vs Australia 2021, 1st T20I: How to Watch WI vs AUS on TV And Online in India

West Indies will lock horns with Australia in the first T20 International of the five-match series on July 09, Sunday at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet at 05:00 am IST. The cricket fans should brace themselves for a thrilling encounter as both West Indies and Australia have some good players in their team.

West Indies will be desperate to register a win as they lost their recent five-match T20I series against South Africa. The Caribbean side produced some stunning performances in the home T20I series as they welcomed a lot of senior players in the team including the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo among many others.

Australia, on the other hand, haven’t played any competitive cricket since Marc 2021. Earlier in the year, they were up defeated by New Zealand in a five-match away T20I series. Entering the contest against West Indies, Australia will be missing the services of some notable players including the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, and many others.

When will the West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I start?

The 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, July 09.

Where will the West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I be played?

The match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet

What time will the West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I begin?

The match will begin at 05:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between West Indies (WI) and Australia (AUS)?

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I?

The live streaming for all matches of the West Indies vs Australia series is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs AUS 1st T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against Australia: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

WI vs AUS 1st T20I, Australia probable playing XI against West Indies: Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

