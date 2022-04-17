Live Streaming Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch GT vs CSK Coverage on TV And Online in India

Gujarat Titans will aim to stay at the top of the points table when they meet defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Sunday’s evening game at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Gujarat Titans are enjoying a dream run in the competition. They made a spectacular start by winning their first three games against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

GT’s first loss came against Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. However, the team was quick to bounce back as they defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last IPL 2022 encounter by 37 runs.

Chennai Super Kings are reeling in the second-half of the points table since they have won just one of their five matches so far. They avoided their fifth consecutive loss in the tournament by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring affair.

The win against Faf du Plessis’ side will give a lot of confidence to the Yellow Army but they will have to deliver an extraordinary performance on Sunday to defeat the table-toppers.

Advertisement

When will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The 29th IPL 2022 match will be played at on April 17, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans probable playing XI: Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, David Miller

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here