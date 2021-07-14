Live Cricket Streaming IND-W vs ENG-W 2021, 3rd T20I: How to Watch India Women vs England Women Live Online And on TV

India Women will take on their English counterparts in the third and final T20I on Wednesday, July 14. The match will be played at County Ground, in Chelmsford and start at 11:30 pm (IST).Indian women’s all format tour of England may have not gone as planned. While they managed to draw the one-off Test match, they lost the three-match ODI series. However, the visitors have kept their hopes alive of winning the T20I series after winning the second match on Sunday. After registering a 18-run loss via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the first T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bounced back strongly to win the second game by eight runs and level the three-match series at 1-1.

Batting first, India Women posted 148-4 in their 20 overs. Opener Shafali Verma also contributed at the top-scoring 48 runs off 38 balls, while skipper Kaur scored a quickfire 31 off 25 balls. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was awarded the man of the match for her fine performance in both departments. Sharma first scored 24 runs and picked up the wicket of England opener Tammy Beaumont who scored 59 runs in the losing cause.

The hosts managed 140 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Apart from Beaumont, the rest of the batting line-up failed to produce a big knock in the second game. Coming into the series decider, Heather Knight-led side will look to put the loss behind and eye for a series win. On the other hand, India Women boosted by the win in the second T20I will look to carry on the winning momentum and register their first T20 series victory since 2019.

With the series hanging in the balance, the deciding fixture is sure to be a cracker.

When will the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W) start?

The 3rd T20I will be played on Wednesday, July 14.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W) be played?

The match will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

What time will the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W) begin?

The game will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W)?

The three-match ODI series between India Women and England Women will be broadcasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 Hindi channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W)?

The live streaming for all matches of the India Women vs England Women series is available to be live streamed on SonyLIV and JIO TV.

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I, India Women probable playing XI against

England Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I, England Women probable playing XI against India Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here