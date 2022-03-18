Live Streaming India vs Australia: When And Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, IND-W vs AUS-W on TV And Online

India women will lock horns with Australia Women on Saturday during the 18th match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup at Eden Park, Auckland. The Meg Lanning-led outfit was considered the pre-tournament favourites and they have played like the champions so far in the competition. The six-time champions have won their first four games convincingly to cement their place at the top of the WWC points table. They will come into this fixture on the back of thumping seven wickets victory over West Indies.

India, meanwhile, have endured a mixed outing in the prestigious event. They recorded a comprehensive 107 runs victory against Pakistan in their first game before getting humbled by New Zealand Women by 62 runs. They bounced back from the setback by hammering West Indies by 155 runs and in their very next game were pegged down by England.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between India Women and Australia Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Australia Women start?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will be played on Saturday, March 19, and it will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Australia Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between India Women vs Australia Women will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India Women vs Australia Women match.

Where can I live stream India Women vs Australia Women match?

India Women vs Australia Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Australia Women possible XIs

India Women Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Probable XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

