Live Streaming IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders When And Where to Watch RR vs KKR Coverage on TV And Online

Kolkata Knight Riders will be eager shake off their recent defeats and get back to winning ways when they will meet Rajasthan Royals on April 18 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams experienced similar outings in their previous encounter.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a big loss against Gujarat Titans by 37 runs. The bowlers were out of form as GT scored 192 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the total, Rajasthan Royals failed to make an impact. Jos Buttler scored an impressive half-century but the other batters didn’t contribute and the team scored only 155 runs.

The loss pushed the team from the top position to the fourth place with three wins and two losses. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with three wins from six games. They suffered a defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last IPL match.

KKR bowlers are struggling with their line and length as SRH chased the target of 176 runs within 17.5 overs. The team needs to come up with an extraordinary performance on Monday as Rajasthan Royals will start the contest as favourites.

When will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The 30th IPL 2022 match will be played on April 18, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (Captain WK), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Aman Hakim Khan

