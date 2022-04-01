Live Streaming Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: How to Watch IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS Online And on TV in India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) offered a spirited fightback against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) the on Wednesday night but failed to emerge victorious in their second encounter of the IPL 2022. They will now square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday and hoping to return to winning ways.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR team lost the rubber against RCB by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller. Electing to bowl first, RCB bundled out the opposition at 128 with Wanindu Hasaranga 4/20 putting the breaks in KKR’s run scoring efforts.

In the chase, after losing few early wickets, David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford helped RCB settle. This was followed by quick cameos from Shahbaz Ahmed (27 off 20), Dinesh Karthik (14 not out from seven balls) and Harshal Patel (10 not out from six deliveries) which guided their team to the victory with four balls to spare.

Punjab Kings had edged RCB in a high-scoring first match. Put to bat first, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis scored a superb half-century in his first innings for the franchise, while Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli helped the three-time finalists post 205 on board. Punjab started off brilliantly putting on 71-runs for the first wicket. That was followed by powerful knocks from Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, and Shahrukh Khan down the order that helped their side complete their joint highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Coming into this match, both sides will be eager to bag two crucial points in Mumbai on Friday and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 clash live streaming online and telecast.

When will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The sixth IPL 2022 match will be played on April 1 (Friday).

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

The game is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings probable playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma or Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

