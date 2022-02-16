Live Streaming New Zealand vs South Africa 2022: When And Where to Watch NZ vs SA, 1st Test Online And on TV in India

World champions New Zealand are all set to host South Africa in a two-match Test series. The first Test match of the bilateral series is scheduled to begin from Thursday, February 17 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch (3:30 am IST).

The hosts have never won a Test series against South Africa and will be hoping to improve their wretched record, as they have just one home victory over the Proteas in 20 attempts. The last time South Africa toured New Zealand was in back in 2017, when the visitors won 1-0.

The Black Caps could only draw in their most recent series against Bangladesh, after suffering the embarrassment of losing in their opening clash at home, so they need to bank all the home points they can.

On the other hand, South Africa are favoured to win owing to their historical advantage against the home team. The Proteas have won three of their last four Test series, including the double of Test and one-day series wins at home against India. They are currently lying fifth in the ICC Test rankings; another away series win would further strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

It’s an exciting clash as New Zealand take on South Africa in the first Test at Christchurch. Here fans can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the NZ vs SA Live Streaming Match Online and TV Broadcast.

New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test – Team News and Injury Update

New Zealand will be without Ross Taylor and regular Test captain Kane Williamson. Taylor retired last month, and Williamson’s elbow injury has sidelined him. Tom Latham will lead the team in his absence. They are also without pace spearhead Trent Boult for the first Test, Matt Henry comes in as a replacement. Colin De Grandhomme and Hamish Rutherford make a comeback into the Test squad as well.

As for South Africa, Keegan Petersen will not be available for this series after he tested positive for Covid-19. Dean Elgar will lead the Proteas and he has the likes of Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen to do the major run-scoring part. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi will be their crucial wicket-taking bowlers.

When will the 1st Test between New Zealand (NZ) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The first Test will be played from Thursday, February 17 onwards.

Where will the 1st Test match New Zealand (NZ) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The 1st Test match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the 1st Test match New Zealand (NZ) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The match will commence at 3:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand (NZ) vs South Africa (SA) match?

The 1st Test between New Zealand vs South Africa will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand (NZ) vs South Africa (SA) match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand probable playing XI: Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell or Hamish Rutherford, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Rachin Ravindra or Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

South Africa probable playing XI: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Sarel Erwee or Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here