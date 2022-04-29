Live Streaming PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Online And on TV in India

Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to move into the top three of the IPL table as they face Punjab Kings on Friday. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In their last match, KL Rahul’s men had defeated a depleted Mumbai Indians by 36 runs. Skipper Rahul scored a brilliant century (103 not out off 62 balls) to help his side in scoring 168 runs . In reply, MI could only manage to reach 132 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings registered an 11-run win in a thrilling contest against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match.

Ahead of Friday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played?

The 42nd match IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place on April 29, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played?

The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

