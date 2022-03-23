Live Streaming South Africa vs West Indies: How to Stream ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, SA-W vs WI-W Online And on Watch on TV

South Africa Women will lock horns with West Indies Women on Thursday in the 23rd match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. South Africa will head into this fixture after losing their previous game by five wickets at the hands of Australia on Tuesday, courtesy of Meg Lanning’s unbeaten 130-ball 135. The said loss also ended Sune Luus-led outfit’s four-match winning streak in the WWC and they will look to return to winning ways with this clash.

The West Indies were bettered in their most recent contest in Hamilton on Monday by Pakistan. Batting first, the Stafanie Taylor-led side scored 89 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the 20-over per side match after rain played spoilsport. In reply, Pakistan won the match in 18.5 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match South Africa Women vs West Indies Women start?

The match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women will be played on Thursday, March 24, and it will kick off at 03:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match South Africa Women vs West Indies Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between South Africa Women vs West Indies Women will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa Women vs West Indies Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa Women vs West Indies Women match.

Where can I live stream South Africa Women vs West Indies Women match?

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women possible XIs

South Africa Probable XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune

West Indies Probable XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

