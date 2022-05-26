Live Streaming Velocity vs Trailblazers: How to Watch Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Coverage on TV And Online in India

It is a must-win game for Trailblazers on Thursday in the Women’s T20 Challenge as they will play against Velocity. Trailblazers are currently reeling at the last place in the points table as they lost to Supernovas by 49 runs.

The team needs to win the Thursday game by a huge margin to stay alive in the final race. There was a batting failure in the first game as the Trailblazers scored only 114 runs while chasing 163. Playing against Velocity, the team will expect superlative performances from Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Velocity, on the other hand, will be confident. They started off on a brilliant note by beating Supernovas by seven wickets. Both the bowlers and batters looked in synch as the team chased 151 runs within 18.2 overs. Even if they fail to win against Trailblazers, Velocity need to reduce the margin of their defeat to ensure that their run rate is better.

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) start?

The third Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be played at 7:30 pm IST on May 26, Thursday.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) match?

The Velocity vs Trailblazers match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) match?

Velocity vs Trailblazers match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

VEL vs TRL Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Probable Teams

Velocity probable playing XI against Trailblazers: Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Natthkan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Kate Cross

Trailblazers probable playing XI against Velocity: Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophia Dunkley

