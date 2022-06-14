Live Streaming Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2022, 3rd T20I: How to Watch ZIM vs AFG Coverage on TV And Online

After enduring two back-to-back defeats in the T20I series against Afghanistan, hosts Zimbabwe will be desperately looking for a win in the final match on Tuesday in order to avoid a humiliating whitewash. The third T20I of the series is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club.

In the first match of the T20I series, Afghanistan produced a terrific all-round display to clinch a six-wicket victory. For Afghanistan, Hazratullah Zazai (45 runs off 26 balls) and Najibullah Zadran (44 not out off 25 balls) provided brilliant batting to help their side in commencing the series on a winning note.

In the penultimate match, the visitors claimed a 21-run win to seal the series. Batting first, Afghanistan had registered a solid total of 170/5 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe’s opening batter Innocent Kaia (54 runs off 57 balls) smashed a half-century but his brilliance eventually went in vain as the hosts could manage to reach 149/7 in 20 overs.

Earlier, in the ODI series, Afghanistan had decimated Zimbabwe to claim a convincing 3-0 victory.

Ahead of Tuesday’s third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played?

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will take place on June 14, Tuesday.

Where will the third T20I match Zimbabwe and Afghanistan be played?

The match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the third T20I match Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan begin?

The third T20I match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan third T20I match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Possible XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Craig Ervine (captain), Innocent Kaia, Wessley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tripiano, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Ainsley Ndlovu, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fazalhaq Farooqi

