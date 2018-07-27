Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Update, India vs Essex Warm-up Game, Day 3: Rahul, Rahane Take India's Lead Over 100

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 27, 2018, 8:51 PM IST

20:23(IST)

Time for a small tea break in the day's play before the final session commences. India lead by 89. 

20:05(IST)

KL Rahul has been joined by Ajinkya Rahane in the middle with the tea fast approaching. 

20:03(IST)

WICKET: Cheteshwar Pujara is dismissed. He is out for 23 caught by Varun Chopra off the bowling of Paul Walter. India lose their second wicket with the lead at 76. 

19:57(IST)

Rahul and Pujara continue to hold up their ends in the middle. Both the batsmen are finding the one boundary in every over apart from as many risk free singles that they can take. After 12 overs India's lead is now 74 runs with 9 wickets in hand. 

19:49(IST)

Essex bring Paul Walter into the attack with the hope that he might do something to break this partnership before it becomes too dangerous. But Pujara has other plans and promptly strokes him away for a couple of boundaries. 

19:43(IST)

Rahul gets off the mark with a boundary, even as he and Pujara continue to hold fort and dig in against Essex. Neither are in any hurry, and Pujara especially likes to play the big knocks. India are 20/1. 

19:32(IST)

Rahul has played close to 20 deliveries and is still to get off the mark, while Pujara who began with a boundary early in his innings has slowed down since too. After 6 overs India are 11/1 and the lead is 47. 

19:22(IST)

No signs of danger right about now for the Indian batting as Pujara and Rahul are looking to dig in here against Essex. This is their last chance to get some good practice before the Test series. India are 9/1 after 4 overs. 

19:16(IST)

Rahul has been joined by Cheteshwar Pujara at the centre and the latter will also look to do well after his poor showing in the first innings. Remember Pujara spent some time playing county cricket to prepare for this tour. 

19:14(IST)

WICKET: Dhawan has been clean bowled by Matthew Quinn. Not at all the start India wanted. India are 4/1 in the second over. 

19:13(IST)

India are back out in the middle for the second innings with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander will look to improve his showing from the first innings after there was a mini collapse at the top order. 

19:01(IST)

Essex have declared after the 94th over with the score at 359/8. India will come out to bat with a lead of 36 to begin with for what is going to be probably not more than three hours in the day. 

18:59(IST)

Kohli has brought in Shardul Thakur who has been greeted with a boundary by Nijjar. Neither Nijjar nor Khushi are showing any signs of weakness against the Indian attack. Essex are 359/8 after 94 overs. 

18:43(IST)

Couple of maiden overs from Ishant Sharma and Shami to Nijjar and Khushi mean the Indian unit continue to get frustrated on the field. Essex are 354/8 and trail by 41 runs. 

18:34(IST)

Essex's duo of Aron Nijjar and Feroze Khushi are showing they are no pushovers and will not get bullied by the Indian bowlers. Sharma and Shami continue to toil away as the batsmen wait for the bad ball to look to score. The trend of playing plenty of dot balls alongside picking up the odd boundary continues. 

18:25(IST)

Bowling from the other end is Mohammed Shami who has been pretty expensive all through this innings. Essex are 348/8 after 88 overs. 

18:20(IST)

We are back after lunch and Ishant Sharma is going to start things off with the ball for India, who need another two wickets to wrap up the Essex innings. 

17:43(IST)

Pandya concedes 8 runs from the 86th over and Essex move onto 345/8 here. They will be looking to get as close as possible to the Indian first innings total with two wickets left.

17:27(IST)

Ishant Sharma gets another breakthrough for India, this partnership was starting to look extremely dangerous but Sharma removes Walter for 75. He is caught by Rahane and Essex are 336/8 here

17:18(IST)

Kohli trying out different things here as Pandya and Thakur get into the action as well, Ashwin meanwhile continues to bowl a longish spell from one end. The partnership between Nijjar and Walter already edging closer towards the 50-run stand. Essex are 327/7

17:13(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled well here so far, certainly keeping things tight. He has conceded just 15 runs in his 4 overs so far and also bowled one maiden. Essex are 321/7

17:01(IST)

Paul Walter playing a fine hand here for Essex, he is batting on 68 off 107 balls and looks totally under control of the proceedings at the moment. He has hit 12 boundaries and one six in the innings so far.

16:50(IST)

Some big news coming in from Essex as we are seeing Ravichandran Ashwin bowl for the first time! That should come as a relief to Indian fans,  this means that the injury isn't serious and he should be fit enough to play the first Test. Essex are 294/7 after 75 overs

16:38(IST)

Umesh Yadav gets another wicket here, this time he removes new man Matt Coles. He is gone for a duck, caught Dhawan and bowled Yadav. Essex are 283/7 here

16:33(IST)

Umesh Yadav gets the breakthrough here, cleans James Foster up for 42. Just the wicket India needed as they get into the tail now, Essex are 277/6

16:24(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav leaking boundaries here, adjusting to the longer format is something he will have to do. He needs to bowl consistently in one area rather than mixing thins up consistently. Essex are 275/5 here

16:18(IST)

No early breakthroughs here for India and after a spell by Ishant Sharma-Mohammed Shami, Kohli turns to Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav. The performance of the pacers will certainly be a worrying factor for the captain here

15:58(IST)

Essex getting a bit of a move on here as they get a couple of boundaries away, the score crosses 250 and Essex are 253/5 after 63 overs here

15:44(IST)

Mohammed Shami starts with a maiden here, still no wickets though for India. Both the batsmen looking to settle in here before going for their shots. Essex are 239/5 after 60 overs.

15:39(IST)

Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day with Essex batsman Paul Walter taking the first ball of the day. Just two runs conceded from the first over and Essex are 239/5 here.

Day 2 Review: Pacers Umesh Umesh and Ishant Sharma shared four wickets between them in absence of injured R Ashwin as Essex batsmen made India toil hard by reaching 237 for five on the second day of the three-day practice game on Thursday.

India, who resumed at 322 for six, lead by 158 runs after finishing their first innings at 395. Off-spinner Ashwin injured his right hand during practice before the action began on day two and did not take the field at all.

According to the team management it is not a serious injury. Ashwin did bowl in the nets during the lunch break, but did not take the field, with bat or ball, as a precaution.

Yadav (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers as he bowed a superb opening spell with the new ball. Mohammed Shami shared first-spell duties with him, and although he kept things tight, he couldn't generate the movement that his partner did.

Yadav had provided the initial breakthrough, trapping Nick Browne (11) lbw early. He used the new ball to shape it away nicely from the right-handers, while bringing it back in to the left-handed opener, and that's how he got the wicket.

Ishant Sharma (2/38) started off well and trapped Varun Chopra (16) but struggled to control of line towards the latter half of his first spell and proved expensive thereafter.

Tom Westley (57) made this waywardness count as he stroked to a half-century with 11 fours. He played quite a few streaky shots, especially against Hardik Pandya (0-41), who was easily India's second-best bowler on the day after Yadav.

Pandya bowled with good rhythm and pace, and regularly induced the batsmen forward. He should have got a wicket or two, but on a couple occasions the ball flew through the slip cordon and gully.

Shardul Thakur (1-41) was fourth change bowler, and put in a good effort under the baking sun. He dismissed Westley, who was out caught miscuing a pull.

Michael Pepper (68) though defied the Indian bowling, and stroked his way to 68 off 74 balls, inclusive of 15 fours, against a Test-quality bowling attack. He handled both Shami and Ishant with ease, especially as the latter strayed down leg too often.

Spin was only introduced in the 28th over, and Ravindra Jadeja (0-17) just sent down two overs. It will be interesting to see if he bowls on day three at all.

Ishant got his second when Pepper played on, while Yadav got his reward as he nicked off Rishi Patel (19) with another outswinger later in the day.

This was after Dinesh Karthik (82) was out caught on the first ball of day two, even as India continued to bat.

Pandya (51) then went on to complete his half-century off 81 balls, a vital knock in the context of the ensuing five-Test series, albeit he got out immediately afterwards.

Disappointingly, Karun Nair (4) got out cheaply as he played on. But Rishabh Pant (34 not out), sent out to bat at number eleven as Ashwin was injured, regaled the Essex faithful with some good stroke making as he hit six sizzling boundaries.
Ajinkya RahaneAshwinengland vs india 2018essex india warm-up tieessex vs indiaindia essexindia vs essex 2018ishant sharmaUmesh Yadavvirat kohli

