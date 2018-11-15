Live Updates, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Day 5 Second Test in Dhaka: Bangladesh Level Series With Big Win

Image: @ICC/Twitter

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

Right, then! So that's it from us. This brings an end to Zimbabwe's tour to this part of the subcontinent. The Chevrons might not have won the series, but it's one they will remember for a while. The draw was important to Bangladesh as well, as it doesn't taint their distinguished record at home in recent times. We bid you farewell. In the meantime, you can switch tabs and catch all the action from the ongoing second Test between Sri Lanka and England. Cheers!

Bangladesh skipper, Mahmudullah, reckons his players showed a lot of character in this Test and they stuck to their plans which worked. Adds that everyone is working really hard, even though sometimes it's not visible on the field. Credits Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque for their superb stand in the first innings and then goes on to praise Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam as well for their contributions. On his own resurgent form, he mentions that it was important for him to get that hundred as he feels more confident now. Ends by saying that this win will be a big boost for them before their series against Windies and thanks the crowd for their amazing support.

Man of the Series, Taijul Islam, says he didn't get as much support from the track as he expected, so he had to really fight for all his wickets. On the surface on the final day, he says getting some support from the other end was crucial and he got that from Mehidy Hasan, which really helped.

Man of the Match, Mushfiqur Rahim, says this win was badly needed after the loss in the first Test. Credits Zimbabwe for playing good cricket throughout this series. Praises all his players for playing their part and getting the job done when required. States that they have a good record at home in the last few years and wants to keep that up going forward. Applauds Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan for bowling well and adds that they are quality bowlers.

Zimbabwe skipper, Hamilton Masakadza, says he's pretty proud of how his team has played. Adds that his players have showed a lot of character which is quite pleasing to see. Praises Brendan Taylor for his outstanding knocks and also applauds Sean Williams and the seamers for bowling well on spin-friendly conditions. Reckons there are always things to learn and areas to improve, and feels that the batting in their first innings put them back, which cost them the game.

Zimbabwe will be rather disappointed with how they've fared with the bat, more than the ball. The toss did play a big factor, but maybe they could have done a bit more. Kyle Jarvis was the sole warrior with the ball in the first innings as he took a 5-fer, but none of the others could do much else. The away side lost by a huge margin, but if it weren't for Brendan Taylor's twin centuries, it would have been much worse. His stand with Moor in their first innings was the only kind of resistance provided then. The duo stitched another partnership in the final innings, but it wasn't obviously enough. You could very well say if the others had given more support to Taylor, maybe a draw could have been salvaged.

The hosts then backed it up with a good performance with the ball. Taijul bagged another 5-wicket haul with Mehidy scalping three of his own, to restrict Zimbabwe to 304. After that, skipper Mahmudullah's finely-crafted ton and his partnership of 118 with Mithun (who scored a fifty of his own) took the hosts in a commanding position as Bangladesh set a target of 443. Their spinners once again rose to the occasion with Mehidy getting a 5-fer to his name on this occasion.

A thoroughly dominating performance from Bangladesh to level the series. It's been all them from the moment they won the toss and put themselves to bat. They posted 522 on the board in the first innings, courtesy some big knocks and even bigger stands. Haque's superb ton, with Rahim's double ton (which was the first of 2018) followed by their 266-run stand. Then Rahim joined hands with Mehidy and the duo added 144 runs between them to get to that massive score.

83.1 M Hasan to Jarvis, OUT! That's it. BANGLADESH WIN BY 218 RUNS! This is their second-largest victory in Tests in terms of runs. Mehidy Hasan wraps things up with his 5th Test 5-fer. He nicely tosses it up around off, it turns in and Jarvis gets low to play the big slog sweep. He ends up mistiming the lofted shot towards mid on. Ahmed backpedals and takes a safe catch. 224/9

82.6 K Ahmed to Taylor, FOUR! Right in the slot and that nearly goes all the way! Full ball on the stumps, Taylor throws his front leg out of the way and bangs it over mid on. 224/8

82.5 K Ahmed to Jarvis, Fraction straight in line, tucked behind square on the leg side for one. 220/8

82.5 K Ahmed to Jarvis, FIVE WIDES! Banged in short but it's too short, goes over Jarvis and a leaping Rahim as well. Races away to the boundary line behind. 219/8

82.4 K Ahmed to Jarvis, Another one outside off, Jarvis plays and misses again. 214/8

82.3 K Ahmed to Jarvis, Landed on off and it moves away ever so slightly, Jarvis is beaten all ends up as he looks to push inside the line. 214/8

82.2 K Ahmed to Jarvis, Bumper from Ahmed, ducked and evaded by the batsman. 214/8

82.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Fullish in length, tailing back in on middle and leg, Taylor moves inside the line and works it through mid-wicket for one. 214/8

Khaled Ahmed returns to the attack.

81.6 M Hasan to Jarvis, Full and quicker this time, Jarvis comes ahead and blocks it. 213/8

81.5 M Hasan to Jarvis, Full and flighted on off again, Jarvis drives towards the mid on region. 213/8

81.4 M Hasan to Jarvis, Looped up outside off well wide. Jarvis goes for a wild swipe and misses it completely. 213/8

81.3 M Hasan to K Jarvis, Full and tossed up on off, driven to mid on. No run. 213/8

Kyle Jarvis is the last man in. The reason for that is, Tendai Chatara will not come out to bat due to injury. So this is the last one for Zimbabwe.

81.2 M Hasan to Mavuta, OUT! Caught by Taijul at square leg ! Tossed up on middle, Mavuta can't resist and goes for a slog. It hits the top edge and goes a mile in the air. Taijul has enough time to come under and position himself well before taking an easy catch. No intention to block at all. 213/8

81.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Full and tossed up on leg stump, driven down to long on for a single. 213/7

80.6 T Islam to B Mavuta, Coming in with the angle on off, takes the inside edge and thuds into Mavuta's pads. 212/7

80.5 T Islam to Taylor, 6th Test ton for Brendan Taylor! His second of this game. Equals Andy Flower for the most hundreds in international cricket for Zimbabwe. Superb batting from the maestro. He flicks this in front of square leg and the moment he realizes there's a run on, he lets out a big scream and celebrates as he jogs across. Zimbabwe might be losing this game, but this is a well-deserved consolation for him and the visiting side. Twin hundreds, first time a Zimbabwean has done it away from home. Phenomenal batting display from Brendan Taylor. 212/7

80.4 T Islam to Taylor, Good batting, this. Finds the gap in the mid-wicket region with a nice flick. Two more runs taken and he moves to 99 with that. 211/7

80.3 T Islam to Taylor, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. Two runs added to the total. 209/7

80.2 T Islam to Taylor, Full on the stumps, blocked. 207/7

80.1 T Islam to Taylor, FOUR! Goes with the spin on this occasion. Takes the aerial route and gets the desired result. Taylor lofts it cleanly over covers for a boundary. 207/7

The new ball is taken as soon as it becomes available.

79.6 M Hasan to Mavuta, Waits for the ball to come to him before backing away and patting it away to point with an open face. 203/7

79.5 M Hasan to Mavuta, Full outside off, pushed away in front of covers. 203/7

79.4 M Hasan to Mavuta, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 203/7

79.3 M Hasan to Mavuta, Plays for the turn when there is none. Outside off, Mavuta is beaten past the outside edge. 203/7

79.2 M Hasan to Mavuta, Almost went right through. Tossed up outside off, turns it off the rough, Mavuta comes forward to defend but the ball takes the inside edge back onto his pads and rolls inches wide of the leg stump. 203/7

79.1 M Hasan to Mavuta, Turning in from around off, kept out from within the crease. 203/7

78.6 T Islam to Taylor, Fires it up there, Brendan Taylor stays right behind the line and blocks it out. No single taken, surprisingly. 203/7

78.5 T Islam to Taylor, Full on the stumps, defended right under his nose. 203/7

78.4 T Islam to Taylor, Sliding down the leg side, an attempted flick shot fails to connect. 203/7

78.3 T Islam to Taylor, Slower through the air, on off stump, kept out without much trouble. 203/7

78.2 T Islam to Taylor, Spinning away from around off, pushed off the back foot on the off side. 203/7

78.1 T Islam to Taylor, Moves into the 90s with this. Taylor gets forward and across before paddling it fine down the leg side for a couple of runs. 203/7

77.6 M Hasan to Mavuta, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 201/7

77.5 M Hasan to Mavuta, Goes with the spin as he turns it away on the leg side for no run. 201/7

77.4 M Hasan to Mavuta, Straighter one and full outside off, Mavuta is well forward in defense. 201/7

Drinks are on the field. Zimbabwe are on the verge of a loss. Taylor is holding up one end, but is running out of partners. The Bangladesh spinners have once again done the trick for their side. Only a matter of time now. Anyway, Brandon Mavuta is the next batsman in.

77.3 M Hasan to D Tiripano, OUT! There's the unpredictable nature of the surface. This one just bites off the surface, comes in with extra bounce. Tiripano goes deep inside the crease but is caught by surprise due to the bounce. It goes off his glove and into Liton Das' hands at short leg. Brendan Taylor must be regretting his decision to take a single on the very first ball. 201/7

77.2 M Hasan to Tiripano, Landed around leg and it spin in, Donald offers no shot. It goes off his pad into the hands of leg slip. 201/6

77.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Spinning on middle and leg, turned behind square leg. Taylor takes a single off the very first ball. 201/6

76.6 T Islam to Tiripano, Short and wide outside off, cut away square to point. 200/6

76.5 T Islam to Tiripano, Beaten! Taijul lands this around off and it spins away, Tiripano goes back to play at it but is beaten past the outside edge. 200/6

76.4 T Islam to Tiripano, Touch short and around off, another defensive shot presented. 200/6

76.3 T Islam to Taylor, Goes against the turn as he flicks it through mid-wicket. A run is taken. 200/6

76.2 T Islam to Taylor, Fuller on the stumps, guarded out from inside the crease. 199/6

76.1 T Islam to Taylor, What are you doing, Brendan? Could have been another run out. He turns this to square leg and takes off. Rahim chases after the ball, gets to it quickly which forces the batsmen to abort. Just in time. 199/6

75.6 M Hasan to Tiripano, On leg stump, padded away to end the over. 199/6

75.5 M Hasan to Tiripano, Blocks it down with soft hands in front of mid-wicket for nothing. 199/6

75.4 M Hasan to Tiripano, Skidding off the surface, blocked. 199/6

75.3 M Hasan to Tiripano, Looped up on middle and leg, Donald comes forward to defend but is caught on the pads. 199/6

Donald Tiripano is the next batsman in.

75.2 M Hasan to Chakabva, OUT! He is gone. Oh, dear. A rather suicidal run out. The call was Brendan Taylor's. He works this in front of square leg and both batsmen take off after Taylor's call. Haque from mid-wicket runs to his right, gets to the ball and fires it to Rahim. He takes the ball, whips the bails off as Regis dives in. It's taken upstairs and the replays show he's short, not even in the frame. 199/6

Referral for a run out. Looks like Chakabva is gone. Doesn't look good for him.

75.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Pitching outside leg, turning down, Brendan pads it away. 199/5

74.6 T Islam to Chakabva, Rock solid in defense. It's kept out well from the front foot. 199/5

74.5 T Islam to Chakabva, Works this off the inner half past the right of the short leg fielder. 199/5

74.4 T Islam to Chakabva, Chakabva has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 199/5

74.3 T Islam to Chakabva, Once again Regis presents a straight bat in response. 199/5

74.2 T Islam to Chakabva, Sliding in from around off, met with the full face of the bat. 199/5

74.1 T Islam to B Taylor, Good shot. Short ball, coming in from around the wicket, Taylor whips this through the big gap in the mid-wicket area. Might not go all the way, but it's enough to fetch him three good runs. 199/5

73.6 M Hasan to Chakabva, Down the leg side, no shot offered. 196/5

73.5 M Hasan to Taylor, Short ball angling across, pulled hard through square leg for one. 196/5

73.4 M Hasan to Taylor, Big shout from Mushfiqur Rahim for a caught behind, nothing from the umpire though. No review taken either, good call this time. It spins in on leg, keeps going down, Taylor looks to flick but it brushes his pads and goes into the keeper's gloves. 195/5

73.3 M Hasan to Taylor, FOUR! Better. More power, better timing and the placement is perfect. Brendan Taylor kneels down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. 195/5

73.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Taylor gets low, takes it on the full and sweeps it past short leg for a couple of runs. 191/5

73.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Quicker delivery on the leg stump line, worked in front of short leg. 189/5

72.6 T Islam to Chakabva, Worked away behind square leg and two runs are added to the total. 189/5

72.5 T Islam to Taylor, Ooooooo! That was mighty close. Well played in the end, but boy! Wow. Taijul puts some pace on this, it angles it on leg and skids off the surface too. Taylor just about flicks it fine down the leg side for a single. 187/5

72.4 T Islam to Taylor, Brendan has punched the ball off the back foot. 186/5

72.3 T Islam to Taylor, Quick and flat, close to off, Taylor keeps it out from the back foot. 186/5

72.2 T Islam to Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 186/5

72.1 T Islam to Taylor, Fullish in length on middle and off, pushed back down the track. 186/5

Change of ends for Taijul Islam.

71.6 M Hasan to Chakabva, Attacks the stumps, Chakabva blocks by pressing forward. 186/5

Regis Chakabva to bat next.

71.5 M Hasan to Moor, OUT! Moor is out of here. Mehidy strikes on his return to the attack. Bowls it slower through the air, full on the stumps, PJ Moor strides forward to defend. It spins in and takes the inner portion, before flying to Kayes at short leg. Initially, he fumbles, but manages to stick it near his chest. Useful partnership of 66 comes to an end and Zimbabwe are in trouble now. 186/5

71.4 M Hasan to Taylor, Closes the face and turns it through mid-wicket for one. 186/4

71.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Slower through the air, around off, kept out off the front foot. 185/4

71.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Full on the stumps, blocked. 185/4

71.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Appeal for a catch but it's turned down. Brendan Taylor doesn't even bother with any appeal. He knows he's safe. Spinning in on leg, it goes off the pads and into Mahmudullah's hands at leg slip. No bat involved. 185/4

Mehidy Hasan is back on.

70.6 M Haque to Taylor, Flicked away through the mid-wicket region for a single. 185/4

70.5 M Haque to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 184/4

70.4 M Haque to B Taylor, Another edge and Taylor is safe. It spins away, takes the outside edge of his hanging bat and goes past the diving slip fielder. A brace taken. 184/4

70.3 M Haque to Taylor, FOUR! A juicy full toss on this occasion and the result is the same. Brendan Taylor smashes it over mid on and finds the fence again. 182/4

70.2 Haque to Taylor, FOUR! Tossed up in line of the stumps, Taylor lofts it straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary. 178/4

70.1 M Haque to Taylor, Flat, short and Taylor goes back to keep it out. 174/4

69.6 T Islam to Moor, Edged but safe! Slowed it up for the first time, some drift, some more turn and it almost got Moor. On off, it turns away, Peter plays away from the body and gets an edge past the slip fielder. Two runs result. 174/4

69.5 T Islam to Moor, Darted in once more, Moor drives straight to the extra cover fielder. 172/4

69.4 T Islam to P Moor, Taijul is bowling too fast. Needs to slow things up. It's driven to mid off. 172/4

69.3 T Islam to Moor, Forced a bit square, towards point, for nothing. 172/4

69.2 T Islam to Moor, Moor brings his bat ahead of his pad and blocks it away. 172/4

69.1 T Islam to Moor, Quicker and full on off, dead-batted into the track. 172/4

68.6 M Haque to B Taylor, Leans ahead and knocks this towards mid off. 172/4

68.5 M Haque to Taylor, FOUR! That is a really good shot. Full toss which is rightly punished. Brendan Taylor takes a step out of the crease and clears mid on with a lovely swing. Boundary results. With this, the 50-run stand is also up. 172/4

68.4 M Haque to Moor, Knocks this down the ground, towards long off, for another one. 168/4

68.3 M Haque to Taylor, Angling in on middle and leg, the arm ball, nudged in front of square leg for a single. 167/4

68.2 M Haque to Taylor, Brendan Taylor plants his front foot forward, gets close to the pitch and defends. 166/4

68.1 M Haque to Taylor, Bowls it slower through the air and lands it fuller around off, kept out safely off the front foot. 166/4

Mominul Haque is introduced into the bowling attack.

67.6 T Islam to Moor, Comes forward to this fullish length delivery and meets it with the full face of the bat. 166/4

67.5 T Islam to Moor, Darts it again, on middle and leg, comfortably dealt with by Moor. 166/4

67.4 T Islam to Moor, Fuller ball on off, guarded out safely off the front foot. 166/4

67.3 T Islam to Moor, Goes deep inside the crease, on the back foot and defensively pushes it to the right of the bowler. 166/4

67.2 T Islam to Moor, Quicker through the air again, around off, blocked down just wide of silly point. 166/4

67.1 T Islam to Taylor, Quick, flat and full outside off, pushed a bit square towards cover-point. Easy run collected by the batsmen. 166/4

66.6 K Ahmed to Moor, Keeps low on this occasion, length ball outside off, PJ Moor is happy to leave it alone. 165/4

66.5 K Ahmed to Moor, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 165/4

66.4 K Ahmed to Taylor, There's the Brendan Taylor special. The maestro sees the ball landing short, and even though it doesn't rise as much as it shouldn't, manages to get low and ramp it over gully for three runs. 165/4

66.3 K Ahmed to Taylor, Angling back in from middle and off, closes the face and works it in front of mid-wicket. 162/4

66.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Too far outside off, arms are shouldered to this one. 162/4

66.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Shortish delivery rising from the surface, Taylor manages to chop it square towards point. 162/4

65.6 T Islam to Moor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 162/4

65.5 T Islam to Moor, On the front foot once more, another tight defensive shot on offer. 162/4

65.4 T Islam to Moor, Remains watchful, comes half forward and pushes it away on the off side. 162/4

65.3 T Islam to Moor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 162/4

65.2 T Islam to Moor, Tossed up on middle and leg, Moor gets his front leg out of the way and defends. 162/4

65.1 T Islam to Moor, Pushes this quicker through the air around off, blocked in front of silly point. 162/4

64.6 K Ahmed to Taylor, Clips this fullish delivery off his pads, straight to the man at mid-wicket positioned just inside the ring. 162/4

64.5 K Ahmed to Taylor, Nice and tight, on off stump. Taylor moves a step across, gets behind the line and blocks it right under his nose. 162/4

64.4 K Ahmed to Taylor, Full in length outside the line of off stump, driven hard but straight to the man at extra cover. 162/4

64.3 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good carry to the keeper. Ahmed bowls it outside off and the batsman leaves it alone. 162/4

64.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Shooting off the surface and angling down leg from a length, Taylor looks to flick but misses. Good take by Rahim behind to dive full stretch to his left and collect. 162/4

64.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Landed on a length and it cuts back in slightly, outside off, Taylor covers the line and lets it through. 162/4

63.6 T Islam to Moor, Moor presses forward once more and dead-bats this. 162/4

63.5 T Islam to Moor, Nice and slow, full in length on off, Moor comes forward and blocks. 162/4

63.4 T Islam to Taylor, Pushes this through cover-point and gets to the other end. 162/4

63.3 T Islam to Taylor, Drifting in on middle and leg, Taylor is well forward in defense. 161/4

63.2 T Islam to Taylor, Full and outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 161/4

63.1 T Islam to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 161/4

62.6 K Ahmed to Moor, Good length delivery on the fifth stump line, no shot offered. 161/4

62.5 K Ahmed to Moor, Short of a good length on the stumps, blocked down on the off side. 161/4

62.4 K Ahmed to Moor, Full delivery attacking the base of off stump, PJ Moor brings a straight blade down in response. Blocks it out. 161/4

62.3 K Ahmed to Moor, Hurls this in the channel outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect. 161/4

62.2 K Ahmed to Moor, Full toss tailing back in, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 161/4

62.1 K Ahmed to Moor, Length delivery angling back in, Moor looks to work it away on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 161/4

61.6 M Hasan to Taylor, Covers the line and spin before blocking it. 161/4

61.5 M Hasan to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 161/4

61.4 M Hasan to Taylor, Driven to covers but not in the gap. 161/4

61.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Another front foot block. 161/4

61.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Gets forward and blocks. 161/4

61.1 M Hasan to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 161/4

Welcome back. The 2nd session is just about to begin with the players renergizing themselves with a meal and a small break. Let's hope for a good battle between bat and ball in the next couple of hours or so!

... Day 5, Session 2 ...

An engrossing session of play that could be called as either team's session. One more wicket and the hosts would've been really happy. Taylor looks quite comfortable at the crease while playing the spinners even though his partners are having problems facing the same. The post-Lunch session has been the best for batting over the past 4 days and if Zimbabwe manage to be patient in their approach and bat to the merit of the ball, there don't seem to be many demons on the pitch that can cause issues. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be looking to knock out Taylor somehow as that is the opening that will almost lead them to victory. Will the visitors bat well and take the game into the final session or will Bangladesh quickly wrap things up? Join us in a bit for the 2nd session of Day 5!

60.6 Islam to Moor, The last ball before the break is quicker and on the pads, Moor misses it and gets rapped on the pads. The Bangladeshis appeal in vain as the ball was pitched well outside leg stump. LUNCH ON DAY 5! 161/4

60.5 T Islam to Moor, Over the wicket this time, Moor defends it towards the short fine leg fielder with soft hands. 161/4

60.4 T Islam to Moor, Flighted and full outside off, Moor comes ahead and smothers the spin and plays it into the ground. 161/4

60.3 T Islam to Taylor, Shorter and quicker outside off, Taylor guides it towards third man for another single. 161/4

60.2 T Islam to Moor, Flatter ball angling in, Moor plays it towards mid-wicket off the back foot for a single. 160/4

60.1 T Islam to Taylor, Full and on the pads, Taylor pushes it towards deep square leg for a single. 159/4

59.6 M Hasan to Moor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 158/4

59.5 M Hasan to Moor, Taps this flatter ball down in front of cover-point. Dot ball. 158/4

59.4 M Hasan to Moor, Outside off, Moor is on the back foot as he blocks it out. 158/4

59.3 M Hasan to Moor, Tossed up outside off, Moor is well forward in defense. 158/4

59.2 M Hasan to Taylor, On the leg stump line, worked away into the leg side for a single. 158/4

59.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Tossed up on leg from around the wicket, flicked to short mid-wicket. 157/4

58.6 T Islam to Moor, Good ball to end the over! The ball lands on a crack on off stump and turns viciously to beat the outside edge of Moor's bat who was on his back foot trying to defend it. Lots of excitement in the close-in fielders. 157/4

58.5 T Islam to Moor, Good ball on the stumps, defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 157/4

58.4 T Islam to P Moor, Full and outside off this time, Moor drives straight to mid off. 157/4

58.3 T Islam to P Moor, Very full, almost yorker length, played towards mid-wicket by Moor. 157/4

58.2 T Islam to Moor, Full and on off, Moor keeps it out off the front foot. 157/4

58.1 T Islam to Taylor, Good ball on off stump, Taylor comes ahead to defend but gets an inside edge that rolls to square leg for a single. 157/4

Taijul Islam will also have a change of ends.

57.6 M Hasan to Moor, Full and wide outside off, left alone by the batsman. 156/4

57.5 M Hasan to Moor, Short and quick on the off stump, punched back to the bowler by Moor. 156/4

57.4 M Hasan to Moor, Fuller and outside off, Moor comes ahead and defends it safely. 156/4

57.3 M Hasan to Moor, Shorter and quicker on middle, Moor plays it on the back foot to short mid-wicket. No run. 156/4

57.2 M Hasan to Moor, Fuller and on off stump, kept out by Moor. 156/4

57.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Fifty for Brendan Taylor! Full and on middle and leg, Taylor sweeps it away for a single towards deep square leg. It brings up his 9th Test fifty. A very good innings under pressure but there's a lot of work to be done. 156/4

Mehidy Hasan to have a change of ends.

56.6 Mahmudullah to Moor, Flatter on off, Moor shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 155/4

56.5 Mahmudullah to Moor, Flights it up and lands it full on off, Moor leans forward and defends it to the off side. 155/4

56.4 Mahmudullah to Moor, Quicker and flatter on middle, Peter defends it watchfully on this occasion. 155/4

56.3 Mahmudullah to Moor, Ooohhh... Mahmudullah switches to 'round the wicket and serves a slider around middle and off, at 85 kph. It stays very low and Moor is lucky to keep it out from the bottom half of his bat. 155/4

56.2 Mahmudullah to B Taylor, Spinning back in from outside off, a bit on the shorter side, Taylor goes back and punches it to long on for a run. 155/4

56.1 Mahmudullah to Taylor, Full length delivery on middle, defended back with a straight bat. 154/4

Seems like it is needed. Skipper Mahmudullah brings himself into the attack.

55.6 T Islam to Moor, Good ball on off stump, Moor covers the line of the ball and defends on the front foot. 154/4

55.5 T Islam to Moor, Fuller and defended more confidently on the front foot this time by Moor. 154/4

55.4 T Islam to Moor, What a jaffa! The ball pitches on a short length and turns wildly after landing on a crack or something. Moor is completely beaten and the ball misses the edge luckily for the batsman. 154/4

55.3 T Islam to B Taylor, Shorter and quicker outside off, Taylor punches it long on for a single. 154/4

55.2 T Islam to Taylor, Shortens the length, and the ball spins but Taylor adjusts well and defends off the back foot. 153/4

55.1 T Islam to Taylor, FOUR! Fearless shot from Taylor. Taijul comes over the wicket and bowls it full and on the pads. Taylor sweeps it away for a wonderful boundary. 153/4

54.6 M Hasan to Taylor, This one spins sharply but was on the pads, balloons up after hitting the pad onto the leg side for a leg bye. 149/4

54.5 M Hasan to Taylor, Full and outside off, the batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 148/4

54.4 M Hasan to Taylor, FOUR! Taylor loves playing the reverse sweep and is so confident every time he attempts it. Picks the ball from middle and puts it to the right of short third man and into the boundary. 148/4

54.3 M Hasan to Moor, Shorter outside off, Moor punches it down the ground to long on for a single. 144/4

54.2 M Hasan to Moor, Looped up outside off, defended off the back foot. 143/4

54.1 M Hasan to Moor, Mehidy flights it outside off, Moor guides it towards point and wants a run but Taylor sends him back wisely. 143/4

53.6 T Islam to Taylor, Full ball drifting in from around off, Taylor remains rock solid in defense. 143/4

53.5 T Islam to Taylor, Full delivery, attacking the stumps, tightly defended back down the track. 143/4

53.4 T Islam to Taylor, Stays right behind the line of this one and defends. 143/4

53.3 T Islam to Taylor, Works it through the gap in the mid-wicket region and comes back for the second. 143/4

53.2 T Islam to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 141/4

53.1 T Islam to Taylor, FOUR! Poor line from Taijul. Tosses it up on the pads, Brendan Taylor leans ahead and lofts it cleanly over mid-wicket for a boundary. 141/4

52.6 M Hasan to P Moor, Fuller and outside off, Moor gets the outside edge this time but it's all along the ground and in the gap towards third man. The batsmen come back for two runs. 137/4

52.5 M Hasan to Moor, Full and on off stump, Moor tries to defend on the front foot, gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball rolls towards the point fielder. 135/4

52.4 M Hasan to Moor, Flighted and on off, Moor defends on the front foot. 135/4

52.3 M Hasan to Moor, Shorter length, turning into Moor who goes back and defends with a straight bat. 135/4

52.2 M Hasan to Moor, Looped up outside off, kept out by Moor on the front foot. 135/4

52.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor goes for the reverse sweep and plays it really fine. The fielder at point gives chase and stops it just inside the boundary. The batsmen pick up three. 135/4

Mehidy Hasan into the attack now.

51.6 T Islam to Moor, Fuller on off, Moor comes ahead to defend. 132/4

51.5 T Islam to Moor, Flatter and shorter this time on middle, Moor goes back and defends. 132/4

51.4 T Islam to Moor, Loopy delivery on off again, driven straight to cover. 132/4

51.3 T Islam to Moor, Full and on off stump, kept out well. 132/4

51.2 T Islam to Moor, Slightly shorter down the leg side this time, Moor tries to play off the back foot, misses and the ball hits his pad. 132/4

51.1 T Islam to Taylor, Quicker delivery that spins away slightly, Taylor drives to long off for a single. 132/4

50.6 K Ahmed to Moor, Yorker fired in on the stumps, dug out back in the bowler's direction to end the over. 131/4

50.5 K Ahmed to Moor, Too straight in line, on a good length, helped away down to fine leg for two more. 131/4

50.4 K Ahmed to Taylor, An attempted yorker which just misses. Ends up dishing out a low full toss which Brendan plays it to cover. A single is taken. 129/4

50.3 K Ahmed to Taylor, Just ahead of a length, close to off, blocked by coming half forward. 128/4

Trying to do a little postmortem of Sikandar Raza's wicket. In the first innings, he was bowled to a similar delivery by Taijul which was served from 'round the wicket. That time, he wasn't too forward and clearly didn't pick the variation. This time around, although he came forward, once again didn't read the same delivery. Could have played it with a straight bat by lunging forward but decided to hit his way out. Not the best option against an accurate bowler.

50.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Back of a length outside the line of off stump, Taylor gets on top of the bounce and offers a firm punch through the covers for a double. 128/4

50.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Outside off on a good length, let through for the keeper to collect. 126/4

49.6 T Islam to Moor, Nice ball on a slightly fuller length, bounces a little more than expected. It hits the top half of Moor's bat and drops just short of silly point again. Moor is riding his luck here. 126/4

49.5 T Islam to Moor, Fuller this time, defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 126/4

49.4 T Islam to Moor, Edged but safe! Moor comes ahead to defend this full ball outside off and gets a leading edge that just falls short of silly mid off. 126/4

49.3 T Islam to Moor, Full and on off stump, kept out by the batsman. 126/4

49.2 T Islam to Moor, Nice ball on the stumps, Moor gets his bat in front of the pads and defends well. 126/4

49.1 T Islam to Taylor, Good bowling here from Taijul! Makes Taylor drive in the air, luckily for him it falls in no man's land. The batsmen run one. 126/4

48.6 K Ahmed to Moor, Back to a good length and outside off, Moor just watches as it goes through to the keeper. 125/4

48.5 K Ahmed to Moor, FOUR! Beautiful drive from PJ Moor. Full and outside off, Moor gets it off the middle of the bat and drives it towards the cover boundary. 125/4

48.4 K Ahmed to Moor, On a length and well outside off, Moor smartly decides to let it go this time. Patience is the need of the hour. 121/4

48.3 K Ahmed to Moor, Poor shot from Moor! Outside off and on a good length, Moor tries to drive it and gets beaten. He could've left it alone. 121/4

48.2 K Ahmed to Moor, Outside off and fuller this time, Moor leaves it alone. 121/4

48.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Full and on off stump, Taylor looks to drive straight but gets the inner half of the bat and the ball goes in the air towards mid-wicket. It was well away from short leg. The batsmen pick up a single. 121/4

Peter Moor walks into the middle next. All on him now to get in there and fight it out with Brendan Taylor.

47.6 Islam to Raza, OUT! GONE! Taijul picks up his second of the innings, his 18th of the series, making it the best outing for him in a Test series. Sikandar Raza departs. The bowler comes from around the wicket and loops it up on the stumps. There is some turn away as Raza looks to whip this away through mid-wicket. Is a bit early into the shot and he mistimes it to the left of the bowler. Taijul gets low and takes a sharp catch. Zimbabwe sink a bit deeper. 120/4

47.5 T Islam to Raza, Flatter again and on off, Raza defends on the front foot. 120/3

47.4 T Islam to Raza, Very wide outside off, Raza just lets it go. 120/3

47.3 T Islam to Taylor, Good ball! Gets Taylor to drive away from his body but the shot is controlled and along the ground in the gap towards point for a single. 120/3

47.2 T Islam to Taylor, Fuller and outside off again, Taylor keeps it out. 119/3

47.1 T Islam to Taylor, Full and looped up on off stump, Taylor comes ahead to defend it into the ground. 119/3

46.6 K Ahmed to Raza, In the channel wide outside off, Raza shoulders arms. 119/3

46.5 K Ahmed to S Raza, FOUR! Shot! No stopping this one. Raza stands tall inside the crease, fetches a short ball from outside off and pulls it with authority in front of square leg for a cracking boundary. This shot will give a lot of confidence to Raza. 119/3

46.4 K Ahmed to Raza, Lands it full and around off, Sikandar leans forward and strokes it through mid off for a couple of runs. 115/3

46.3 K Ahmed to Raza, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, a hint of inward shape, Raza watches the line closely before making a leave. 113/3

46.2 K Ahmed to S Raza, Chance of a run out missed! Good reaction shown by the short leg fielder. A delivery which has been angled into the batsman from 'round the wicket. Raza gets on the front foot to defend but it takes the inside edge and goes off his pads to Mominul on a bounce. Raza has come out in the process and sensing that, Haque has an immediate shy at the striker's end. Misses. Could have been curtains for Raza had he found the stumps. 113/3

46.1 K Ahmed to Raza, Good ball! Khaled is getting good pace here and hurried Raza with a length delivery on off stump. Raza defends it somehow. 113/3

45.6 T Islam to Raza, Full toss on off stump, Raza plays it away towards mid-wicket for a single. 113/3

45.5 T Islam to Raza, Full and on off, Raza comes ahead and defends presenting the full face of the bat. 112/3

45.4 T Islam to Raza, Quick and slightly fuller on middle, Raza defends on the front foot. 112/3

45.3 T Islam to Raza, Flatter and quicker on middle, Raza goes back and punches it in the gap through cover this time for another couple. 112/3

45.2 T Islam to Raza, Shorter and spinning away, Raza rocks back and cuts it square on the off side for a couple. 110/3

45.1 T Islam to Raza, Full and on off stump, Raza keeps it out. 108/3

DRINKS BREAK.. A good morning session for the hosts but they would've liked a couple of more wickets. Taylor doesn't seem to be troubled too much till now. Zimbabwe will look to just keep on batting!

44.6 K Ahmed to Taylor, Length ball outside off, no need to play this one. 108/3

44.5 Ahmed to Taylor, Not out! Review lost by Bangladesh. A very poor review all things considered since it looked to be missing leg stump to the naked eye. The ball was full and angling down the leg side, hits Taylor on his pads as he was looking to flick it towards square leg. Looked as if the bowler asked his captain to take the review. Not a good call. 108/3

Huge shout for an lbw! Not given. Seems to be going down leg. But Bangladesh have decided to review it. Let's find out...

44.4 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length and outside off, the batsman shoulders his arms to this one. 108/3

44.3 K Ahmed to Taylor, Short of a good length, hits Taylor on his thigh pad and falls down to short fine leg. 108/3

44.2 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length outside off, Taylor wants to cut it away but doesn't make a good connection. The ball rolls towards cover. 108/3

44.1 K Ahmed to Taylor, Good length ball just outside off. Keeps slightly low. Taylor defends off the back foot. 108/3

Khaled Ahmed is the first change in the bowling this morning.

43.6 T Islam to Raza, Full and on middle again, defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 108/3

43.5 T Islam to Raza, Good ball on middle stump, Raza defends it again. 108/3

43.4 T Islam to Raza, Full and outside off, Raza keeps it out off the front foot. 108/3

43.3 T Islam to Taylor, Flatter and quicker on middle, Taylor plays it towards mid-wicket and sets off for one. 108/3

43.2 T Islam to Taylor, Looped up outside off, driven away towards sweeper. The batsmen run two. 107/3

43.1 T Islam to Taylor, Full and on off stump, Taylor defends to cover. 105/3

42.6 M Rahman to Raza, Good length ball outside off. Was a little slower too. Raza defends it onto the ground off the back foot. 105/3

42.5 M Rahman to Raza, Full and on the off stump, Raza keeps it out with a straight bat. 105/3

42.4 M Rahman to Raza, Well bowled! Brings this one in with the angle but slightly moves away after pitching. Raza leaves it at the last moment. 105/3

42.3 M Rahman to Taylor, Fuller and on off stump, the batsman drives it straight down the ground and picks up a single. 105/3

42.2 M Rahman to Taylor, Switches to around the wicket, drops this one outside off and on a length. Taylor leaves it alone. 104/3

42.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Mustafizur to continue. Lands this one on a length and on middle, Taylor defends on the back foot. 104/3

41.6 T Islam to Raza, Angling in on middle and leg, blocked solidly off the front foot. 104/3

41.5 T Islam to Raza, Goes full on this occasion, Sikandar Raza plays a bit of an expansive drive, finds the man at point. 104/3

41.4 T Islam to Raza, Goes on the back foot to this one and punches it into the off side. 104/3

41.3 T Islam to Raza, Another one fired outside off again, Raza has nothing to do with it. 104/3

41.2 T Islam to Raza, Spinning away from around off, nice loop on it, left alone. 104/3

41.1 T Islam to Raza, Almost. Quick, flat and skidding onto the stumps, Raza is almost done in by the pace. Does just enough to bring his bat down and get an inside edge onto his pads. 104/3

40.6 M Rahman to Taylor, WOAH! Fizz comes around the wicket and drops it slightly short of a length outside off. The ball rares up from nowhere and is in front of Taylor's face as it passes him. He does well to get out of the way. Could've easily got the glove and lobbed up. 104/3

40.5 M Rahman to Taylor, Full length and on off stump, Taylor plays it straight back to the bowler on the front foot. 104/3

40.4 M Rahman to Taylor, Fuller and on middle, Taylor keeps it out with a straight bat. 104/3

40.3 M Rahman to Taylor, Length ball at the pads this time, Taylor tucks it behind towards fine leg for a couple. Good running there! 104/3

40.2 M Rahman to Taylor, Loose from Taylor! Chases after a very wide and full delivery outside off. Misses it completely. Unnecessary! 102/3

40.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Length delivery angling across the right-hander. Taylor decides to let it go. 102/3

39.6 T Islam to Raza, Shorter and quicker this time. Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 102/3

39.5 T Islam to Raza, Leading edge but safe! Raza comes ahead to defend a not-so-full delivery. The ball runs safely to point. No run. 102/3

39.4 T Islam to Raza, Short ball and fast on middle, Raza goes back and defends it. 102/3

39.3 T Islam to Raza, Flatter ball on off stump, defended on the front foot. 102/3

39.2 T Islam to Taylor, Full and on the pads, Taylor tucks it away behind square on the leg side for a run. 102/3

39.1 T Islam to Taylor, Looped up on off stump, draws Taylor forward who drives it mid off. No run. 101/3

38.6 M Rahman to Taylor, It's a length ball on the pads this time, Taylor plays it away to deep square leg to keep the strike with a single. 101/3

38.5 M Rahman to Taylor, Fuller length and on off stump to Taylor, seems like a plan. Taylor defends it well though. 100/3

38.4 M Rahman to Raza, Outside leg and short this time, Raza plays it down to fine leg for a single. It also brings up the 100 for Zimbabwe. Runs will be the last thing in their minds at the moment though. 100/3

38.3 M Rahman to Raza, Short of a good length and on the hips, defended off the back foot by Raza. 99/3

Sikandar Raza is the new man in.

38.2 M Rahman to Williams, OUT! Bowled 'em! What a delivery from the Fizz out of nowhere! The ball lands on a length just outside off, moves in slightly after landing. Completely squares up Williams who plays for the wrong line while trying to defend. The ball hits the top of off stump. This wicket should pump up the Bangladeshis. 99/3

38.1 M Rahman to Williams, Bowls it way wide outside off, Williams allows it through to the keeper. 99/2

Field placement for this over - Two gully fielders, a short mid-wicket fielder and a short cover fielder. So, the line is going to be outside off and he will be looking to bring it in from that angle.

37.6 T Islam to B Taylor, Really good looking drive again in the gap between cover and mid off. The ball doesn't reach the boundary as the fielder at mid off chases it all the way till the rope and shows off his footwork to save a couple of runs for his team. 99/2

37.5 T Islam to Taylor, Fuller and on the pads, played with the angle toward mid on. 97/2

37.4 T Islam to Taylor, Slightly drifting onto the pads this time, defended towards short mid-wicket this time. 97/2

37.3 T Islam to Taylor, Similar ball and similarly played again. 97/2

37.2 T Islam to Taylor, Full and on off stump, kept out by Taylor. 97/2

37.1 T Islam to Taylor, FOUR! Very full and quick this time, Taylor quickly positions himself and drives it away for a boundary through extra cover. 97/2

36.6 M Rahman to Williams, Shorter this time, defended off the back foot. 93/2

36.5 M Rahman to Williams, FOUR! Easy pickings for Williams, a leg stump half volley and the batsman just picks it and puts it for a boundary towards deep square leg. No fielder present in the deep there. 93/2

36.4 M Rahman to Williams, Around the wicket to the left-hander as well, the ball is on a length and on the pads, defended on the back foot straight back to the bowler. 89/2

36.3 M Rahman to B Taylor, Driven in the gap to the left of cover, ball was full and outside off. Taylor picks up a single. 89/2

36.2 M Rahman to Taylor, Good ball outside off again, slightly overpitched. Defended on the front foot towards cover. 88/2

36.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Slightly full and outside off, driven hard but straight to mid off by Taylor. 88/2

35.6 T Islam to Williams, Similar delivery, defended on the back foot this time. 88/2

35.5 T Islam to Williams, Flatter ball on off stump this time, Williams wants to punch it but gets an under edge to short third man. No run. 88/2

35.4 T Islam to Williams, Flighted and on off on a good length, gets the inside edge of Williams' bat but drops just a little away from short leg. 88/2

35.3 T Islam to Williams, Full and flighted outside off, Williams comes ahead and defends. 88/2

35.2 T Islam to Williams, Short and flat outside off, punched off the back foot through the covers for a brace. 88/2

35.1 T Islam to Williams, Fuller and quicker on off stump, Sean prods forward in defense. 86/2

34.6 M Rahman to Taylor, Full and on off, Taylor defends to short cover on the front foot. 86/2

34.5 M Rahman to Taylor, In the air but falls just slightly short of short leg! Good length ball on the pads but holds up in the pitch. Taylor is into his shot quickly and the ball goes in the air toward short leg but just drops in front of him. 86/2

34.4 M Rahman to Taylor, Slightly full and on the pads this time, flicked away by the batsman to deep square leg for a couple. 86/2

34.3 M Rahman to Taylor, Around the wicket now, has a leg gully in position. Good length ball outside off, defended by Taylor to short extra cover. 84/2

34.2 M Rahman to Williams, Lovely shot! This time Rahman fires in a fuller length delivery on off, Sean stays back and brings down a straight bat to drive it past mid off. They take three runs. 84/2

34.1 M Rahman to Williams, Angles in a length ball on off, staying a bit low, Williams keeps his eyes glued on the ball, crouches a bit and then blocks it safely. Not an easy pitch now. 81/2

33.6 T Islam to Taylor, Taijul is relentless in his line and length, Taylor defends it again. This is good bowling! 81/2

33.5 T Islam to Taylor, Taylor has had enough of defending and lofts this one over extra cover for a couple of runs. 81/2

33.4 T Islam to Taylor, Full and quick on off stump again, Taylor defends on the front foot. 79/2

33.3 T Islam to Taylor, Quicker this time on off stump, Taylor plays it with the spin to point. No run. 79/2

33.2 T Islam to Taylor, Similar length on off stump, defended again. 79/2

33.1 T Islam to Taylor, Around the wicket to the right-hander, good ball on off stump, turns away very slightly, Taylor defends watchfully. 79/2

32.6 M Rahman to Williams, Fuller ball this time, Williams comes and defends on the front foot. 79/2

32.5 M Rahman to Williams, Length ball on off stump, defended off the back foot by the batsman. 79/2

32.4 M Rahman to Williams, Things are happening here, looks like a cutter. The ball rips inside after landing and bounces a bit more to hit Williams' thigh pad. Lobs to slip. 79/2

32.3 M Rahman to Williams, Good length outside off stump, left alone. 79/2

32.2 M Rahman to S Williams, That was close! The ball lands on a good length on off stump, skids on after pitching and gets the leading edge which runs through fourth slip and gully. The batsmen pick up a couple. Lucky for Williams. 79/2

32.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Short of a good length and on the hips, Taylor gets hit on the thigh pad and the ball rolls to deep fine leg for a leg bye. 77/2

31.6 T Islam to Williams, Faster ball on off stump and full, Sean comes ahead and defends it. 76/2

31.5 T Islam to Williams, Shorter length this time but quicker, Williams defends on the back foot. 76/2

31.4 T Islam to Williams, Similar ball again, Williams shoulders arms again. 76/2

31.3 T Islam to Williams, Flatter and quicker well outside off, left alone again. 76/2

31.2 T Islam to Williams, Flatter and wide outside off, Williams lets it go. 76/2

31.1 T Islam to Williams, Flighted on a good length outside off, Williams comes ahead and defends to cover. 76/2

Taijul Islam to bowl from the other end.

30.6 M Rahman to Taylor, Good length ball on the pads to end the over, it is played on the front foot to short mid-wicket. 76/2

30.5 M Rahman to Taylor, Similar length and line again, defended with a straighter bat this time. 76/2

30.4 M Rahman to Taylor, Back to a good length and on leg stump this time, defended to short mid-wicket off the back foot by Taylor. 76/2

30.3 M Rahman to B Taylor, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. No run. 76/2

30.2 M Rahman to Taylor, Slightly fuller and angling across again, defended on the front foot this time. 76/2

30.1 M Rahman to Taylor, Good length and on the middle stump to start off with, angling across, but well defended by Taylor. 76/2

We are ready to get underway. Big day for both teams. Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams walk out to continue from Day 4. A lot rests on this pair if Zimbabwe are to get anything from this game. Mustafizur Rahman to take the ball first up on this final day.

Pitch Report - Tino Mawoyo out in the middle says the ball has really started to turn and bounce and the Zimbabwean batsmen had a hard time batting towards the end of Day 4. Adds that the wicket is fresh, there's a bit of dampness from the covers and it won't turn as much in the morning. Continues saying that there's going to be uneven bounce, so it will be difficult for the visitors' batsmen. Ends by saying that Brendan Taylor will be the key and that the others will have to support him well.

Looking forward to today, we can expect most of the overs to be bowled by Bangladesh's wrecker-in-chief this series, Taijul Islam. The pitch has started to play tricks and it should be a very difficult task for the visiting batsmen to survive the trial of spin from Taijul, Mehidy and Mahmudullah (if needed). As for Zimbabwe, Taylor will hold the key along with Williams, Moor and Raza, who should give him support if they want to win their third-ever away Test series. Will the hosts win the match and share the trophy or will Zimbabwe hang on for a draw? We'll soon find out.

Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, also the last day of the long tour! The hosts are currently trailing 0-1 in the Test series but are in prime position to share the trophy by winning today. Day 4 saw Bangladesh batting for the second time in this Test, they piled up 224 runs in the innings courtesy a century from their skipper, Mahmudullah, and made sure that a Zimbabwe victory is more or less off the cards. The home side even picked up a couple of Zimbabwean wickets towards the fag end of the day to be in a good position.

... Day 5, Session 1 ...

The hosts are on the verge of drawing this series to 1-1 but the visitors will be disappointed with the way they have played in this Test. Can they provide a resistance or fightback? We hope for a good contest. Join us on Thursday which will be the last day of this series at 9.30 am local (0330 GMT). Goodbye for now. Take care.

367 runs on a Day 5 track is not easy but even for Zimbabwe to save this Test, it will not be easy considering the turn and bounce on this pitch. Taylor's experience will be crucial again. The hosts, on the other hand, would be looking to wrap it up quickly tomorrow. The pitch has started to turn for the spinners. It will be interesting to see how much they exploit out of this. The spinners will play a major role on DAY 5. Taijul will be their main bowler who can strike.

It has been a good session for Bangladesh because they got both the openers dismissed. The visitors would have wanted both the openers to stay till the end of the session but that did not happen. The hosts could have got them early if they had held on to their catches. But today was their day. They lost four quick wickets in no time but then, Mahmudullah and Mithun took the game away with the skipper's hundred before Tea being the icing on the cake.

The umpires have a look at the light and are not too happy. They offer the light to the batsmen and they are off. It is also STUMPS ON DAY 4!

29.6 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery outside off stump, the batsman drives it towards mid off. 76/2

29.5 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Williams defends off the front foot. 76/2

29.4 T Islam to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle stump, Williams defends off the back foot. 76/2

29.3 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Taylor drives it towards covers. They pick up a single. 76/2

29.2 T Islam to Taylor, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Taylor blocks it well. 75/2

29.1 T Islam to Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 75/2

28.6 M Hasan to Williams, Goes back and defends it from his crease. 75/2

28.5 M Hasan to Williams, Oohhh... comes forward, looks to flick but the ball spins away takes the leading edge and flicks through the vacant silly point region. 75/2

28.4 M Hasan to Williams, Short and outside off, Williams looks to cut but gets a bottom edge back to the bowler. 75/2

28.3 M Hasan to Taylor, BYE. Full and outside off, Taylor looks to defend but the ball spins away past the outside edge but Rahim fumbles. A single to backward square leg. 75/2

28.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Taylor defends off the front foot. 74/2

28.1 Hasan to Taylor, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Tossed up on off stump, Taylor comes forward to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 74/2

27.6 T Islam to Taylor, Works this through mid-wicket for a single. 74/2

27.5 T Islam to Taylor, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 73/2

27.4 T Islam to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 73/2

27.3 T Islam to Taylor, Full again, Taylor comes forward and blocks. 73/2

27.2 T Islam to Williams, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Williams gets an edge over the short leg fielder. The ball bounced and had gone towards the leg side. The batsmen pick up a single. 73/2

27.1 T Islam to Williams, Tossed up on off stump, Williams defends it off the front foot. 72/2

26.6 M Hasan to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 72/2

26.5 M Hasan to Taylor, Full again, well blocked out. 72/2

26.4 M Hasan to Taylor, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/2

26.3 M Hasan to B Taylor, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 72/2

26.2 M Hasan to Taylor, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 72/2

26.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Full and down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off something to short leg and there is a huge appeal, but in vain. 72/2

25.6 T Islam to B Taylor, The batsman has driven it through mid-on. One run added to the total. 72/2

25.5 T Islam to Williams, The batsman has punched the ball off the backfoot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 71/2

Sean Williams walks in at number 4, replacing Chari.

25.4 T Islam to Chari, OUT! LBW! The decision stays as it is and Zimbabwe lose both - Chari and a review! Poor shot by the opener. Flighted delivery outside off stump, Chari goes for the paddle sweep but misses it and gets rapped on the pads. Taijul appeals loudly and umpire Dharmasena gives it out after a long thought. Chari has a chat with Taylor and then decides to go for the review. Impact is in line and wickets hitting. Zimbabwe lose their review. They have lost both their openers. He was looking good out in the middle, probably over-attacking cost him. 70/2

Chari has been adjudged LBW now! He has taken the review though...

25.3 T Islam to Chari, Comes forward and defends it watchfully. 70/1

25.2 T Islam to Chari, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 70/1

25.1 T Islam to Chari, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 70/1

24.6 M Hasan to Taylor, Tossed up again on middle stump, Taylor defends off the back foot. 70/1

24.5 M Hasan to Chari, Bowls short, Chari pulls it towards mid-wicket. They take a single. 70/1

24.4 M Hasan to Chari, Flighted delivery again on middle stump, Chari defends off the back foot. 69/1

24.3 M Hasan to Taylor, Bowls full on leg stump, the batsman hits it towards mid on for a single. 69/1

24.2 M Hasan to Taylor, Tossed up on middle stump, Taylor defends off the front foot. 68/1

24.1 M Hasan to Taylor, Flighted delivery on off stump, Taylor defends off the front foot. 68/1

23.6 T Islam to Chari, Tossed up outside off stump, the batsman again offers no shot. 68/1

23.5 T Islam to Chari, Drifts away from the batsman, Chari lets it go. 68/1

23.4 T Islam to Chari, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Chari defends off the front foot. 68/1

23.3 T Islam to Chari, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 68/1

23.2 T Islam to Chari, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 68/1

23.1 T Islam to Chari, Around off, defended watchfully. 68/1

Brendan Taylor walks in at number 3, replacing his skipper.

22.6 M Hasan to Masakadza, OUT! This time the catch is taken! Sharp catch by Mominul Haque. The stand has been finally broken. Tossed up on middle stump, Masakadza tries to defend off the front foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads and it lobs to short leg. Mehidy has delivered the first strike for Bangladesh. It has taken a long time coming, though had they taken their opportunites earlier, they could have picked up more wickets by now. 68/1

22.5 M Hasan to B Chari, A short ball, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 68/0

22.4 M Hasan to Chari, Landed around off, watchfully defended. 67/0

22.3 M Hasan to Chari, Tossed up on middle stump, the batsman plays a slog sweep towards square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. 67/0

22.2 M Hasan to B Chari, FOUR! Terrific shot. Bowled short and flat, Chari pulls it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. 65/0

22.1 M Hasan to Chari, Flighted delivery on middle stump, Chari defends off the front foot. 61/0

21.6 T Islam to H Masakadza, Full and outside off, HM looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes wide of first slip. Two runs taken. 61/0

21.5 T Islam to Masakadza, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 59/0

21.4 T Islam to Masakadza, Outside off, left alone. 59/0

21.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and outside off, Hamilton looks to drive but the ball spins away and goes to first slip. 59/0

21.2 T Islam to Masakadza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 59/0

21.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 59/0

20.6 M Hasan to Chari, Tossed up again on middle stump, Chari defends off the back foot. 59/0

20.5 M Hasan to Masakadza, Loopy delivery on leg stump, the skipper flicks it towards the leg side. They pick up a single. 59/0

20.4 M Hasan to Chari, Tossed up on middle stump, Chari sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single. 58/0

20.3 M Hasan to H Masakadza, Flighted delivery on middle stump, the skipper drives it towards mid on for a single. 57/0

20.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, Flighted delivery on leg stump, Masakadza gets it off the thigh pad. 56/0

20.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Tossed up on leg stump, the skipper pushes it towards the leg side. 56/0

19.6 T Islam to H Masakadza, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 56/0

19.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and around off, well defended. 55/0

19.4 T Islam to Masakadza, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 55/0

19.3 T Islam to Chari, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 55/0

19.2 T Islam to Chari, Now this one spins the other way, left alone. 54/0

19.1 T Islam to Chari, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Tossed up on middle stump, Chari tries to defend of the front foot and gets rapped on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. It was possibly going down leg. 54/0

18.6 A Haque to Masakadza, Wide outside off stump, the skipper shoulders his arms to this one. 54/0

18.5 A Haque to Masakadza, Good length delivery outside off stump, the skipper offers no shot. 54/0

18.4 A Haque to Masakadza, Length delivery on off stump, Hamilton lets it go. 54/0

18.3 A Haque to Masakadza, Wide outside off stump, Masakadza lets it go. 54/0

18.2 A Haque to Masakadza, Length delivery on off stump, Masakadza defends off the back foot. 54/0

18.1 A Haque to Masakadza, Full outside off stump, the skipper drives it towards covers. 54/0

DRINKS BREAK. What an hour of play for the visitors! They have been put under pressure and have had a couple of lifelines too. But the important thing is that they haven't lost any wicket so far. They will hope to continue the good work and keep the damage to zero or as minimal as possible till Stumps.

17.6 T Islam to B Chari, Flatter and quicker on the pads, punched to mid-on. No run. The umpire signals for Drinks to come onto the field. 54/0

17.5 T Islam to Chari, Full and turning away, Chari goes for the lofted shot over extra cover. It's just outside the fielder's reach and the batsmen come back for two. 54/0

17.4 T Islam to Chari, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 52/0

17.3 T Islam to Chari, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. 52/0

17.2 T Islam to Chari, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 50/0

17.1 T Islam to Chari, Landed outside off, Chari looks to defend but the ball pitches and then spins away to beat the outside edge. 50/0

Taijul Islam is back on.

16.6 A Haque to Chari, Fuller length ball outside off stump, driven to sweeper for a run. This brings up the 50-run stand between these two. It's a solid start for Zimbabwe. And this is their first 50-run stand for the opening wicket in 8 innings. The previous one came way back in October 2017 against West Indies. 50/0

16.5 A Haque to Masakadza, Full and outside off stump, the skipper defends on the front foot to point. 49/0

16.4 A Haque to H Masakadza, Oooh! Almost played on! Masakadza brings his bat down very late to defend this length ball just outside off, gets the inside edge and the ball bounces just to the side of the stumps. 48/0

16.3 A Haque to Masakadza, Length ball angling onto the middle stump, Masakadza drives it to mid off. No run taken though. 48/0

16.2 A Haque to Masakadza, Full and outside off. Leaves it alone this time. 48/0

16.1 A Haque to Masakadza, Full and outside off, Masakadza drives it to short cover. No run. 48/0

15.6 M Hasan to Chari, Full and flighted outside off, defended by Chari on the front foot. 48/0

15.5 M Hasan to Chari, Flatter and quicker going down off with the angle. Chari gets behind it and defends off the back foot. 48/0

15.4 M Hasan to Masakadza, On a good length and middle, Masakadza comes down the pitch and hits it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 48/0

15.3 M Hasan to Masakadza, Looped up on middle. Kept out safely. 47/0

15.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, Flatter and quicker at the pads, the skipper flicks it but it hits forward short leg. No run. 47/0

15.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Around the wicket, full and flighted on off. Defended on the front foot by Masakadza. 47/0

14.6 A Haque to Chari, Full and on the pads, flicked away by the batsman towards deep square leg for a couple of runs. Easy pickings these for Zimbabwe. 47/0

14.5 A Haque to Chari, Good length ball and moving away slightly, Chari shoulders his arms to it again. 45/0

14.4 A Haque to Chari, Good length and wide outside off, left alone by Chari. 45/0

14.3 A Haque to Masakadza, Fuller this time, played off the front foot towards sweeper again for a run. 45/0

14.2 A Haque to Masakadza, Wide outside off and on a length, Masakadza stands tall and punches it to the right of sweeper and picks up a couple of runs. 44/0

14.1 A Haque to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, defended off the back foot by the captain. 42/0

Ariful Haque is into the attack.

13.6 M Hasan to Chari, Full and outside off, the batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 42/0

13.5 M Hasan to H Masakadza, Full toss on the pads, the skipper pushes it to deep mid-wicket for another run. 42/0

13.4 M Hasan to Chari, Full outside off, Chari goes down and sweeps it away to deep square leg for a single. 41/0

13.3 M Hasan to Masakadza, Full and outside off, Masakadza comes down the wicket and hits it straight to mid on and runs for a single. The fielder at mid on has a shy at the stumps but the throw is well wide. Would've been interesting if he had hit. 40/0

13.2 M Hasan to Masakadza, A carbon copy of the previous ball and a carbon copy of the defense too. 39/0

13.1 M Hasan to Masakadza, Mehidy bowls the first one flighted outside off. Masakadza comes ahead and defends. 39/0

Mehidy Hasan introduced now.

12.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Full and on the pads, Chari drives through mid-on for another couple of runs. Expensive over from Khaled, he has been all over the place in this over. 11 from it. 39/0

12.5 K Ahmed to H Masakadza, Overpitched again, Masakadza drives it down the ground towards the long off boundary, the ball doesn't have the legs to reach the fence. They run three. 37/0

12.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Short and aimed at the head, Masakadza just ducks and lets the ball go. 34/0

12.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, FOUR! Delightful on drive from Masakadza! Full and on off stump, the skipper drives it all along the ground to long on for four! 34/0

12.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Full and on off stump, Chari hits it straight back at the bowler, who tries to get down to stop it but misses and gets hit on the shin. The batsmen pick a single to mid off as the ball changes direction after hitting the bowler. 30/0

12.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Full and angling into the pads, Masakadza flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 29/0

11.6 T Islam to Chari, Fuller and turning away, Chari tries to get behind the line of the ball and defend, but it takes an inside edge onto the pads and falls tantalisingly short of slip. 28/0

11.5 T Islam to Chari, Fuller this time on middle, defended straight back on the front foot. 28/0

11.4 T Islam to Chari, FOUR! Good shot here from Chari, rocks back to a short of a length ball and punches it through cover for a four. 28/0

11.3 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and on middle, Chari defends off the back foot. 24/0

11.2 T Islam to Chari, Good length ball but quicker this time, he pushes it on the off side to point. No run. 24/0

11.1 T Islam to Chari, Flighted on middle. Chari defends on the front foot. 24/0

10.6 K Ahmed to Chari, Short and wide outside off. Chari frees his arms and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. The batsmen run through for a single. 24/0

10.5 K Ahmed to Chari, Full and outside off, seams in a little after landing. Chari decides to leave it alone. 23/0

10.4 K Ahmed to Chari, Fuller and aimed at middle stump, the batsman plays it back to the bowler with a straight bat. 23/0

10.3 K Ahmed to B Chari, Good bowling by Khaled here! This one is quicker and at the stumps, hurried up Chari who manages to get an inside edge that saves him. 23/0

10.2 K Ahmed to Chari, Shorter ball, also slower in pace. Chari wants to pull it away but is through his shot even before the ball reaches him. The ball goes to Rahim on the bounce. 23/0

10.1 K Ahmed to Chari, Good length ball and outside off, Chari shoulders his arms to it. 23/0

9.6 T Islam to Chari, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 23/0

9.5 T Islam to Chari, SIX! He continues to attack Taijul. Full and outside off, Chari comes down the track and lofts it over long off! 22/0

9.4 T Islam to Chari, On a length around off, watchfully defended. 16/0

9.3 T Islam to Chari, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 16/0

9.2 T Islam to Chari, Around off, punched towards cover. 16/0

9.1 T Islam to Chari, FOUR! SMASH! Full and outside off, Chari comes forward and lofts it over mid on, one bounce and into the fence! 16/0

8.6 K Ahmed to H Masakadza, EGDED BUT DROPPED! Again! Regulation catch dropped and more disappointment for the youngster. 3rd catch dropped off his bowling and he's still left yearning for his first Test scalp. Good ball outside off, seaming away after landing, Masakadza just hung his bat outside and gets an outside edge that carried fast and at a good height to Mehidy at gully. However he wasn't able to rise up quickly and hence, the ball fell out of his hands. 12/0

8.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Almost the same as last ball, the ball just bounces a bit more. The skipper is surprised as he tries to defend and the ball hits him high on the bat. 12/0

8.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Khaled is bowling it in good areas. Just outside off and good length again. Solid defense by Masakadza though. 12/0

8.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Slightly fuller and outside off, left alone again. 12/0

8.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good ball! On a good length and seams in after landing. Masakadza lets it go but it was closer to the off pole than he anticipated. 12/0

8.1 K Ahmed to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, Masakadza defends it to cover. 12/0

7.6 T Islam to Chari, Full and on middle again, Chari comes ahead and defends with the full face of the bat. 12/0

7.5 T Islam to Chari, Full and flighted outside off stump, Chari raises his arms to let it go through. 12/0

7.4 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and turns away from the batsman. He pushes it to point. No run. 12/0

7.3 T Islam to Chari, Fuller and slightly flighted outside off. Chari defends it by getting behind the line of the ball. 12/0

7.2 T Islam to Chari, Good length ball on the stumps, Kept out by Chari. 12/0

7.1 T Islam to Chari, Short and delivered from very wide of the stumps by Taijul. Chari makes room and punches it through cover for a double. 12/0

6.6 K Ahmed to H Masakadza, Good length and outside off this time. Masakadza drives it confidently through cover for a couple. Good shot that! 10/0

6.5 K Ahmed to Masakadza, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 8/0

6.4 K Ahmed to Masakadza, A bouncer now, Hamilton sways away. 8/0

6.3 K Ahmed to Masakadza, On a length outside off, watchfully left alone. 8/0

6.2 K Ahmed to Masakadza, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 8/0

Khaled Ahmed to bowl now.

6.1 K Ahmed to Chari, A short ball, down the leg side, pulled through square leg for a single. 8/0

5.6 T Islam to Masakadza, Outside off, Hamilton comes forward to defend but the ball rips past the outside edge. 7/0

5.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and flighted outside off again, the skipper just lets it go through this time. 7/0

5.4 T Islam to Masakadza, NOT OUT! The decision has been overturned! Zimbabwe and Masakadza heave a sigh of relief! Flighted and pitched outside leg, Masakadza came forward to defend the ball but the ball missed his bat and went off something to silly point. Bangladesh appeal and umpire Dharmasena upheld the appeal. The captain was confused a bit, as to whether he was adjudged LBW or caught. He has a long chat with his partner and then eventually signalled for the review. Replays show that the ball just grips and turns viciously as it hits a rough spot on the pitch. No evidence on the Ultra Edge. The third umpire does not check for LBW but even if he had, that seemed to be pitching outside leg stump. 7/0

Fist wicket down! Or is it? Hamilton Masakadza has been given out caught at silly point. The skipper looks bemused at first but then eventually takes the review.

5.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and on middle stump, defended safely on this occasion. 7/0

5.2 T Islam to Masakadza, BEATEN! Similar ball but grips and turns a bit more this time. Masakadza tries to defend but goes past his outside edge. Lots of excitement among the close-in fielders. 7/0

5.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Flighted on middle, Masakadza defends. 7/0

4.6 M Rahman to Chari, Back to over the wicket for the last ball, Chari defends on the back foot. 7/0

4.5 M Rahman to Chari, Short of a good length this time, aimed at the ribs, Chari wants to play the pull but misses it completely as the ball doesn't bounce as much he expected it to. Gets hit on the left rib. 7/0

4.4 M Rahman to Masakadza, Length ball drifting down the legside this time, the captain plays it down to fine leg for a run. 7/0

4.3 M Rahman to Masakadza, Good length ball on off stump, rock solid defense by Masakadza on his front foot. 6/0

4.2 M Rahman to Masakadza, Wide outside off again, left alone again. 6/0

4.1 M Rahman to Masakadza, Good length outside off stump, the skipper shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

3.6 T Islam to B Chari, Full and flighted this time, Chari looks to defend straight but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 6/0

3.5 T Islam to Chari, Full and on middle stump, defended on the front foot. 6/0

3.4 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and wide outside off, Chari cuts it straight to backward point. No run. 6/0

3.3 T Islam to Chari, Short and slightly turning away, Chari punches it in the gap square on the off side for a couple. 6/0

3.2 T Islam to Chari, Full and on the stumps. The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 4/0

3.1 T Islam to Chari, Shorter and quicker this time, defended straight back to the bowler. 4/0

2.6 M Rahman to Chari, Good length ball starting on middle stump. The batsman looks to play the flick but misses and the ball raps him on the pads. Appeal from the bowler and close-in fielders but not out says the umpire. Must be going down leg with the angle. A leg bye has been taken down to fine leg. 4/0

2.5 M Rahman to Chari, Good length and outside off again. Left alone again. 3/0

2.4 M Rahman to Chari, Around the wicket for this ball, outside off and on a length. Left alone by Chari. 3/0

2.3 M Rahman to Chari, Outside off, moving away, left alone. 3/0

2.2 M Rahman to Chari, Gets right across and blocks it towards short mid-wicket. 3/0

2.1 M Rahman to Chari, On a length around off, solidly defended. 3/0

1.6 T Islam to Masakadza, On the pads this time, the skipper defends it to short mid-wicket. No run. 3/0

1.5 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and on middle stump, defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 3/0

1.4 T Islam to Masakadza, What a ball! Turn and bounce from Taijul with the new ball. Masakadza wants to defend it but it beats his outside edge and goes to Rahim. 3/0

1.3 T Islam to Masakadza, Full and flighted on the pads this time, the skipper defends it onto the ground. 3/0

1.2 T Islam to Chari, DROPPED! Second ball from Taijul and he already had a chance to pick up a wicket! Drives the batsman onto his front foot and gets the outside edge that goes to first slip who can't hold on to it. Chari played that very far away from his body. The batsmen run one. 3/0

1.1 T Islam to Masakadza, Short and wide outside off, turns away slightly. Masakadza cuts it in the gap to deep point and picks up a single. 2/0

Taijul Islam to bowl with the new ball from the Runner End.

0.6 M Rahman to Chari, Ends the over with a bouncer. Chari just ducks and avoids it. 1/0

0.5 M Rahman to Chari, Good length ball outside off, low bounce this time. Chari watches as it goes through to Chakabva. 1/0

0.4 M Rahman to Chari, Good length ball on the off stump, defended solidly by the batsman this time. 1/0

0.3 M Rahman to Chari, Length ball outside off, well left by Chari. Good carry on the new ball. The ball holds its line. 1/0

0.2 M Rahman to Masakadza, Good length ball on leg stump again, the skipper tries to defend but he gets a thick inside edge to deep square leg for a single. 1/0

0.1 M Rahman to Masakadza, Starts off with a ball on the pads, slight shape. Masakadza defends it to short mid-wicket. 0/0

First Published: November 15, 2018, 9:02 AM IST