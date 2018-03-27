Live Updates, CA's James Sutherland to Announce Probe Findings on Ball-tampering

22:29(IST)

This is what senior Australian cricket writer Peter Lalor believes will happen after the much awaited press conference - They will face disciplinary when they get back. This press conf will be half an hour, we expect those guys to be sent home, they have been charged and are not able to play. When they get home they will go to code of conduct hearing. They will find out their fate. It's not going to be pretty for anyone. There have been splits in the team before, they can act any way they want, there is terrible strain in the group. Smith is struggling, Bancroft is not holding up well, Warner is in a bunker. The best thing that can happen is that the 3 of them go home. The others get on with the job. For the first time in history, Australia are going to show up, people on the team have admitted that to me. In these circumstances the game has been a second thought.