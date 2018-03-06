Live Updates, ICC WC Qualifier, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in Bulawayo

The home side Zimbabwe, on Tuesday, 6 March, will be hoping to capitalise on their biggest threat’s early troubles.
That said, Afghanistan will want to ensure the opening-day stumble remains just that – a stumble. They still possess one of the most feared sides in the tournament, and given their form heading in – apart from beating fellow heavyweights Windies by four wickets in the warm-ups, they also saw off Zimbabwe 4-1 in an ODI series in Sharjah last month – they remain one of the favourites to claim the two ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 spots up for grabs.
But the loss against Scotland posed some tough questions – did the stage, the sense of occasion, get the better of Afghanistan? Is captaincy a step too far for the 19-year-old Rashid Khan at the moment? Can this team handle heightened expectations?
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Cephas Zhuwao, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer, Brian Vitori, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawlat Zadran, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Nasir Jamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Shapoor Zadran
Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)
22.6 R Khan to B Taylor, No run. 106/4
22.5 R Khan to B Taylor, 2 runs. 106/4
22.4 R Khan to B Taylor, No run. 104/4
22.3 R Khan to S Raza, 1 run. 104/4
22.2 R Khan to S Raza, FOUR. 103/4
22.1 R Khan to S Raza, No run. 99/4
21.6 M Nabi to S Raza, 1 run. 99/4
21.5 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 98/4
21.4 M Nabi to S Raza, 1 run. 97/4
21.3 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 96/4
21.2 M Nabi to S Raza, 1 run. 95/4
21.1 M Nabi to B Taylor, 3 Byes. 94/4
20.6 R Khan to S Raza, No run. 91/4
20.5 R Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 91/4
20.4 R Khan to B Taylor, 2 runs. 90/4
20.3 R Khan to S Raza, 1 run. 88/4
20.2 R Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 87/4
20.1 R Khan to B Taylor, No run. 86/4
19.6 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 86/4
19.5 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 86/4
19.4 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 86/4
19.3 M Nabi to B Taylor, 2 runs. 85/4
19.2 M Nabi to B Taylor, No run. 83/4
19.1 M Nabi to B Taylor, FOUR. 83/4
18.6 S Ashraf to S Raza, No run. 79/4
18.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 79/4
18.4 S Ashraf to S Raza, No run. 77/4
18.3 S Ashraf to S Raza, SIX. 77/4
18.2 S Ashraf to S Raza, No run. 71/4
18.1 S Ashraf to S Raza, No run. 71/4
17.6 M Nabi to S Raza, 1 run. 71/4
17.5 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 70/4
17.4 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 70/4
17.3 M Nabi to S Raza, FOUR. 70/4
17.2 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 66/4
17.1 M Nabi to C Ervine, OUT c Mohammad Shahzad b Mohammad Nabi. Zimbabwe have lost their fourth wicket. 66/4
16.6 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 66/3
16.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 66/3
16.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 66/3
16.3 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 65/3
16.2 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 64/3
16.1 S Ashraf to B Taylor, FOUR. 64/3
15.6 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 60/3
15.5 M Nabi to B Taylor, No run. 59/3
15.4 M Nabi to B Taylor, No run. 59/3
15.3 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 59/3
15.2 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 58/3
15.1 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 58/3
14.6 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 58/3
14.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 58/3
14.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 58/3
14.3 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 57/3
14.2 S Ashraf to C Ervine, FOUR. 57/3
14.1 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 53/3
13.6 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 53/3
13.5 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 53/3
13.4 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 53/3
13.3 S Zadran to C Ervine, 1 run. 53/3
13.2 S Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 52/3
13.1 S Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 52/3
12.6 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 52/3
12.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 51/3
12.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 50/3
12.3 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 49/3
12.2 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 48/3
12.1 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 48/3
11.6 S Zadran to C Ervine, 1 run. 47/3
11.5 S Zadran to B Taylor, 1 run. 46/3
11.4 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 45/3
11.3 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 45/3
11.2 S Zadran to B Taylor, FOUR. 45/3
11.1 S Zadran to C Ervine, 1 run. 41/3
10.6 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 40/3
10.5 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, FOUR. 40/3
10.4 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, FOUR. 36/3
10.3 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, SIX. 32/3
10.2 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, 2 runs. 26/3
10.1 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 24/3
9.6 D Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 24/3
9.5 D Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 24/3
9.4 D Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 24/3
9.3 D Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 24/3
9.2 D Zadran to B Taylor, 1 run. 24/3
9.1 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 23/3
8.6 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3
8.5 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3
8.4 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3
8.3 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3
8.2 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3
8.1 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3
7.6 D Zadran to B Taylor, FOUR. 23/3
7.5 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 19/3
7.4 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 19/3
7.3 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 19/3
7.2 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 19/3
7.1 D Zadran to B Taylor, 2 runs. 19/3
6.6 Ur Rahman to H Masakadza, OUT b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Zimbabwe have lost their third wicket. 17/3
6.5 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, 1 run. 17/2
6.4 Ur Rahman to H Masakadza, 1 run. 16/2
6.3 Ur Rahman to H Masakadza, No run. 15/2
6.2 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, 1 run. 15/2
6.1 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 14/2
5.6 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2
5.5 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2
5.4 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2
5.3 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2
5.2 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2
5.1 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2
4.6 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, 2 runs. 14/2
4.5 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, SIX. 12/2
4.4 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 6/2
4.3 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 6/2
4.2 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 6/2
4.1 Ur Rahman to S Mire, OUT c Ihsanullah b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Zimbabwe have lost their second wicket. 6/2
3.6 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 6/1
3.5 D Zadran to H Masakadza, 2 runs. 6/1
3.4 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 4/1
3.3 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 4/1
3.2 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 4/1
3.1 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 4/1
2.6 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 4/1
2.5 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 4/1
2.4 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 4/1
2.3 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 4/1
2.2 N Zadran to S Mire, 2 runs. 4/1
2.1 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 2/1
1.6 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1
1.5 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1
1.4 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1
1.3 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1
1.2 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1
1.1 D Zadran to C Zhuwao, OUT c Sharafuddin Ashraf b Dawlat Zadran. Zimbabwe have lost their first wicket. 2/1
0.6 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 2/0
0.5 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 2/0
0.4 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 2/0
0.3 N Zadran to S Mire, 2 runs. 2/0
0.2 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 0/0
0.1 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 0/0