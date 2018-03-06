Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Live Updates, ICC WC Qualifier, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in Bulawayo

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 6, 2018, 1:35 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 Match 7, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 06 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

(Image: ICC/Twitter)

PREVIEW: The followers of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 didn’t have to wait long for the tournament’s first upset – Scotland’s seven-wicket hammering of favourites Afghanistan, powered by Calum Macleod’s unbeaten 146-ball 157, threw Group B wide open on the opening day.

The home side Zimbabwe, on Tuesday, 6 March, will be hoping to capitalise on their biggest threat’s early troubles.

That said, Afghanistan will want to ensure the opening-day stumble remains just that – a stumble. They still possess one of the most feared sides in the tournament, and given their form heading in – apart from beating fellow heavyweights Windies by four wickets in the warm-ups, they also saw off Zimbabwe 4-1 in an ODI series in Sharjah last month – they remain one of the favourites to claim the two ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 spots up for grabs.

But the loss against Scotland posed some tough questions – did the stage, the sense of occasion, get the better of Afghanistan? Is captaincy a step too far for the 19-year-old Rashid Khan at the moment? Can this team handle heightened expectations?

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Cephas Zhuwao, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer, Brian Vitori, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawlat Zadran, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Nasir Jamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Shapoor Zadran

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

22.6 R Khan to B Taylor, No run. 106/4

22.5 R Khan to B Taylor, 2 runs. 106/4

22.4 R Khan to B Taylor, No run. 104/4

22.3 R Khan to S Raza, 1 run. 104/4

22.2 R Khan to S Raza, FOUR. 103/4

22.1 R Khan to S Raza, No run. 99/4

21.6 M Nabi to S Raza, 1 run. 99/4

21.5 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 98/4

21.4 M Nabi to S Raza, 1 run. 97/4

21.3 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 96/4

21.2 M Nabi to S Raza, 1 run. 95/4

21.1 M Nabi to B Taylor, 3 Byes. 94/4

20.6 R Khan to S Raza, No run. 91/4

20.5 R Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 91/4

20.4 R Khan to B Taylor, 2 runs. 90/4

20.3 R Khan to S Raza, 1 run. 88/4

20.2 R Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 87/4

20.1 R Khan to B Taylor, No run. 86/4

19.6 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 86/4

19.5 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 86/4

19.4 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 86/4

19.3 M Nabi to B Taylor, 2 runs. 85/4

19.2 M Nabi to B Taylor, No run. 83/4

19.1 M Nabi to B Taylor, FOUR. 83/4

18.6 S Ashraf to S Raza, No run. 79/4

18.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 79/4

18.4 S Ashraf to S Raza, No run. 77/4

18.3 S Ashraf to S Raza, SIX. 77/4

18.2 S Ashraf to S Raza, No run. 71/4

18.1 S Ashraf to S Raza, No run. 71/4

17.6 M Nabi to S Raza, 1 run. 71/4

17.5 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 70/4

17.4 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 70/4

17.3 M Nabi to S Raza, FOUR. 70/4

17.2 M Nabi to S Raza, No run. 66/4

17.1 M Nabi to C Ervine, OUT c Mohammad Shahzad b Mohammad Nabi. Zimbabwe have lost their fourth wicket. 66/4

16.6 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 66/3

16.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 66/3

16.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 66/3

16.3 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 65/3

16.2 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 64/3

16.1 S Ashraf to B Taylor, FOUR. 64/3

15.6 M Nabi to B Taylor, 1 run. 60/3

15.5 M Nabi to B Taylor, No run. 59/3

15.4 M Nabi to B Taylor, No run. 59/3

15.3 M Nabi to C Ervine, 1 run. 59/3

15.2 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 58/3

15.1 M Nabi to C Ervine, No run. 58/3

14.6 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 58/3

14.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 58/3

14.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 58/3

14.3 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 57/3

14.2 S Ashraf to C Ervine, FOUR. 57/3

14.1 S Ashraf to C Ervine, No run. 53/3

13.6 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 53/3

13.5 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 53/3

13.4 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 53/3

13.3 S Zadran to C Ervine, 1 run. 53/3

13.2 S Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 52/3

13.1 S Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 52/3

12.6 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 52/3

12.5 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 51/3

12.4 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 50/3

12.3 S Ashraf to B Taylor, 1 run. 49/3

12.2 S Ashraf to B Taylor, No run. 48/3

12.1 S Ashraf to C Ervine, 1 run. 48/3

11.6 S Zadran to C Ervine, 1 run. 47/3

11.5 S Zadran to B Taylor, 1 run. 46/3

11.4 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 45/3

11.3 S Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 45/3

11.2 S Zadran to B Taylor, FOUR. 45/3

11.1 S Zadran to C Ervine, 1 run. 41/3

10.6 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 40/3

10.5 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, FOUR. 40/3

10.4 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, FOUR. 36/3

10.3 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, SIX. 32/3

10.2 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, 2 runs. 26/3

10.1 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 24/3

9.6 D Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 24/3

9.5 D Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 24/3

9.4 D Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 24/3

9.3 D Zadran to C Ervine, No run. 24/3

9.2 D Zadran to B Taylor, 1 run. 24/3

9.1 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 23/3

8.6 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3

8.5 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3

8.4 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3

8.3 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3

8.2 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3

8.1 Ur Rahman to C Ervine, No run. 23/3

7.6 D Zadran to B Taylor, FOUR. 23/3

7.5 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 19/3

7.4 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 19/3

7.3 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 19/3

7.2 D Zadran to B Taylor, No run. 19/3

7.1 D Zadran to B Taylor, 2 runs. 19/3

6.6 Ur Rahman to H Masakadza, OUT b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Zimbabwe have lost their third wicket. 17/3

6.5 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, 1 run. 17/2

6.4 Ur Rahman to H Masakadza, 1 run. 16/2

6.3 Ur Rahman to H Masakadza, No run. 15/2

6.2 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, 1 run. 15/2

6.1 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 14/2

5.6 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2

5.5 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2

5.4 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2

5.3 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2

5.2 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2

5.1 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 14/2

4.6 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, 2 runs. 14/2

4.5 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, SIX. 12/2

4.4 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 6/2

4.3 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 6/2

4.2 Ur Rahman to B Taylor, No run. 6/2

4.1 Ur Rahman to S Mire, OUT c Ihsanullah b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Zimbabwe have lost their second wicket. 6/2

3.6 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 6/1

3.5 D Zadran to H Masakadza, 2 runs. 6/1

3.4 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 4/1

3.3 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 4/1

3.2 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 4/1

3.1 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 4/1

2.6 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 4/1

2.5 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 4/1

2.4 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 4/1

2.3 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 4/1

2.2 N Zadran to S Mire, 2 runs. 4/1

2.1 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 2/1

1.6 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1

1.5 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1

1.4 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1

1.3 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1

1.2 D Zadran to H Masakadza, No run. 2/1

1.1 D Zadran to C Zhuwao, OUT c Sharafuddin Ashraf b Dawlat Zadran. Zimbabwe have lost their first wicket. 2/1

0.6 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 2/0

0.5 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 2/0

0.4 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 2/0

0.3 N Zadran to S Mire, 2 runs. 2/0

0.2 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 0/0

0.1 N Zadran to S Mire, No run. 0/0

First Published: March 6, 2018, 1:05 PM IST

