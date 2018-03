Live Updates, ICC WC Qualifier, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in Bulawayo

Getty Images

Commentary (Afghanistan innings)

9.5 B Vitori to N Jamal, No run. 36/2

9.4 B Vitori to N Jamal, No run. 36/2

9.3 B Vitori to R Shah, 1 run. 36/2

9.2 B Vitori to R Shah, No run. 35/2

9.1 B Vitori to R Shah, No run. 35/2

8.6 T Chatara to N Jamal, No run. 35/2

8.5 T Chatara to M Shahzad, OUT c Malcolm Waller b Tendai Chatara. Afghanistan have lost their second wicket. 35/2

8.4 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 35/1

8.3 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 35/1

8.2 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 35/1

8.1 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 35/1

7.6 B Vitori to R Shah, No run. 35/1

7.5 B Vitori to R Shah, No run. 35/1

7.4 B Vitori to R Shah, 2 runs. 35/1

7.3 B Vitori to R Shah, No run. 33/1

7.2 B Vitori to M Shahzad, 1 run. 33/1

7.1 B Vitori to M Shahzad, No run. 32/1

6.6 T Chatara to M Shahzad, 1 run. 32/1

6.5 T Chatara to M Shahzad, FOUR. 31/1

6.4 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 27/1

6.3 T Chatara to R Shah, 1 run. 27/1

6.2 T Chatara to R Shah, 2 runs. 26/1

6.2 T Chatara to R Shah, Wide. 24/1

6.1 T Chatara to R Shah, No run. 23/1

5.6 B Vitori to M Shahzad, FOUR. 23/1

5.5 B Vitori to M Shahzad, No run. 19/1

5.4 B Vitori to M Shahzad, No run. 19/1

5.3 B Vitori to M Shahzad, No run. 19/1

5.2 B Vitori to M Shahzad, No run. 19/1

5.1 B Vitori to M Shahzad, No run. 19/1

4.6 T Chatara to M Shahzad, 1 run. 19/1

4.5 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 18/1

4.4 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 18/1

4.3 T Chatara to M Shahzad, 2 runs. 18/1

4.2 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 16/1

4.1 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 16/1

3.6 B Vitori to Ihsanullah, OUT lbw b Brian Vitori. Afghanistan have lost their first wicket. 16/1

3.5 B Vitori to Ihsanullah, No run. 16/0

3.4 B Vitori to M Shahzad, 1 run. 16/0

3.3 B Vitori to M Shahzad, FOUR. 15/0

3.2 B Vitori to M Shahzad, No run. 11/0

3.2 B Vitori to M Shahzad, Wide. 11/0

3.1 B Vitori to M Shahzad, No run. 10/0

2.6 T Chatara to Ihsanullah, No run. 10/0

2.5 T Chatara to M Shahzad, 1 run. 10/0

2.4 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 9/0

2.3 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 9/0

2.2 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 9/0

2.1 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 9/0

2.1 T Chatara to M Shahzad, Wide. 9/0

1.6 B Vitori to Ihsanullah, No run. 8/0

1.5 B Vitori to Ihsanullah, No run. 8/0

1.4 B Vitori to Ihsanullah, No run. 8/0

1.3 B Vitori to Ihsanullah, No run. 8/0

1.2 B Vitori to Ihsanullah, No run. 8/0

1.2 B Vitori to Ihsanullah, Wide. 8/0

1.2 B Vitori to Ihsanullah, Wide. 7/0

1.1 B Vitori to M Shahzad, 1 run. 6/0

0.6 T Chatara to M Shahzad, 1 run. 5/0

0.5 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 4/0

0.4 T Chatara to Ihsanullah, 1 run. 4/0

0.3 T Chatara to M Shahzad, 1 run. 3/0

0.2 T Chatara to M Shahzad, No run. 2/0

0.1 T Chatara to M Shahzad, 2 runs. 2/0

First Published: March 6, 2018, 1:05 PM IST