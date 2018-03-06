Live Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier, Papua New Guinea vs Ireland in Harare

Commentary (Ireland innings)

7.6 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 52/1

7.5 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 52/1

7.4 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 52/1

7.3 A Vala to P Stirling, OUT c Lega Siaka b Assad Vala. Ireland have lost their first wicket. 52/1

7.2 A Vala to P Stirling, No run. 52/0

7.1 A Vala to P Stirling, 2 runs. 52/0

6.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 50/0

6.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 50/0

6.4 M Dai to W Porterfield, FOUR. 50/0

6.3 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 46/0

6.2 M Dai to P Stirling, 1 run. 46/0

6.1 M Dai to P Stirling, FOUR. 45/0

5.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 41/0

5.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 41/0

5.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 41/0

5.3 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 39/0

5.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 37/0

5.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 37/0

4.6 M Dai to P Stirling, No run. 37/0

4.5 M Dai to P Stirling, No run. 37/0

4.4 M Dai to P Stirling, 2 runs. 37/0

4.3 M Dai to P Stirling, No run. 35/0

4.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 35/0

4.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 34/0

4.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, Wide. 34/0

3.6 N Vanua to P Stirling, FOUR. 33/0

3.5 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 29/0

3.4 N Vanua to P Stirling, FOUR. 29/0

3.3 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 25/0

3.2 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 25/0

3.1 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 25/0

2.6 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 25/0

2.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, FOUR. 25/0

2.4 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 21/0

2.3 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 21/0

2.2 A Nao to P Stirling, 3 runs. 21/0

2.1 A Nao to P Stirling, No run. 18/0

1.6 N Vanua to W Porterfield, FOUR. 18/0

1.5 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 14/0

1.4 N Vanua to P Stirling, 1 run. 14/0

1.3 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 13/0

1.2 N Vanua to P Stirling, FOUR. 13/0

1.1 N Vanua to P Stirling, 2 runs. 9/0

0.6 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 7/0

0.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 7/0

0.4 A Nao to W Porterfield, FOUR. 5/0

0.3 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 1/0

0.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 1/0

0.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 1/0

0.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, Wide. 1/0

