Live Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier, West Indies vs United Arab Emirates in Harare

Preview:
The Windies coach Stuart Law has said his side will have to be smarter in approach in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, which will produce two sides that will complete the 10-team line-up for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to be played in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.“It is not going to be making 300 plus and then bowling teams out. It is going to be working out how to get to 180 to 220 and then deciding how to get the 10 wickets. To be honest, the wickets (in the warm-up matches) weren’t as conducive as we want to play and so just have to come up with different ways to go about it. We do target 300-plus as we found in New Zealand, that’s probably a benchmark score these days in One-Day Internationals. Here, we have to lower that target just to make sure we are safe to play better cricket or make better decisions out in the middle and get the job done,” said Law in Harare on Friday.
The Windies, along with Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe, had missed out on automatic qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by finishing outside the top eight on the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings at the 30 September 2017 cut-off date. The four sides have been joined by Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Nepal, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates. The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier begins on Sunday, 4 March, and the Windies will play their opening match against the United Arab Emirates, the side which nearly beat them in the second warm-up match on Thursday. “The strength of lot of Associate teams is based around spin and the quicks they have seem to be pretty reasonable as well. We can’t just go out and blast and dominate against these attacks. We have to be a little smarter to go about it. “Our bowlers have been consistently taking wickets upfront and we have a good mix of off-spin, left-arm spin and leg-spin. I think it is a well-balanced attack that we take into each game.
Playing XIs:
United Arab Emirates: Rohan Mustafa(c), Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabber(w), Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Adnan Mufti, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Naveed, Amir Hayat, Imran Haider
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope(w), Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Nikita Miller, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell
Commentary (United Arab Emirates innings)
