Live Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier, Papua New Guinea vs Ireland in Harare

Preview:
Ireland will be looking for their second win on the trot in the tournament while Papua New Guinea will be eyeing their first win when the two teams collide in the in Harare on Tuesday. reland strolled to a commanding victory over the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 in Harare on Sunday, winning by 93 runs via the DLS Method. Skipper Andy Balbirnie had earlier held Ireland's innings together with a 75-ball 68, and the Netherlands could never take control of some impressive Ireland bowling. After Ireland posted 268/7 from 50 overs in the first innings, the second innings was delayed courtesy of a shower during the interval. Thankfully, it didn't prove too disruptive, but the Netherlands were set a revised target of 243 to win from 41 overs. They got off to a disastrous start when Max O'Dowd was bowled by Tim Murtagh for a golden duck. Not too long after, fellow opener Wesley Barresi was caught behind for Murtagh's second scalp, as the Netherlands were left floundering on 25/2.
Ben Cooper and Ryan ten Doeschate attempted to steady the ship but run-rate began to be an issue. Eleven overs into the chase, the Netherlands had only managed three boundaries, hampered by a damp outfield. Cooper succumbed to the pressure after mistiming a pull shot off Barry McCarthy, skying it high before being caught by Will Porterfield, leaving the Netherlands on 50/3 from 12 overs. Peter Borran was then calamitously run out by Kevin O'Brien before the same man trapped ten Doeschate lbw. Both O'Brien and George Dockrell proved very difficult to get away. Roelof van der Merwe was then tempted by a Boyd Rankin full toss, but only managed to flick it off his pads straight to Ed Joyce at fine leg, before Pieter Seelaar edged one behind off the bowling of McCarthy. The Ireland bowler then took a spectacular diving catch off the bowling of Tim Murtagh at deep mid-on to dismiss Scott Edwards. Timm van der Gugten, who had earlier taken three wickets, offered some resistance for the Dutch tail, and when Paul van Meekeren was caught by Gary Wilson off the bowling of Kevin O'Brien, he decided to smash back-to-back sixes over the mid-wicket boundary. However, he was soon caught by Dockrell in the deep off the bowling of Boyd Rankin to secure victory for the Irish, finishing as the Netherlands' top-scorer with 33.
Playing XIs:
Papua New Guinea: Vani Morea, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Charles Amini, Jack Vare (wk), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao
Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Niall O Brien (wk), Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh
Commentary (Papua New Guinea innings)
25.6 P Stirling to J Vare, No run. 80/6
25.5 P Stirling to J Vare, No run. 80/6
25.4 P Stirling to C Amini, OUT st Niall O'Brien b Paul Stirling. Papua New Guinea have lost their sixth wicket. 80/6
25.3 P Stirling to T Ura, 1 run. 80/5
25.2 P Stirling to T Ura, No run. 79/5
25.1 P Stirling to T Ura, 2 runs. 79/5
24.6 G Dockrell to C Amini, No run. 77/5
24.5 G Dockrell to C Amini, 2 runs. 77/5
24.4 G Dockrell to C Amini, 2 runs. 75/5
24.3 G Dockrell to C Amini, No run. 73/5
24.2 G Dockrell to T Ura, 1 run. 73/5
24.1 G Dockrell to T Ura, No run. 72/5
23.6 P Stirling to C Amini, No run. 72/5
23.5 P Stirling to C Amini, No run. 72/5
23.4 P Stirling to T Ura, 1 run. 72/5
23.3 P Stirling to T Ura, 2 runs. 71/5
23.2 P Stirling to C Amini, 1 run. 69/5
23.1 P Stirling to C Amini, No run. 68/5
22.6 G Dockrell to T Ura, No run. 68/5
22.5 G Dockrell to C Amini, 1 run. 68/5
22.4 G Dockrell to C Amini, 2 runs. 67/5
22.3 G Dockrell to C Amini, No run. 65/5
22.2 G Dockrell to C Amini, No run. 65/5
22.1 G Dockrell to T Ura, 3 runs. 65/5
21.6 A McBrine to C Amini, No run. 62/5
21.5 A McBrine to C Amini, No run. 62/5
21.4 A McBrine to T Ura, 1 run. 62/5
21.3 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 61/5
21.2 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 61/5
21.1 A McBrine to T Ura, SIX. 61/5
20.6 B Rankin to C Amini, No run. 55/5
20.5 B Rankin to C Amini, No run. 55/5
20.4 B Rankin to C Amini, No run. 55/5
20.3 B Rankin to C Amini, No run. 55/5
20.2 B Rankin to C Amini, No run. 55/5
20.1 B Rankin to M Dai, OUT c Niall O'Brien b Boyd Rankin. Papua New Guinea have lost their fifth wicket. 55/5
19.6 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 55/4
19.5 A McBrine to T Ura, SIX. 55/4
19.4 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 49/4
19.3 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 49/4
19.2 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 49/4
19.1 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 49/4
18.6 B Rankin to T Ura, Leg bye. 49/4
18.5 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 48/4
18.4 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 48/4
18.3 B Rankin to T Ura, FOUR. 48/4
18.2 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 44/4
18.1 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 44/4
17.6 A McBrine to M Dai, No run. 44/4
17.5 A McBrine to M Dai, No run. 44/4
17.4 A McBrine to T Ura, 1 run. 44/4
17.3 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 43/4
17.2 A McBrine to M Dai, 1 run. 43/4
17.1 A McBrine to M Dai, No run. 42/4
16.6 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 42/4
16.5 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 42/4
16.4 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 42/4
16.3 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 42/4
16.2 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 42/4
16.1 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 42/4
15.6 A McBrine to M Dai, No run. 42/4
15.5 A McBrine to M Dai, No run. 42/4
15.4 A McBrine to M Dai, No run. 42/4
15.3 A McBrine to S Bau, OUT c Niall O'Brien b Andy McBrine. Papua New Guinea have lost their fourth wicket. 42/4
15.2 A McBrine to S Bau, No run. 42/3
15.1 A McBrine to S Bau, No run. 42/3
14.6 G Dockrell to S Bau, 1 run. 42/3
14.5 G Dockrell to S Bau, No run. 41/3
14.4 G Dockrell to S Bau, No run. 41/3
14.3 G Dockrell to T Ura, 1 run. 41/3
14.2 G Dockrell to S Bau, 1 run. 40/3
14.1 G Dockrell to T Ura, 1 run. 39/3
13.6 A McBrine to T Ura, 1 run. 38/3
13.5 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 37/3
13.4 A McBrine to S Bau, 1 run. 37/3
13.3 A McBrine to S Bau, No run. 36/3
13.2 A McBrine to T Ura, 1 run. 36/3
13.1 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 35/3
12.6 G Dockrell to T Ura, 1 run. 35/3
12.5 G Dockrell to T Ura, No run. 34/3
12.4 G Dockrell to T Ura, 2 runs. 34/3
12.3 G Dockrell to T Ura, No run. 32/3
12.2 G Dockrell to T Ura, FOUR. 32/3
12.1 G Dockrell to T Ura, FOUR. 28/3
11.6 A McBrine to S Bau, No run. 24/3
11.5 A McBrine to L Siaka, OUT c & b Andy McBrine. Papua New Guinea have lost their third wicket. 24/3
11.4 A McBrine to L Siaka, No run. 24/2
11.3 A McBrine to L Siaka, No run. 24/2
11.2 A McBrine to T Ura, 1 run. 24/2
11.1 A McBrine to L Siaka, 1 run. 23/2
10.6 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 22/2
10.5 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 22/2
10.4 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 22/2
10.3 Tim Murtagh to L Siaka, 1 run. 22/2
10.2 Tim Murtagh to L Siaka, No run. 21/2
10.1 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, 1 run. 21/2
9.6 A McBrine to L Siaka, No run. 20/2
9.5 A McBrine to L Siaka, No run. 20/2
9.4 A McBrine to L Siaka, No run. 20/2
9.3 A McBrine to T Ura, 1 run. 20/2
9.2 A McBrine to T Ura, No run. 19/2
9.1 A McBrine to T Ura, FOUR. 19/2
8.6 Tim Murtagh to L Siaka, No run. 15/2
8.5 Tim Murtagh to L Siaka, No run. 15/2
8.4 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, 1 run. 15/2
8.3 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 14/2
8.2 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 14/2
8.1 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, 2 runs. 14/2
7.6 A McBrine to L Siaka, No run. 12/2
7.5 A McBrine to L Siaka, No run. 12/2
7.4 A McBrine to L Siaka, No run. 12/2
7.3 A McBrine to L Siaka, No run. 12/2
7.2 A McBrine to A Vala, OUT c Niall O'Brien b Andy McBrine. Papua New Guinea have lost their second wicket. 12/2
7.1 A McBrine to A Vala, No run. 12/1
6.6 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 12/1
6.5 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 12/1
6.4 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 12/1
6.3 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 12/1
6.2 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, 2 runs. 12/1
6.1 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 10/1
5.6 B Rankin to A Vala, No run. 10/1
5.5 B Rankin to A Vala, No run. 10/1
5.4 B Rankin to A Vala, No run. 10/1
5.3 B Rankin to A Vala, No run. 10/1
5.2 B Rankin to A Vala, No run. 10/1
5.1 B Rankin to A Vala, No run. 10/1
4.6 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 10/1
4.5 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, 1 run. 10/1
4.4 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, No run. 9/1
4.3 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, No run. 9/1
4.2 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, No run. 9/1
4.1 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, No run. 9/1
3.6 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 9/1
3.5 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 9/1
3.4 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 9/1
3.3 B Rankin to T Ura, No run. 9/1
3.2 B Rankin to A Vala, 1 run. 9/1
3.1 B Rankin to A Vala, No run. 8/1
2.6 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, 1 run. 8/1
2.5 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, No run. 7/1
2.4 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, No run. 7/1
2.3 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, No run. 7/1
2.2 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, No run. 7/1
2.1 Tim Murtagh to A Vala, No run. 7/1
1.6 B Rankin to A Vala, 1 run. 7/1
1.5 B Rankin to A Vala, 2 runs. 6/1
1.4 B Rankin to A Vala, No run. 4/1
1.3 B Rankin to A Vala, 2 runs. 4/1
1.2 B Rankin to A Vala, No run. 2/1
1.1 B Rankin to V Morea, OUT run out (George Dockrell). Papua New Guinea have lost their first wicket. 2/1
0.6 Tim Murtagh to V Morea, 1 run. 2/0
0.5 Tim Murtagh to V Morea, No run. 1/0
0.4 Tim Murtagh to V Morea, No run. 1/0
0.3 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, 1 run. 1/0
0.2 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 0/0
0.1 Tim Murtagh to T Ura, No run. 0/0