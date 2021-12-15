Virat Kohli Press Conference Live Updates: Amidst Alleged Rift Rumours, India Test Captain to Address Media

Live now
The past few days have been quite tense as far as Indian cricket goes. The sacking of Virat Kohli as ODI captain followed by the unconfirmed reports that he may skip the white-ball series on South Africa tour have given rise to various speculations. One of those is his apparent discontent at the manner in which the ODI captaincy was taken away from him and handed over to Rohit Sharma who now is the designated white-ball captain having Read More
Thakur says that no player is bigger than sports but it’s the job of a concerned federation (read BCCI) to give a clear information on the matter. “Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sport. I can’t you give information as to what’s going on between which players in what game. It’s the job of concerned federations/associations. It’ll be better if they give info,” Thakur said.
Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has slammed the timing of Kohli’s break saying, “Virat Kohli has informed that he’s not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket.”
Several former cricketers have commented on the controversy. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has advised that, “Unless both the players come out with something, we should not jump to conclusions. Yes, Azharuddin has said something but if he has got some inside information about what has happened then he should be coming out and telling us what happened.”
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from India Test captain Virat Kohli’s media interaction set to be held later today. The press conference may seem a regular affair since captains and coaches generally interact before leaving for any overseas assignment but this one is different. It’s being held amidst the shadow of alleged rift in the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of Indian cricket’s biggest superstars of the modern era, are rumored to be not on friendly terms for some time now. The developments this week have only fueled the fire. Kohli being sacked as ODI captain before Rohit being injured to be ruled out of Tests and then Kohli reportedly asking for a break from South Africa ODI series, this one has all the makings of a Bollywood potboiler.
What has made the matters intriguing is the face that Rohit won’t be part of the Test series in South Africa having picked up an injury during a training session. There are also reports that he may get fit for the ODI-leg of the tour though.
Then there’s the small matter of an apparent rift between Kohli and Rohit. To those following Indian cricket closely in the past few years, this isn’t a news as such reports from sources keep on sprouting consistently.
However, Kohli could put a full-stop to all those speculations (or not) when he addresses the media today ahead of departing for South Africa where he will lead India in the three-match Test series starting December 26.
It goes without saying that Kohli will be fielding questions surrounding his unceremonious exit as the ODI captain and possibly the nature of his relationship with Rohit.
The press conference is expected to get underway from 1 PM IST.
