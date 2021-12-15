Virat Kohli Press Conference Live Updates: Amidst Alleged Rift Rumours, India Test Captain to Address Media

Read more

earlier appointed as the T20I skipper too.

What has made the matters intriguing is the face that Rohit won’t be part of the Test series in South Africa having picked up an injury during a training session. There are also reports that he may get fit for the ODI-leg of the tour though.

Then there’s the small matter of an apparent rift between Kohli and Rohit. To those following Indian cricket closely in the past few years, this isn’t a news as such reports from sources keep on sprouting consistently.

However, Kohli could put a full-stop to all those speculations (or not) when he addresses the media today ahead of departing for South Africa where he will lead India in the three-match Test series starting December 26.

It goes without saying that Kohli will be fielding questions surrounding his unceremonious exit as the ODI captain and possibly the nature of his relationship with Rohit.

The press conference is expected to get underway from 1 PM IST.

Stick with us for all the latest updates from the media interaction.

