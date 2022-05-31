LIVE: West Indies vs Netherlands Latest Cricket Score, 1st ODI – WI vs NED Fastest Updates From Amstelveen: West Indies are resuming international cricket with a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. All three games will be hosted at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen from May 31 to June 04.

It will be new beginnings for West Indies as Nicholas Pooran has been named as the full-time captain. They will be playing with their full strength as almost all the players are available for selection. Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, and Akeal Hosein will be the key players for the team.

Speaking of the Netherlands, they will have a lot of new players making their debut on Tuesday. Many Netherlands cricketers are playing the County Cricket and thus will give the ODI series a miss.

Netherlands and West Indies last played a One Day International against each other during the ICC World Cup 2011. The game was West Indies scoring a victory by a huge margin.

Ahead of the match between the Netherlands and West Indies, here is everything you need to know:

NED vs WI Telecast

Netherlands vs West Indies game will not be telecast in India

NED vs WI Live Streaming

The 1st ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NED vs WI Match Details

NED vs WI match will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen at 2:30 PM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rovman Powell

Vice-Captain – Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O Dowd, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Akeal Hosein, Fred Klassen, Jayden Seales

NED vs WI Probable XIs:

Netherlands: Phillippe Boissevain, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Fred Klassen, Max O Dowd, Logan Van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Vivian Knigma, Teja Nidamanuru, Tony Staal, Scott Edwards (wk)

