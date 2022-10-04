Livid Pakistan fans call Khushdil Shah 'parchi' after his dismissal against England in final T20I

England cricket team produced a brilliant show against Pakistan in the final T20I to win the series 4-3. Pakistan had to endure a heartbreaking 67-run defeat in the seventh T20I on Sunday. The series defeat certainly did not go down well with the Pakistan cricket fans. Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah was one player who had to face the wrath of the fans after the excruciating series defeat.

A video has now gone viral in which supporters present at the stadium could be heard chanting “parchi parchi” while Khushdil was coming back to the dressing room after his dismissal. For the unversed, ‘Parchi’ is a derogatory term used to describe someone who lacks talent and is supported by the higher authorities.

Whole Pakistani crowd were shouting "Parchi-Parchi" to their player Kushdil Shah !!!!

Never seen ths kinda humiliation before ! 😐 #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/FHhfx0axyg — Sahu ! (@Sahu6996) October 2, 2022

Pakistan batter Imam Ul Haq soon came out in support of Khushdil and vehemently opposed the fans for their questionable behaviour. “I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for you, we play for Pakistan. Stay blessed,” Imam wrote on Twitter.

I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 Stay blessed ✨ pic.twitter.com/GKZgR9o9Z9 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) October 2, 2022

Coming back to the match, Khushdil scored 27 runs off 25 balls in the final T20I but it was not enough to help his side in reaching the target. Khushdil started his batting on a promising note and smashed one boundary and as many six. However, his innings came to a premature end in the 13th over after English spinner Adil Rashid managed to dismiss him.

Earlier, batting first, England had posted a mammoth total of 209/3. Dawid Malan emerged as his side’s highest scorer with an unbeaten 78. Chris Woakes picked up three wickets in the game to earn a comfortable victory for England.

England had kicked off the historic T20I series against Pakistan on a promising note after winning the opening match by six wickets. Pakistan earned a prompt comeback in the next match as they claimed a 10-wicket triumph to level the series. The Moeen Ali-led side bounced back strongly and won the third game to reclaim their lead in the seven-match series. Pakistan won the next two encounters to secure a 3-2 lead. England eventually emerged victorious in the series after winning the last two matches.

